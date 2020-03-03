Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Trump has ordered Pence to control, filter and spin all virus information and statements by government health officials, to protect Donald Trump's re-election. Keeping American citizens in the dark is the Soviet system, authoritarian solution.
This is not the Onion, but front page NYT:
Pence Will Control All Coronavirus Messaging From Health Officials
Government health officials and scientists will have to coordinate statements with the vice president’s office, one of three people designated as the administration’s primary coronavirus official.
The White House moved on Thursday to tighten control of coronavirus messaging by government health officials and scientists, directing them to coordinate all statements and public appearance with the office of Vice President Mike Pence, according to several officials familiar with the new approach.....
Mr. Trump rejected the assessment from a top health official that it was inevitable that the coronavirus would spread more broadly inside the United States.
Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, one of the country’s leading experts on viruses and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told associates that the White House had instructed him not to say anything else without clearance.
From the Atlantic Magazine a few days ago"
Experts say this bad 'cold' virus may join 4 other common less bad corona viruses as seasonal illnesses. From the Atlantic 2 days ago"
"Lipsitch predicts that within the coming year, some 40 to 70 percent of people around the world will be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. But, he clarifies emphatically, this does not mean that all will have severe illnesses. It's likely that many will have mild disease, or may be asymptomatic, he said. As with influenza, which is often life-threatening to people with chronic health conditions and of older age, most cases pass without medical care. (Overall, about 14 percent of people with influenza have no symptoms.)
Lipsitch is far from alone in his belief that this virus will continue to spread widely. The emerging consensus among epidemiologists is that the most likely outcome of this outbreak is a new seasonal disease a fifth endemic coronavirus. With the other four, people are not known to develop long-lasting immunity. If this one follows suit, and if the disease continues to be as severe as it is now, cold and flu season could become cold and flu and COVID-19 season..
Note that the death rate for the flu is 0.1%, the death rate so far calculated for CO-19 is 2% with treatment, 20 times as high as the flu
Comments
Hopefully they have met their match in Anthony Fauci, there was just something the way he marched up to the podium at the press conference as if to suggest "ok enough of these clowns".Made me recall from way back during the AIDS crisis, how he's got the I-give-a-fuck-for-bedside-manner, God is Science and I am General Patton thing down pat.
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/27/2020 - 6:35pm
Nice to hear that, I never watch Trump, can't stand his bs.
by NCD on Thu, 02/27/2020 - 8:08pm
From this about what he's been up to today, seems to me Trump is not that worried about things, it's like he's washed his hands (no pun intended) of this pesky coronavirus thing, can now throw Pence under the bus if things go sour (llke at the Apprentice hiring and firing when appropriate) keeping the fans entertained is what's important:
There is also this revealing how he's thinking of The Apprentice character and ratings 24/7:
He'll just take bragging about the stock market off the table for now. Never reallly cared about Wall Street votes anyways, it's all about the fans. Leaving them folks to Kudlow and Mnuchin to deal with. Again, they can always be thrown under the bus if need be.
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/27/2020 - 7:39pm
BIGGEST POINT DROP IN DOW HISTORY today. Obama can't say that. Trump will, as usual, be golfing all weekend.
What happens if Czar Pence must talk with a female MD, will his wife need to be with him?
by NCD on Thu, 02/27/2020 - 8:14pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/27/2020 - 10:02pm
Nate Silver:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/27/2020 - 10:04pm
The governor of the state of Washington:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/27/2020 - 11:24pm
Rep. Ted Lieu, to the CDC Director in congressional committee today:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/27/2020 - 11:30pm
oh, reminded now I saw this from two days ago, is actually quite an amazing thing to behold: good ole GOP guy Sen. Kennedy raking Homeland Security Acting Chief Wolf over the coals; among other things, he wants to know why Wolf doesn't know if they have respirator masks for everyone in the country:
Article on same @ The Hill.
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 12:10am
Senator Chris Murphy:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 12:21am
Edit to add:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 12:49am
Well here we are, facing a worst-nightmare scenario: A national health threat that will, at the least, require the keenest science and public health minds and resources to fight it. And who’s in the big office? The most corrupt, science-averse, organizationally inept president in the nation’s history doing -exactly- what you’d expect; bragging, lying, appointing inept expendable political sycophants to the front lines, and dropping the curtains.
