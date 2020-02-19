Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
I think the amount of hate Coleman Hughes gets from people twice his age and 100 times his income suggests a lot of insecurity on his critics' part. https://t.co/oS8G0Cf9H6— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) February 19, 2020
The photo is substantially more tasteful than her subsequent posts inferring critics of the 1619 project are somehow morally defective.— Kmele (@kmele) February 19, 2020
Hours of petty + determined trolling isn’t what I’d traditionally expect from a prominent @nytimes contributor, but here we are. https://t.co/nkBgcJDcqm
Revealed: the great European refugee scandal https://t.co/nQjl70vir4— Alex Needham (@alexneedham74) March 12, 2020
Mr. Hanks is hospitalized, said there were 27 people confirmed to have the coronavirus there, and in every case, “we know the origin of where they have come from.” ....
Mr. Mackay, the virologist, noted that Ms. Wilson, an actress and singer, had recently performed a concert in Beverly Hills, on a date within the incubation period for the virus ... there were reports that at least one other person on the set had tested positive. ... In Australia testing is free and widely available, thanks to early and coordinated planning for a pandemic.
#US Congress votes to restrain #Trump on #Iran https://t.co/VQPsdoxEOR— Iran Pulse (@TheIranPulse) March 11, 2020
What would a normal president say and do in response to this crisis?
It’s painfully obvious that no normal person — let alone any typical president — would respond in the way President Donald Trump has. At each stage, he has lied, he has created confusion, he has made reckless predictions, and he has, once and for all, demonstrated his manifest unfitness to serve.
Previous thread of Coronavirus Impact stories here. (Also threads specific to White House response, by NCD here and here; briefing to briefing to Congressional GOP here; general thread by Dr. Cleveland here )
By Pilar Menendez @ DailyBeast.com, March 11
Convicted movie mogul told judge he has “remorse for this situation” but says he and victims have “different truths.”
A member of Congress who attended the closed-door briefing where the assessment was made called the prediction “sobering.”
By Betsy Swan & Oliver Messer @ DailyBeast.com, March 11
[....] Not all public-health experts share that view. And not everyone exposed to the virus will become infected. Still, the briefing highlighted the potential gravity of the growing crisis [...]
Watch Katie Porter corner bank CEO during congressional hearing: ‘Taxpayers are subsidizing Wells Fargo’ – Raw Story https://t.co/QK80KDrpg9— Nance (@solusnan1) March 11, 2020
As climate change gets worse, the federal government is asking local officials to agree to use eminent domain to get people out of flood-prone homes. https://t.co/kEZbqVhCae— Christopher Flavelle (@cflav) March 11, 2020
He shares the conviction of Gilded Age socialists that values, not economic laws, determine the contours of American society (op-ed by Prof. Richard White)
A great American historian doing history in public. https://t.co/lZjAhWynRJ— Annette Gordon-Reed (@agordonreed) March 10, 2020
The persuadable Trump voter could swing the election in November.
...Trump and advisers have been taking calls since Monday from concerned energy sector allies, who have voiced concern and at times exasperation not only about oil prices, but also privately warning against the administration supporting any sweeping paid sick leave policy...
Meanwhile Washington state is asking for an emergency designation to expand Medicaid to relieve hospitals and emergency rooms congested with sick patients.
Basically the Republicans are moving left on economic questions like student debt. And yes, this includes @HawleyMO. Dems ignore economic populism within the GOP at their peril. https://t.co/QRhoaOGMFV— Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) March 10, 2020
Pelosi’s plan is aimed at distancing vulnerable Democrats from Medicare for All and other proposals being pushed by the party’s presidential contenders.
NEW: @SpeakerPelosi is preparing a major push on health costs, tied to 10th anniversary of Obamacare. It will not be Medicare 4 All & will NOT include a public option.@BarackObama will appear w/ Pelosi at @AmericanU event on 3/23 https://t.co/fSx1Qi2Wqs
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Queen of the world, certified genius now, can do what I like:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 1:26am
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 1:38am
A history fight. Bob Woodson is spearheading the 1776 project. Black historians are arguing the "true" history of blacks in America. It is a response to the 1619 Project.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/op-eds/the-crucial-voice-of-1776
The surprising number of black millionaires was six.
People know of Tulsa's Black Wall Street and its destruction
If the 1619 Project and the 1776 Project get people reading, it is all to the good.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 10:40am
Video of an hour presentation of the 1776 Project is available on C-SPAN
https://www.c-span.org/video/?469366-1/discussion-african-american-history
Ida Bae Wells obviously does not hold the 1776 Project in high regard
There was a Congressional hearing on reparations . Ta-Nehisi Coates and Coleman Hughes argued the pro and con of reparations. Wells did not find Hughes' argument compelling.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/jun/19/reparations-slavery-ta-nehisi-coates-v-coleman-hughes#comment-130325794
I think the discussions are important. You cannot improve conditions by pretending race doesn't exist, or by saying that race is discussed too much.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 12:31pm
I guess I'd be a killjoy to suggest more reading in how to create the Black Wall Street of 2025 and 2050 than this continual reflection on the remote past. Fintech, Machine Learning, electric cars, data analytics, robotics, IoT, neural implants, next gen medicine, and good old fashioned smart investing...
