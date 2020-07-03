Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
An epidemic turns out to be a rotten time to have a germophobe President. Trump's more obvious pathologies -- ignorance, narcissism, magical thinking, pathological lying -- have gotten the obvious attention, because those are all real dangers to public safety. But Trump's germophobia makes him fundamentally unsuited to a public health crisis. His focus on making sure that he, personally, does not get ill, is just the mindset that increases the number of people who will. Selfishness helps an epidemic thrive. The outbreak can only be defeated by cooperation. It attacks the whole society, and the society needs to fight back together.
How do I not get it? is the wrong question to ask in plague time, although of course everyone would like not to get it. How do I not spread it? is the more important question.
If your goal is to be one of the lucky ones, to be spared while others fall ill, that will be counterproductive, because other people getting it raises your risk. The fewer people get it, the less likely you are to be one of them. (This logic can be particularly difficult for elites or the super-rich to grasp, since they're used to being spared from widespread problems.) If your whole strategy is just to protect yourself, that will likely fail. Viruses gonna virus. If your strategy is to help your whole community control it, your individual odds will probably go up.
I've found myself, for the last week or two, treating myself as presumptively infected. There's no sign I have covid-19 or anything like it, but I live with someone I don't want to get sick. So I'm acting as if I have something and trying not to expose my wife to any germs I might have. Likewise, I'm trying not to do anything in the classroom that might expose my students. I wash my hands a lot these days.
I'm middle aged, but not elderly, and there are no known covid-19 cases in my area yet. My odds if I come down with covid-19 aren't as good as they would be if were 10 years younger, but they're not bad. Should I come down with a case, I will probably ride it out fine. But I don't want to spread the damn thing.
Pretty soon, this very infectious little bug is going to get close to Trump. I don't expect him to respond well.
Comments
Trump attended CPAC. A CPAC attendee tested positive for the virus. Anyone working at the WH who went on the trip to CPAC with Trump and starts coughing is in trouble.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/cpac-attendee-tests-positive-coronavirus
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 11:11pm
Yes, that is definitely one scenario. As is the possibility of a covid-19 cluster being traced back to a political rally, whether Trump's or one of the Democrats'.
And there is a non-zero, maybe even a non-trivial chance, that Trump bugs out at some point out of his own fear of infection. If POTUS cancels all public appearances in the middle of an epidemic because he's put himself in protective seculsion ...
by Doctor Cleveland on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 4:46pm
Here we go:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/coronavirus-case-at-cpac-brings-outbreak-closer-to-trump-threatening-to-upend-his-routine-amid-reelection-bid/2020/03/08/8e3ba384-6170-11ea-912d-d98032ec8e25_story.html
Edit to add:
Senator Ted Cruz is self-quarantining after shaking hands with COVID-19 positive individual at CPAC.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/ted-cruz-self-quarantining-after-interaction-with-coronavirus-infected-cpac-attendee?ref=home
2nd Edit to add:
Ditto Rep. Paul Gosar
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/ted-cruz-self-quarantine-coronavirus-cpac_n_5e657ef5c5b68d61645623cf
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 10:53pm
Lancet, March 9, 2020
Clinical course and risk factors for mortality of adult inpatients with COVID-19 in Wuhan, China: a retrospective cohort study
From the paper:
28% death rate for those hospitalized with coronavirus in this study. For 2020 flu, 8200 deaths with 140,000 hospitalizations, or 6% death rate those hospitalized for flu.
Lancet study, earliest age coronavirus case hospitalized, 18, oldest 87. Note viral "shedding" was detected up to 37 days after illness onset. (why the current procedure of a 14 day quarantine? A educated guess it seems, this virus is previously unknown as to its behavior)
by NCD on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 6:00pm
Thanks.
Check out the research on China response that PP posted on the other thread, very interesting. (I *love *the 4-to-an-elevator thing especially, in NYC if they did that it would take us all day to visit someone in a midtown office....)
Drumpf is supposed to appear at a press conference his very self, any minute now, they're waiting on him on CNN as I write. Reporters did not expect him, they thought it was going to be Pence, but then they put the presidential seal on the podium.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 5:53pm
Lancet's editor extremely unhappy with Downing Street "leadership":
And I note our Anthony Fauci has been out on the cable news TV networks specifically advocating social distancing and especially for those most at risk. I saw that several times yesterday...
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 8:58am
I think Sarah Kliff is the best reporter in the country on our health care system and health care policy. If she recommends something, I read it. Here it is a tale of chaos, showing that how a bunch of state and city Democratic bureaucrats with their spin on how they have everything under control and pictures of big meetings and plans, all of that, means nothing when you already have a health care system that is at a breaking point before a pandemic arrives. Because: we are not a totalitarian country! And further, our health system is not under direct control of the government. What the bureaucrats say they are doing isn't necessarily what is going to happen. Is what it is, all you got is knowledge is power:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 9:55am
here's just another example of chaos from a large bureaucracy during something like a pandemic when the bureaucracy does not have totalitarian control. I am not saying that more totalitarian control can't make mistakes, it most definitely can-was just thinking of the example of FDR with war powers sending Japanese Americans to internment camps. Just is what it is.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 10:33am
An introvert willing to admit looking forward to this whole social distancing thing
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 11:05am