(Saw the above comment from Ken in Chicago.)
by NCD on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 10:33am
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 4:47pm
That's silly, I'm sure Salk spent most of his time and energy praying for a cure.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 5:27pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 5:06pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 7:42pm
Looks like on impulse during a rally high, Trump's decided to bet the house:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 8:51pm
FWIW, Daniel Dale felt this was ambiguous, and he is an expert on Trump rally shtick by now
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 9:00pm
He's confusing them:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/29/2020 - 7:02am
Jonathan Chait, link, -
"....Pandemic response calls for competence and establishing trust, both qualities of which he is bereft. Trump performs best when he can locate a foil to bully, yet the virus — unlike a trade partner or opposing politician — offered no such target. Unless he planned to unveil a mean nickname for COVID-19, none of the tools in his bag seemed to work....
by NCD on Sat, 02/29/2020 - 9:43am
The Conservatives are a cult. They would see people die rather than criticize Donald Trump.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 02/29/2020 - 10:17am
Trump rally before election, Trump: "Get your mail in ballots signed and mailed in, particularly if you aren't feeling too well, I need your vote!"
"-Trump sees absolutely everything in the world through the lens of how it affects him and only him.
His cult follows suit. A virus is a hoax invented by Democrats? That's crazy talk.
The lack of preparedness -- the firing of all the people whose job it was to protect the public from a pandemic -- makes perfect sense to Trump. He doesn't need those people to protect him from a illness. He is insulated by other methods.
The public needed those people. Trump does not care.-" ( comment at WaPo)
by NCD on Sat, 02/29/2020 - 11:07am
Major major damage control team on duty today, tried to make it all better with today's
press conferenceperformance, I watched most of it, there was great improvement, someone even got Trump to talk softly and act a little humbler than normal, tone the narcissism down a notch, he was trying to play a character. It was striking enough for me to imagine him doing a prep session as with a debate. He was almost trying too hard to praise other people, and it was clearly kinda phony. I suspect Fauci had some input as a mediator of some kind, i.e., look we don't have to disparage you political people just to get the truth out, we can do both. This became clear to me when he went out of his way to volunteer to speak on how he hasn't been muzzled at all when the question came up, and stressed how messaging is important..
BUT we got the story of what happened before today now by leakers galore:
Inside Trump’s frantic attempts to minimize the coronavirus crisis
By Yasmeen Abutaleb, Ashley Parker and Josh Dawsey Feb. 29, 2020 at 6:13 p.m. EST
goes on and on...
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/29/2020 - 11:52pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 6:12am
found retweeted by Claire McCaskill:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 10:15am
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 11:13am
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 11:56am
EXCLUSIVE: CDC blocked FDA official from premises
Sent to help the administration’s coronavirus response, a test specialist was stopped at CDC’s door and made to wait overnight. (happened weekend of 2/22)
BY DAN DIAMOND @ Politico.com, March 3
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 5:08pm
Fauci in short interview Friday: 'You don't want to go to war with a president'
How Dr. Anthony Fauci is navigating the coronavirus outbreak in the Trump era.
By Sarah Owermohle @ Politico.com, March 3
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 5:15pm
I felt from the beginning, that Pence was being set up to be thrown under the bus, especially as Trump realized he can't "win" anything by taking responsibility. But this goes way beyond that! He talked as if he has inside info:
CNN's Begala: Trump will 'dump Pence' for Haley on day of Democratic nominee's acceptance speech
By Joe Concha @ TheHill.com, 03/02/20 04:54 PM EST
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 5:24pm
I predict on July 17, Deputy Führer Pence will, solo, fly a Fieseler Storch aircraft to a survivable crash landing in Britain, where Boris Johnson will detain him on orders of Vladimir Putin.
by NCD on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 6:13pm
Oh the humanity!
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 2:48am
yeah under da bus wit ya:
in other news, Congress passed Schumer's $8.3 billion, sending it to Trump, he better sign it if he knows what's good for him:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 1:41pm
heh:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 4:41pm
China has tested millions. Hong Kong tested dogs, some of which had mild infection. Hawaiian governor asked Japan for testing kits.
We need a fund to reimburse those who test positive as to paychecks missed, and need a law that they can get their job back if they recover and are no longer contagious. Otherwise, many people will not want to be tested at all.
by NCD on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 5:18pm