Gen-Z and after doesn't even remember The Wall or the Internet Boom or the Bush years. Time's moving fast - and so are the oligarchs.
And it's hard to see how discussing the 17th & 18th Centuries creates a direct path to "improve conditions". *Current* education, home and family wealth, health services, use of technology, better jobs, security and equal access to the law... Thomas Jefferson doesn't even know how to type, much less text.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 12:33pm
I want to take what you said further and apply it to what's happening in this specific case. She's acting like a Bernie Bro. That's because she's taking the revision of history and making it political, as if you win something politically by revising history. (I.E., we proved you were lying all along, now we're gonna get reparations or some such.) This is directly contrary to what scholarly history is all about! The whole idea is to de-politicize what happened! You wait until there's no vested interests pushing this narrative or that narrative, until the past is really the past.
This behavior is really going to hurt the rep of the project if it continues, for that very reason.
Bernie Bro types will never be respected historians. It's not a fight between conflicting narratives, it's a continual process of revising as new data comes along, a team effort not a competition.
So yeah, back to the future now. That's where the politicking goes on. You read history, learn from it, move on.
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 5:15pm
To be fair, Blacks have always had to play a bit Bernie Bro to push through some reevaluation of what we like to think of as accepted history - including perceptions & acts of Jefferson and Woodrow Wilson, whether statues are just war monuments vs symbols of slave masters, acknowledgment of achievements and even existence in different eras & events...
But this 1619 thing is comical and self-defeatung, something akin to an effort to "prove" a Chinese admiral and explorer "discovered" America in 1420, except that would make Chinese first, while 1619 just emphasizes Black lastness forevermore. It's actually an argument *against* reparations, essentially proving nothing will ever move them from that historical low ground, 400 Years A Slave and counting.
Anyway, there are enough respected Black historians opposing this 1619 nuttiness that I don't have to feel like an old racist bastard for sensing there's something monumentally off with this effort. No, Obama didn't end racism, but he doesn't have "1619 Slave" written all over him either, and he and Michelle have shown these last 3 years that life doesn't even stop even after the White House, they're still working on some new chapter.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 7:04pm
My first instinct was to say "point taken", but after I had a little time on it: I think not. Having the backing and imprimatur of the NYTimes on this project,including distribution to educational systems, how much higher can one go? She's destroying what was achieved, aiding her enemies. You can either do political agitation or be a historian that's taken seriously by other historians, not both.
Edit to add: you're falling into your own trap there of judging by the past, as if things such as power dynamics haven't changed and continue to. You almost convinced me to do the same, that's the thing! Hah.
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/20/2020 - 1:48am
Sorry, you lost me on both paragraphs. Try me again?
(e.g. power dynamics have or haven't changed?
They kind of have - and haven't, to split the difference.
"It depends..." if you need some more waffle with that syrup.
Was I talking about being a *bit* elbows out, rather than
gonzo overboard? there are certainly lots of cases in academia
where extremely good ideas are discarded because of politics and
fight club or simply no one was intrigued enough & it countered
accepted wisdom, so sometimes shepherding ideas through *is* required,
though you may have to live with the results & fallout of that effort)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 02/20/2020 - 7:24am
Re: To be fair, Blacks have always had to play a bit Bernie Bro to push through some reevaluation of what we like to think of as accepted history -
That's over. It's far from powerless to have one's version of history backed in a major expensive and continuing project sponsored by the New York Times to be broadcast by them around the world and with a huge marketing campaign.
Edit to add: or go back to my original post, top of the page: Hours of petty + determined trolling isn’t what I’d traditionally expect from a prominent @nytimes contributor, but here we are. Has power, is abusing it., lording it over those with a differing historical narrative.
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/20/2020 - 2:24pm
I was just saying if she were half as abrasive, it might be about right to make things move (even with the NYT as megaphone). But she's roughly like some of the lame BLM spokespeople who flopped pretty badly, far from strategic or canny, just overassured and annoying and out of her depth.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 02/20/2020 - 2:41pm
Right now the left has the cultural power, the right has the political power:
And any real scholar of history doesn't cotton to the idea of using the field to wield political power in the contemporary environment. And to even stay out of contemporary cultural power play as much as is humanly possible. The point is to strive to reach an objective truth about what really happened in the past.
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/20/2020 - 4:15pm
PP, on your point. and also on mine that "it's over". This was tweeted today by NASA (under a Trump administration, mind you.) I saw it because it was retweeted by Rick Wilson.
But noooo, we have to remain victims and revise the histories to spin our victimization to the max and then gnash and wail and render garments and allow no further input unless it follows the narrative...and there's still those bronze statues that still gotta be torn down...hey, did ya see the honorary NASA tweet about Stonewall Jackson's birthday?
