Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Britain’s largest domestic airline Flybe collapsed into administration on Thursday, as the coronavirus outbreak tipped the struggling carrier over the edge. https://t.co/Lfqgu7QzIe— Barron's (@barronsonline) March 5, 2020
Armenians have continuously inhabited Jerusalem for almost 2,000 years. The Armenian population in the city was around 16,000 in 1948. Today, less than 500 remain. Why? Well for starters, the zionist authorities have called the system extermination of our people "meaningless"— ermeni (baby eater) (@syriahay) March 7, 2020
Moses was 14 when this occurred. Hard to assume a 4-year-old and 7-year-okd had better memories of a dysfunctional family and a terminal domestic dispute.
I thought I had fully read Moses's account before, but this time it struck much harder. But sure, cancel Woody and th memoirs.
#MeToo #WhosNext?
Nate Silver is basically calling it, and Krugman is certifying?
The headline actually understates the case. Pretty clear that whoever has a plurality of delegates will be the nom, and the 538 model gives Sanders only a 6% chance. 1/ https://t.co/vAgN67JkNX— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) March 6, 2020
Man suspected in ambush shootings of New York City police officers indicted on 52 counts. https://t.co/kGgSIeULGj— ABC News (@ABC) March 6, 2020
FT-Peterson survey finds Americans view medical charges as growing threat to economy
Americans are increasingly concerned over healthcare costs, especially moderate and independent voters, a new poll for the FT shows. Healthcare is one of the hottest topics of the 2020 election and certain candidates plan a complete overhaul of the system https://t.co/G64Ug8jLWS pic.twitter.com/Fy0ztHmYdG
Wow.— Tom Dreisbach (@TomDreisbach) March 5, 2020
Judge Walton:
"Inconsistencies" between William Barr's statements and the Mueller Report "cause the Court to seriously question whether Attorney General Barr made a calculated attempt to influence public discourse about the Mueller Report in favor of President Trump". https://t.co/nnE5VdInf5
Breaking via WaPo: Michael Bloomberg has decided to form a new independent expenditure campaign that will absorb hundreds of his presidential campaign staff in six swing states to work to elect the Democratic nominee this fall. https://t.co/Fp6eNP85to— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 5, 2020
Voters appear to be in a death match between those who crave an aggressively progressive policy agenda with little tolerance for dissent and more moderates whose central goal is to undermine the populist movements in both parties and defeat Donald J. Trump. Both believe theirs is the winning formula to unseat President Trump.
Britain’s largest domestic airline Flybe collapsed into administration on Thursday, as the coronavirus outbreak tipped the struggling carrier over the edge. https://t.co/Lfqgu7QzIe— Barron's (@barronsonline) March 5, 2020
We join eight organisations in calling on the EU and its Member States to urgently create a safe environment to protect journalists reporting on the arrival of migrants into Greece.@freepressunltd https://t.co/owWl5kLCkr— PEN International (@pen_int) March 5, 2020
How understanding the mind of a radical Islamist can prevent the next white-nationalist attack.
Very interesting video about what a scientist learned from scanning the brains of Muslim extremists: No evidence of mental illness in the people he studied, but scans did show that feelings of exclusion pushed the subject closer to violence. https://t.co/EyCHpyDJ3M
Very interesting video about what a scientist learned from scanning the brains of Muslim extremists: No evidence of mental illness in the people he studied, but scans did show that feelings of exclusion pushed the subject closer to violence. https://t.co/EyCHpyDJ3M
Look at their color coded map at the link.
Thank you, Texas! https://t.co/QjmWecyyFD— Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 4, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
It's mutating?!!!
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 5:21am
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 5:23am
Bibi has a good and helpful idea!!!
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 5:28am
Italy’s coronavirus outbreak is keeping Americans from booking European travel, new data shows
By Hannah Sampson @ WashingtonPost.com, March 5
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 5:36am
Affecting Europeans booking European travel too. Undoubtedly Asian as well, both directions.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 5:57am
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 5:48am
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 5:59am
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 12:37pm
unfortunately currently socialism doesn't create new vaccines, profit potential does, and if profit is not guaranteed by powers that be but might be taken away, well then....
from You’re Likely to Get the Coronavirus Most cases are not life-threatening, which is also what makes the virus a historic challenge to contain.
