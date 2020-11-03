Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
BREAKING— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020
"We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic"-@DrTedros #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/JqdsM2051A
What would a normal president say and do in response to this crisis?
It’s painfully obvious that no normal person — let alone any typical president — would respond in the way President Donald Trump has. At each stage, he has lied, he has created confusion, he has made reckless predictions, and he has, once and for all, demonstrated his manifest unfitness to serve.
By Pilar Menendez @ DailyBeast.com, March 11
Convicted movie mogul told judge he has “remorse for this situation” but says he and victims have “different truths.”
A member of Congress who attended the closed-door briefing where the assessment was made called the prediction “sobering.”
By Betsy Swan & Oliver Messer @ DailyBeast.com, March 11
[....] Not all public-health experts share that view. And not everyone exposed to the virus will become infected. Still, the briefing highlighted the potential gravity of the growing crisis [...]
The persuadable Trump voter could swing the election in November.
...Trump and advisers have been taking calls since Monday from concerned energy sector allies, who have voiced concern and at times exasperation not only about oil prices, but also privately warning against the administration supporting any sweeping paid sick leave policy...
Meanwhile Washington state is asking for an emergency designation to expand Medicaid to relieve hospitals and emergency rooms congested with sick patients.
Forgot the clown troll in front of the curtain. What plotting is going on behind it?
By Nancy Cook @ Politico.com, March 9
Political and economic damage from the coronavirus crisis is mounting. Some Trump officials see the moment as an opportunity to finally deliver on promises including border restrictions, isolating China and broader tax cuts.
Comments
W.H.O. elaborates in a super long thread, here are roughly half
THREAD CONTINUES WITH MANY MORE TWEETS, ending with this:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 1:01pm
On the U.S. saw a health policy bigwig tweet the other day note that while Trumpco and many state governments had worked with big insurers on cutting out co-pays etc., that they were forgetting the hospitals part of the problem. And here the problem is, rearing its head:
And if you've got the usual Obamacare deductible per year, and haven't paid much yet, you're in trouble with that. This lady's savvy enough to get a reporter on it so she'll eventually know what to do, but most people wouldn't. They'd pull out a credit card and pay it so that they can continue to be covered for care, worry about it later, they knew if they got sick they'd have to come up with it anyway. This is how they go broke.Being too sick to challenge. It's extortion from the least likely to challenge, is what it is. (Lots of people on Medicare Advantage plans have this different surprise problem: free gym, free glasses oh boy, but surprise: huge co-pays on fancy treatments for things like cancer treatments. If they can get it called COVID-related, they should be just fine, though, I have seen news about that already having been worked out by the Advantage Plans with Medicare central, they got a rules change.)
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 1:33pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 1:37pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 2:37pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 2:41pm
Oops, was a great run while it lasted.
Here's a British celeb dealing with the pandemic the way only stoic Brits could...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 5:15pm
we do need this today, thank ye
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 6:07pm
Meanwhile in Italy, not enough doctors
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/03/who-gets-hospital-bed/...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 6:27pm
I can easily see that happening here to a lesser extent, in places like in FL or NYC where systems already pretty burdened, some docs get sick, others step in and burn out and get sick, best case scenario-forget about that surgery you were planning on; having to judge whether you can take care of that burn or sprained ankle or abdominal pain by yourself or risk going to the neighborhood urgent care to see a P.A., where you can easily catch coronavirus. I'm like thinking any day now an appt. I've been waiting on set for March 21 at a big Manhattan hospital is eventually gonna be cancelled.
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 6:39pm
as to people on ventilators, I have plenty of up close experience in the past with a family member. They need to be in ICU, with a nurse to patient ratio of 1 to 4 PLUS a specialized pulmonary nurse needs to come in often to check tubing and change tubing.
Edit to add: contra many people's impression from living will type stuff that a ventilator is like a death sentence--NOT--they are an invaluable assist for those having trouble breathing and it is not that big of a deal to be weaned off it once you a better. They save lives.
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 6:58pm
Daniel Dale has made a list, dutifully as always, of Trump dishonesty and inaccuracy on topic, checking it twice:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 2:44pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 2:52pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 3:12pm
More DeBlasio: Maggie Haberman retweeted:
Then there was this, wondering if they disinfect for him and then let him use the whole place alone for two hours:
that's enough for me, I'll be listening to Cuomo instead from now on. I would just quibble with the descriptive "idiotic", I think "doofus" is more accurate.
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 6:01pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 6:06pm
more NYC stuff, sorry to be so local-not-global, it's just that this one reminded me of a dirty little secret, how "third world" a lot of our institutional buildings are in NYC:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 6:16pm
Pro Publica making themselves useful trying to sort out the mess:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 6:27pm
Just ran across this Brit expert who is tweeting international medical news of treatments that are showing some signs of helping:
https://twitter.com/CharlesTannock
(I have learned from hard experience to trust Brit medical research attitudes over U.S.--less profit motive-more open to everything and anything that works.)
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 6:54pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 7:03pm