Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
This was such a goodie that I had to start a new thread. (Here is the link to Part I with its title:IS "CANCEL CULTURE" AS BAD OR WORSE THAN THE RIGHT-WING CHRISTIAN MOVEMENT?)
Boy George officially now a figure from the Before Times: https://t.co/cS5xB4WTlu— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) January 19, 2020
He shares the conviction of Gilded Age socialists that values, not economic laws, determine the contours of American society (op-ed by Prof. Richard White)
A great American historian doing history in public. https://t.co/lZjAhWynRJ— Annette Gordon-Reed (@agordonreed) March 10, 2020
The persuadable Trump voter could swing the election in November.
...Trump and advisers have been taking calls since Monday from concerned energy sector allies, who have voiced concern and at times exasperation not only about oil prices, but also privately warning against the administration supporting any sweeping paid sick leave policy...
Meanwhile Washington state is asking for an emergency designation to expand Medicaid to relieve hospitals and emergency rooms congested with sick patients.
Basically the Republicans are moving left on economic questions like student debt. And yes, this includes @HawleyMO. Dems ignore economic populism within the GOP at their peril. https://t.co/QRhoaOGMFV— Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) March 10, 2020
Pelosi’s plan is aimed at distancing vulnerable Democrats from Medicare for All and other proposals being pushed by the party’s presidential contenders.
NEW: @SpeakerPelosi is preparing a major push on health costs, tied to 10th anniversary of Obamacare. It will not be Medicare 4 All & will NOT include a public option.@BarackObama will appear w/ Pelosi at @AmericanU event on 3/23 https://t.co/fSx1Qi2Wqs
Forgot the clown troll in front of the curtain. What plotting is going on behind it?
By Nancy Cook @ Politico.com, March 9
Political and economic damage from the coronavirus crisis is mounting. Some Trump officials see the moment as an opportunity to finally deliver on promises including border restrictions, isolating China and broader tax cuts.
SCOOP -- The State Department is pushing to designate at least one violent white supremacist group, likely Atomwaffen, as a foreign terrorist organization, per 4 sources. But the White House, which likes to focus on Islamist terror, has yet to give the OK. https://t.co/nazByC4Bft— Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) March 9, 2020
....As for the issue of Confederate statues, Mr. Hayes — a visiting instructor in studio art at Duke University — says he would welcome a memorial for the Rebel forces that opposed the black Union troops. “How would the two statues interact?” he said. “What would that conversation be like?”
“I feel like it’s a moral obligation for us to recognize what happened here.” https://t.co/z4dgyl9eGr
[earlier thread on topic is here]
Powerful reporting: “Already, in less than a month, society has contracted — events canceled, travel restricted, crowds avoided and downtown streets, while not empty, suddenly lack the bustle of America’s third fastest-growing metropolis... https://t.co/6cl1worbNd— Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) March 9, 2020
Updated on March 8, 2020, 10:51 PM EDT
CME rules stipulate futures can’t fall more than 5% from close; S&P 500 futures sink as Saudi Arabia wages oil price war
Just so normie non-finance people understand what's going on right now, stock market futures plunged so hard that they LITERALLY SHUT DOWN THE WHOLE THING: https://t.co/5Z8tYYde4E via @markets
Caracas, in Venezuela; San Juan de Puerto Rico and Panama City are the top three most violent capitals in Latin America in the most recent InSight Crime report. https://t.co/p8RRViOM78— InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) March 8, 2020
The Rev. Jesse Jackson is endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders for president, Sanders’ team said Sunday.
The civil rights activist plans to speak at a campaign event for the 2020 candidate later in the day in Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to a campaign spokesperson.
FLINT, Mich. — Cornel West pleaded with his “own black people” to support Senator Bernie Sanders.
An African-American pediatrician praised Mr. Sanders’s health care plans, describing how “black lives matter so much” to the senator.
And community activists assailed Mr. Sanders’s rival, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., attacking criminal justice and housing policies that they argue devastated communities of color in places like this majority-black city.
Amid this parade of support at a Flint town-hall-style event on Saturday night, Mr. Sanders looked on, largely silent — at least when it came to wooing the black voters whose strong backing of a rival candidate could once again cost Mr. Sanders the Democratic presidential nomination.
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) announced her endorsement of Joe Biden's White House bid Sunday morning, saying that the former vice president “speaks to the best of who we are and challenges us to live up to our ideals.”
“There is no one better prepared than Joe to steer our nation through these turbulent times, and restore truth, honor, and decency to the Oval Office. He is kind and endlessly caring, and he truly listens to the American people,” Harris said in a statement.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Okay, teach - more from Wes:
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 2:06am
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 2:08am
Outrage Culture Is Ruining Foreign Policy As the 2020 presidential campaign heats up, U.S. politics is getting harder and harder to explain to the rest of the world.
Op-ed by STEVEN A. COOK @ ForeignPolicy.com, JANUARY 20, 2020
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 8:50pm
This one looks like a paranoid pre-emptive:
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 5:49pm
Good background piece if have have the need, @ Vox.com: American Dirt’s publisher cancels the rest of the book’s tour, citing threats; American Dirt’s publisher says it is receiving threats. Critics of the novel are receiving threats, too., Jan. 29.
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 9:00pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 9:04pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 7:36pm
yes, absolutely, both sides do do it:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 4:41pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 10:06pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 10:15pm
Oh, I thought it was teaching a biracial couple how to grope. After 10 mins following up your @willowhasadick post, not sure these PSAs are working or even have the right audience anymore. (If they posted "don't cross on red, we'd have a regular bloodbath - what we have here is a failure to cooperate)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 11:27pm