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 10:54pm
That was just *Stonewall* - LGBTQ trib @ NASA following MLK day, OK?
[we been talking bout Jackson ever since the fire went out...]
But yes, nice to have Katherine Johnson as part of our lore now. "First Black computer" - sounds like post-robitics, not early 60's.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 11:13pm
and speaking of rehashing and regnashing over ghosts,for chrissakes:
Next up the Armenian genocide, let's pit Turkish-Americans against Armenian Americans. After that we can do the Potato Famine revisionism, with Brexit and all, it's about time, hey it's possible one could even recruit Harry and Meghan to speak truth to powah ?....
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 11:40pm
The NYT 1619 Project is hosting a discussion of the role of slavery in the Revolutionary War on March 6th. at the Times Center
The panelists include two Pulitzer Prize winning historians, Annette Gordon-Reed and Alan Taylor. The chair of the history department at University of New Hampshire and Gerald Horne will also be on the panel. Hopefully, it will be live streamed or available after the event.
The 1619 Project
Slavery and the American Revolution:
A Historical Dialogue
MARCH
06
,
NEW YORK
What inspired the American Revolution? Was it a fight to secure freedom for all or bondage for some? Did the Patriots struggle for liberty or property? How should contemporary Americans regard the causes, character and legacy of the war that led to the nation’s founding? In recent months, some questions about the role of slavery in the American Revolution have been at the center of a raging debate triggered by The New York Times Magazine’s 1619 Project. To dig more deeply into the history of this period, The Times has convened an evening of informed discussion with leading scholars of the era, historians with a range of views who have done primary research on the Revolutionary Era and slavery in early America and will speak to the evidence and source material underlying the debate.
Arguments about the nation’s founding are nothing new. Almost since the moment the first bullets flew, 250 years ago in March 1770, debates about the causes of the Revolution have proliferated. Every decade since, Americans’ understanding of the war has been deepened by new sources and new historical scholarship. Today in an age of disinformation and propaganda, it is critical to understand not only our history, but our historiography, the complex and contentious ways that American historians have built on the work of their predecessors, revising and clarifying the story of our nation’s past.
Join us on March 6, 2020, for a spirited conversation with historians whose original research has helped us understand the complicated moment that gave birth to our republic.
https://timesevents.nytimes.com/1619dialogue
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 12:06pm
This video clip I just noticed is actually a followup to one critical of Bloomberg and stop-and-frisk and his treatment of women etc.BUT it's much bigger picture from Timothy Synder, professor of history @ Yale. I like this in the context of both the political shit going on here as noted on this thrad AND the bigger context of the ongoing grand project of the history of the U.S.:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 7:33pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/20/2020 - 2:27pm
The latest 1619 Project article was published on 02/12/20. The article focused on 12 sites that were used for slave auctions. These sites have quietly blended into the scenery. Perhaps the buildings should be marked to remind us of the role they played in the past. We have Confederate sites maintained. Reminding us of the selling of human beings that the Confederates supported is also important.
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/02/12/magazine/1619-project-slave-auction-sites.html
The 1619 Project is not a joke The 1619 Project is strong enough to debate the published articles in public. As noted in a post above, a public discussion on the role of slavery in triggering the Revolutionary War will be held in NYC on 03/06/20. Included in the panel will be Gerald Horne who argues that blacks fighting for freedom along side of the indigenous people and the Spanish created a fear of armed blacks in the colonists. In addition, Virginia Governor Lord Dunsmore threatened to arm enslaved men to counter the rebel colonials.
https://www.amrevmuseum.org/read-the-revolution/history/counter-revolution-1776
Here is editor Nikole Hannah-Jones speaking at UVA
https://www.cbs19news.com/story/41712685/new-york-times-writer-nikole-hannahjones-talks-about-the-1619-project
I guess the laughter is from a guy on Twitter
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 02/20/2020 - 9:40pm
1619 Project Fact-Checker Says The New York Times Ignored Her Objections
A history professor disputed some of Nikole Hannah-Jones's claims about slavery and the American Revolution.
By Robby Soave @ Reason.com | 3.6.2020 1:52 PM
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 1:24pm
A clearer picture painted by Harris in Politico:
https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2020/03/06/1619-project-new-york-times-mistake-122248
She further notes how Wood and a Wilentz have problems dealing with slavery. At any rate, the issue will be added in the 1619 Project book.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 6:45pm
Students have been taught crap history including the Lost Cause
Now there is outrage because of the 1619 Project.
Crocodile tears.
Harris was concerned that Conservatives would use the "controversy" to blow up the entire 1619 Project.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 9:44pm
Retweeted by Coleman Hughes:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 2:03pm
Now can we remove Lost Cause textbooks from the classroom?
https://www.dallasobserver.com/news/texas-students-will-learn-slavery-civil-war-11726708
The 1619 statement
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/11/magazine/an-update-to-the-1619-project.html
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 2:38pm