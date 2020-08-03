Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Powerful reporting: “Already, in less than a month, society has contracted — events canceled, travel restricted, crowds avoided and downtown streets, while not empty, suddenly lack the bustle of America’s third fastest-growing metropolis... https://t.co/6cl1worbNd— Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) March 9, 2020
He shares the conviction of Gilded Age socialists that values, not economic laws, determine the contours of American society (op-ed by Prof. Richard White)
A great American historian doing history in public. https://t.co/lZjAhWynRJ— Annette Gordon-Reed (@agordonreed) March 10, 2020
The persuadable Trump voter could swing the election in November.
...Trump and advisers have been taking calls since Monday from concerned energy sector allies, who have voiced concern and at times exasperation not only about oil prices, but also privately warning against the administration supporting any sweeping paid sick leave policy...
Meanwhile Washington state is asking for an emergency designation to expand Medicaid to relieve hospitals and emergency rooms congested with sick patients.
Basically the Republicans are moving left on economic questions like student debt. And yes, this includes @HawleyMO. Dems ignore economic populism within the GOP at their peril. https://t.co/QRhoaOGMFV— Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) March 10, 2020
Pelosi’s plan is aimed at distancing vulnerable Democrats from Medicare for All and other proposals being pushed by the party’s presidential contenders.
NEW: @SpeakerPelosi is preparing a major push on health costs, tied to 10th anniversary of Obamacare. It will not be Medicare 4 All & will NOT include a public option.@BarackObama will appear w/ Pelosi at @AmericanU event on 3/23 https://t.co/fSx1Qi2Wqs
Forgot the clown troll in front of the curtain. What plotting is going on behind it?
By Nancy Cook @ Politico.com, March 9
Political and economic damage from the coronavirus crisis is mounting. Some Trump officials see the moment as an opportunity to finally deliver on promises including border restrictions, isolating China and broader tax cuts.
SCOOP -- The State Department is pushing to designate at least one violent white supremacist group, likely Atomwaffen, as a foreign terrorist organization, per 4 sources. But the White House, which likes to focus on Islamist terror, has yet to give the OK. https://t.co/nazByC4Bft— Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) March 9, 2020
....As for the issue of Confederate statues, Mr. Hayes — a visiting instructor in studio art at Duke University — says he would welcome a memorial for the Rebel forces that opposed the black Union troops. “How would the two statues interact?” he said. “What would that conversation be like?”
“I feel like it’s a moral obligation for us to recognize what happened here.” https://t.co/z4dgyl9eGr
Updated on March 8, 2020, 10:51 PM EDT
CME rules stipulate futures can’t fall more than 5% from close; S&P 500 futures sink as Saudi Arabia wages oil price war
Just so normie non-finance people understand what's going on right now, stock market futures plunged so hard that they LITERALLY SHUT DOWN THE WHOLE THING: https://t.co/5Z8tYYde4E via @markets
Caracas, in Venezuela; San Juan de Puerto Rico and Panama City are the top three most violent capitals in Latin America in the most recent InSight Crime report. https://t.co/p8RRViOM78— InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) March 8, 2020
The Rev. Jesse Jackson is endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders for president, Sanders’ team said Sunday.
The civil rights activist plans to speak at a campaign event for the 2020 candidate later in the day in Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to a campaign spokesperson.
FLINT, Mich. — Cornel West pleaded with his “own black people” to support Senator Bernie Sanders.
An African-American pediatrician praised Mr. Sanders’s health care plans, describing how “black lives matter so much” to the senator.
And community activists assailed Mr. Sanders’s rival, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., attacking criminal justice and housing policies that they argue devastated communities of color in places like this majority-black city.
Amid this parade of support at a Flint town-hall-style event on Saturday night, Mr. Sanders looked on, largely silent — at least when it came to wooing the black voters whose strong backing of a rival candidate could once again cost Mr. Sanders the Democratic presidential nomination.
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) announced her endorsement of Joe Biden's White House bid Sunday morning, saying that the former vice president “speaks to the best of who we are and challenges us to live up to our ideals.”
“There is no one better prepared than Joe to steer our nation through these turbulent times, and restore truth, honor, and decency to the Oval Office. He is kind and endlessly caring, and he truly listens to the American people,” Harris said in a statement.
World President Bill Gates on it (where's Bloomberg?)
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 1:08am
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 1:28am
The Spanish Flu wasn't from Spain, but seems an easy and irrelevant moniker to then move onto prevention and dying, arguably more important tasks.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 1:32am
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 3:33am
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 3:48am
China's superhuman efforts
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 2:13pm
China's exotic animal trade faces extinction
https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Coronavirus/Coronavirus-an-unlikely-gi...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 2:28pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 4:57pm
wow reminds me of the olden days before full deregulation of the airlines, sometimes you'd get lucky like this:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 6:00pm
Support for the "do we really need to keep growing GDP in this day and age?" economic theory:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 6:07pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 12:19am
in Iran:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 10:20am
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 11:31am
Noted the other day, seems like South Korea, they got all the fancy stuff, like this, spending big bucks:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 11:34am
the ideal:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 12:02pm
and not like this (whether true or exaggerated):
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 2:10pm
people need to help "flatten the curve"
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 5:32pm
edit to add Adekoya's correction:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 3:53pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 7:29pm
Yes!
Just say no to policing language!
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 9:23pm
*Don't* give me advice using offensive discredited terminology.
*Do* come to my funeral (technically I won't be there, but I do appreciate a good sob story)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 11:33pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 11:15pm
Brilliant truth:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 12:01am