By JAMES HAMBLIN @ TheAtlantic.com, FEBRUARY 24, 2020
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 6:31am
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 1:00am
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 1:24am
Korean health dispatches offer humor, intrusiveness, curiosity.
New reality show in town? After "Predator", S.Korea's really starting to climb in world culture.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/06/more-scary-than-coronaviru...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 2:04am
Ezra Klein:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 11:59am
Many are going to hafta wash their hands directly after voting:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 12:35pm
I read it as "directly after vomiting". Which would seem to be kinda obvious,
but in 2020, who knows...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 1:00pm
Feel sorry for kids at expensive colleges that are going virtual. They fought so hard (morally or immorally) to get in and now it's as if they stayed home and pursued an online degree. A lesson in itself, I guess, that you can't plan your life! It's a crap shoot.
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 2:46am
And those in the 40's for when the Nazis closed all the schools. Or the 30's when they went out hustling dimes instead. Or those in the 60's when college half meant a way to not get drafted or caught up in protests. Or those in Australia who've watched their whole environs burst up in flames the last few months. Or the 10's/100's of thousands of Syrian refugees fleeing from the latest Turkish/Syrian bombing. It perhaps will be all over in 6 months, if so a ruined semester & something to talk about & yes, a lesson in Black Swans and impenetrable walls in the highway of life. Maybe it'll also prompt a further relook at education, to improve methods of passing on information & what "education" of all sorts means and better seeing where that fits with the social aspects, group think, teamwork, societal integration, et al. I'm a bit jaded about the freeform global travel/instagram posting where everyone's some kind of amateur photojournalist with only an Uber & AIrBNB & internet cafe to worry about (ok, data plans make internet ubiquitous). A lot of shit's broken right now - and much of it's not fixed just by yet another mobile app, but brain- and back-breaking work in a variety of areas.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 6:40am
You're right. Plus if that don't sound like a wise dad telling the kid to quit yer whining and eat your vegetables, children are starving in China, and when life hands you lemons, make lemonade. You must have some experience.
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 12:02pm
But the message is same for millennials and Gen X. Even 2008 was a mild distraction. World War I ended for Spanish Flu to begin, wiping out 2-3% of nearly *every country on Earth*. Equal opportunity annihilator. Then depression era/WW2 - 60 million plus killed. China experimentation was 2 bouts of 10 million each, along with an occasional Indonesia, Rwanda, Congo, Cambodia. And then there's the extreme poverty that we mostly got rid of. Imagine our booming population had the 30% extreme poverty of 1980 - 2.1billion? Fuck. Instead it's 8% - 600million. Big difference. Part of why EU's floundering right now is no Soviet Army scaring the shit out if us. Threats produce resolve, calls to action. Calm makes people bored, they create problems (and steal more than acceptable). Global warming has come up too slow, we're complacent. A pandemic will catch our attention. Danger sadly is not enough will die so we'll think we always dodge the bullet. Upside will be if we feel more involved, on edge, call to action. We were heading towards a relative Utopia in the 90s, and we let it slip away. It can be done again, even though it feels a long way from Jerusalem right now.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 12:57pm
Ok boomer. (Copyright 1965, when he was 24):
he not busy being born is busy dying....
you discover you just be one more person crying...
Disillusioned words like bullets bark
As human gods aim for their mark
Made everything from toy guns that spark
To flesh-colored Christs that glow in the dark
It's easy to see without looking too far
That not much is really sacred....
Advertising signs that con you
Into thinking you're the one
That can do what's never been done
That can win what's never been won
Meantime life outside goes on
All around you
You lose yourself, you reappear
You suddenly find you got nothing to fear.... Etc.
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 12:43pm
I'm not a Boomer', I'm GenX, the fuck you generation. Old enough to know all the 60s heroes, but the Detroit we got was a darkened cityscape under foreclosure, "last one to leave turn out the lights", not "We can change the world" but helicopters lifting off the embassy, not Woodstock but disco. Put a sweater on it and do with less.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 1:05pm
Trump spin ain't going to do the calming trick-- ala It's Alright, Ma, I'm Only Bleeding? It's the "everything Trump touches dies" thing and it's the panic stupids.
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 12:27pm
I see lots of blaming the media for fearmongering for ratings. Okay, but I am thinking something like this protest is not helpful along those lines, either:
Might win an election but lose the war?
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 12:52pm
Krugman:
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 12:47pm