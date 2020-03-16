Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
NEW Univision poll of Florida— Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) March 16, 2020
All registered voters:
Biden - 63%
Sanders - 25%
Among Florida Latino voters:
Biden - 48%
Sanders - 40%
Latinos broken down...
Cubans
Sanders - 47%
Biden - 46%
Puerto Ricans
Biden - 53%
Sanders - 38%
Recovering from this mess, when the day comes, will require leaders of remarkable flexibility--not ideological purity. Govt, industry, pharma, communities, banks, science, global will all *need* to be involved in rebuilding. Power to the bridge builders. https://t.co/IU870PuxlA— Jonathan Metzl (@JonathanMetzl) March 15, 2020
By the way, and not that it matters, the author of this fine piece, Cheryl Benard, is married to Zalmay Khalilzad, a senior official in the Trump Administration.https://t.co/cztQxgxDrt— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 15, 2020
Link to video
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/14/opinion/Racism-coronavirus-asians.html?action=click&module=Opinion&pgtype=Homepage
What happens when stereotypes and fear about Covid-19 arrive before the actual disease does? In the video above, Katherine Oung, a 11th grader in Florida, shows what teenagers like her and her friends face as the coronavirus pandemic brings to the surface the racism underlying her community.
Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has self-quarantined and is awaiting the results of a coronavirus test after exhibiting a fever and flu-like symptoms. In a statement on Saturday, the RNC said the chairwoman had been tested for coronavirus following a hospital visit on Friday, where she was tested for the flu and strep throat. Both tests came back negative. Saturday’s statement said McDaniel was self-quarantining at home with family members while she awaits the results of the test. During an interview on Fox News this week, McDaniel seemingly downplayed fears about the virus, saying Democrats were using coronavirus as an opportunity to “sow division and scare the American people.”
Yes, there's an element corporate calculation here.— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) March 14, 2020
But they didn't have to do it, and the benefit, given the scale of the Xfinity WiFi network (they're basically everywhere) is significant. https://t.co/ZqnVpv47UK
In fact, the bill guarantees sick leave only to about 20 percent of workers. Big employers like McDonald’s and Amazon are not required to provide any paid sick leave, while companies with fewer than 50 employees can seek hardship exemptions from the Trump administration.
“If you are sick, stay home,” Vice President Mike Pence said at a news conference on Saturday afternoon. “You’re not going to miss a pay check.”
On March 1, the day after the first coronavirus death in the United States, brothers Matt and Noah Colvin set out in a silver S.U.V. to pick up some hand sanitizer. Driving around Chattanooga, Tenn.... At each store, they cleaned out the shelves... Mr. Colvin said he was simply fixing “inefficiencies in the marketplace.” Some areas of the country need these products more than others, and he’s helping send the supply toward the demand. .. “Even at $125 a box, they were selling almost instantly,” he said. “It was mind-blowing as far as what you could charge.” He estimates he made $35,000 to $40,000 in profit.
By Dahlia Lithwick @ Slate.com, March 13
In a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts, he detailed why he’s lost faith in the court.
This conveniently gives constituents the weekend to contact and yell at their Senators about stuff like perfect being the enemy of the good:
New @SpeakerPelosi letter to Democrats: “We are proud to have reached an agreement with the Administration to resolve outstanding challenges, and now will soon pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.”— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 13, 2020
How she describes the bill pic.twitter.com/G8J0sX4juC
Bernie Supporters Fight On! #BernieSanders #Bernie2020 pic.twitter.com/YVfAxxISqO— Tim Black ™ (@RealTimBlack) March 12, 2020
BREAKING: coordinated takedown across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.— Ben Nimmo (@benimmo) March 12, 2020
-Operation based in Ghana;
-Targeted the African-American community;
-Still in audience-building stage;
-No systematic reference to 2020 election;
-Linked to associates of the Russian IRA troll farm. pic.twitter.com/73mJr2v7ds
Revealed: the great European refugee scandal https://t.co/nQjl70vir4— Alex Needham (@alexneedham74) March 12, 2020
Mr. Hanks is hospitalized, said there were 27 people confirmed to have the coronavirus there, and in every case, “we know the origin of where they have come from.” ....
Mr. Mackay, the virologist, noted that Ms. Wilson, an actress and singer, had recently performed a concert in Beverly Hills, on a date within the incubation period for the virus ... there were reports that at least one other person on the set had tested positive. ... In Australia testing is free and widely available, thanks to early and coordinated planning for a pandemic.
#US Congress votes to restrain #Trump on #Iran https://t.co/VQPsdoxEOR— Iran Pulse (@TheIranPulse) March 11, 2020
