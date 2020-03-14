Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
In fact, the bill guarantees sick leave only to about 20 percent of workers. Big employers like McDonald’s and Amazon are not required to provide any paid sick leave, while companies with fewer than 50 employees can seek hardship exemptions from the Trump administration.
“If you are sick, stay home,” Vice President Mike Pence said at a news conference on Saturday afternoon. “You’re not going to miss a pay check.”
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 3:47pm
Until Rudy or Jared are on the ground to handle it, I don't believe it's that big a deal.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 6:34pm