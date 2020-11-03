Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
What would a normal president say and do in response to this crisis?
It’s painfully obvious that no normal person — let alone any typical president — would respond in the way President Donald Trump has. At each stage, he has lied, he has created confusion, he has made reckless predictions, and he has, once and for all, demonstrated his manifest unfitness to serve.
In his public statements over the last few weeks, Trump has demonstrated that he is simply incapable of taking on the challenge before him. On Feb. 29, Trump confidently predicted that the number of infected people in the U.S. would “within a couple of days [be] going to be down to close to zero.” Public figures ought to be calling on the president to resign from office, to get out of the way and let competent people step in.
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony S. Fauci:
“I mean, people always say, well, the flu does this, the flu does that,” Fauci said. “The flu has a mortality of 0.1 percent. This has a mortality rate of 10 times that. That’s the reason I want to emphasize we have to stay ahead of the game in preventing this."
Among the people who always compare the novel coronavirus to the influenza virus, Trump is first and foremost. From the very start, he has emphasized the flu is also deadly and suggested maybe coronavirus isn’t so bad by comparison. At one point, he even said incorrectly that the mortality rate for the flu is “much higher than” for coronavirus. Trump said two weeks ago, “It’s a little like the regular flu that we have flu shots for. And we’ll essentially have a flu shot for this in a fairly quick manner.” He said the novel coronavirus was in some way “easier” to deal with than the flu. He even tweeted this week that we don’t shut things down over the flu and seemed to suggest that maybe we shouldn’t do so for this.
WaPo
by NCD on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 4:50pm
After thinking on this a few minutes: if many more ask him to, maybe he just will! After all, it's not gonna be fun anymore, nothing to brag about. Take this job and shove it, he'd be so much happier on his own Fox News show. Already got the audience he always wanted on Twitter. Stranger things have happened so far, have they not?
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 6:11pm
Maggie's anonymouse sez:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 7:08pm
The finance execs should be drafted to work in ICUs when this thing takes off. They can use the dust filter masks Pence suggested using if the N95s run out.
by NCD on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 9:14pm
so far it's a FAIL
One problem was a big flaw in the canned speech itself (which he delivered, mho, like a resentful 3rd grade). It was confusing about restricting incoming from Europe, implied goods/trade might be stopped or stymied for 30 days along with European humans. He has corrected this in a tweet right after the speech, according to CNN reporter at White House.
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 10:20pm
Edit to add: more about the initial confusion (caused by Trump) about the travel ban; clarification of exactly what is going to be executed:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 11:18pm
is it a "crazytown" thing or inability to read the teleprompter?
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 11:35pm
answer to my question: "crazytown" (Jared? Stephen Miller?)
suffice it to say, though, that a grownup stable genius might adlib a correction of incorrect text if he had any thoughts at all about what he was reading, really the worst I've ever seen him do.
If you haven't seen any part of him giving the speech, I highly recommend watching at least a snippet just to get the gist of the juvenile sing-song nature of his delivery
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 11:59pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 12:01am
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 10:43pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 10:49pm
We all can learn, and change! from Beauty and the Beast lyrics:
..Bittersweet and strange
Finding you can change
Learning you were wrong...
by NCD on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 11:39pm
more confirmation of the idea that he really dislikes having to deal with this at all:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 10:53pm
THIS THIS THIS, DOH
.. Already long ago, from when we sold our vote to no man, the People have abdicated our duties; for the People who once upon a time handed out military command, high civil office, legions — everything, now restrains itself and anxiously hopes for just two things: bread and circuses —Juvenal, Satire 10.77–81
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 12:08am