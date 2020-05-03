We join eight organisations in calling on the EU and its Member States to urgently create a safe environment to protect journalists reporting on the arrival of migrants into Greece.@freepressunltdhttps://t.co/owWl5kLCkr
How understanding the mind of a radical Islamist can prevent the next white-nationalist attack.
Very interesting video about what a scientist learned from scanning the brains of Muslim extremists: No evidence of mental illness in the people he studied, but scans did show that feelings of exclusion pushed the subject closer to violence. https://t.co/EyCHpyDJ3M
My new one @latimesopinion on the responsibility of cable news to stop with breathless coverage of election reporting delays.
Op-Ed: Can't call the Super Tuesday vote? Be patient https://t.co/6YUN7KQAu8
Former vice president Joe Biden’s support in the Democratic presidential nominating contest has long been a function of his robust backing from two particular voting blocs: black Democrats and Democrats who self-identify as moderate. Those groups have more overlap than you might realize.
The Minnesota senator told staff she's exiting the 2020 race the day before her home state primary.
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Klobuchar Drops Out of Presidential Race 24 Hours Before Super Tuesday; Your Four Choices for Super Tuesday Are Now Warren, Bloomberg, Biden, and Sanders #Warren2020https://t.co/LqkqaTAbaD
Comments
It's mutating?!!!
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 5:21am
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 5:23am
Bibi has a good and helpful idea!!!
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 5:28am
Italy’s coronavirus outbreak is keeping Americans from booking European travel, new data shows
By Hannah Sampson @ WashingtonPost.com, March 5
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 5:36am
Affecting Europeans booking European travel too. Undoubtedly Asian as well, both directions.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 5:57am
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 5:48am
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 5:59am
unfortunately currently socialism doesn't create new vaccines, profit potential does, and if profit is not guaranteed by powers that be but might be taken away, well then....
from You’re Likely to Get the Coronavirus Most cases are not life-threatening, which is also what makes the virus a historic challenge to contain.
By JAMES HAMBLIN @ TheAtlantic.com, FEBRUARY 24, 2020
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 6:31am