This conveniently gives constituents the weekend to contact and yell at their Senators about stuff like perfect being the enemy of the good:
New @SpeakerPelosi letter to Democrats: “We are proud to have reached an agreement with the Administration to resolve outstanding challenges, and now will soon pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.”
BREAKING: coordinated takedown across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
-Operation based in Ghana;
-Targeted the African-American community;
-Still in audience-building stage;
-No systematic reference to 2020 election;
-Linked to associates of the Russian IRA troll farm. pic.twitter.com/73mJr2v7ds
Mr. Hanks is hospitalized, said there were 27 people confirmed to have the coronavirus there, and in every case, “we know the origin of where they have come from.” ....
Mr. Mackay, the virologist, noted that Ms. Wilson, an actress and singer, had recently performed a concert in Beverly Hills, on a date within the incubation period for the virus ... there were reports that at least one other person on the set had tested positive. ... In Australia testing is free and widely available, thanks to early and coordinated planning for a pandemic.
What would a normal president say and do in response to this crisis?
It’s painfully obvious that no normal person — let alone any typical president — would respond in the way President Donald Trump has. At each stage, he has lied, he has created confusion, he has made reckless predictions, and he has, once and for all, demonstrated his manifest unfitness to serve.
Comments
I wish he had addressed the impeachment trial and the reluctance of the courts to back up Congressional oversight, instead deferring to an unlikely "if the House doesn't like it, they can call out their Marshalls and have the offenders held", which inevitably would lead to yet another lengthy battle of court opinions that would undoubtedly run out the clock on any efforts to exert those powers.
Chelsea Manning successfully boycotted testifying to a Grand Jury (though suffering a year or so of incarceration ending in attempted suicide) - but the average administration official will never face such privations to persuade them to uphold their constitutional duty. Perhaps Manning had a point, or perhaps it was a late realization that Assange is a Russian asset that pushed her to try to end it - but at least she faced the piper. The rest just have a corrupt administration running interference for them.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 6:38am