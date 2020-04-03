Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
For those of you who don't know yet, I'll be launching a website next week that should help shed a whole lot of light on Critical Social Justice. Getting excited to show you some of what I've been working in for the last few months.https://t.co/mgEe1wFSpj— James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020
Between New Discourses and Cynical Theories, it's going to be a good year for explaining what's going on with Wokeness and helping people understand what it is.https://t.co/wVQYt2SsDQ— James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020
How understanding the mind of a radical Islamist can prevent the next white-nationalist attack.
Very interesting video about what a scientist learned from scanning the brains of Muslim extremists: No evidence of mental illness in the people he studied, but scans did show that feelings of exclusion pushed the subject closer to violence. https://t.co/EyCHpyDJ3M
Very interesting video about what a scientist learned from scanning the brains of Muslim extremists: No evidence of mental illness in the people he studied, but scans did show that feelings of exclusion pushed the subject closer to violence. https://t.co/EyCHpyDJ3M
Look at their color coded map at the link.
Thank you, Texas! https://t.co/QjmWecyyFD— Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 4, 2020
My new one @latimesopinion on the responsibility of cable news to stop with breathless coverage of election reporting delays.— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) March 3, 2020
Op-Ed: Can't call the Super Tuesday vote? Be patient https://t.co/6YUN7KQAu8
The Fed made an emergency rate cut, and the Fed will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to explain it in more detail. Our (fast-evolving) story: https://t.co/dnd0LjSvmI— Jeanna Smialek (@jeannasmialek) March 3, 2020
Missed this from Friday. Caught it recommended watching a video @ The Hill. That Warren chose to go with the elite woke, but elite woke don't work in demos like grass roots SC.
By Astead W. Herndon @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 28
She earned coveted endorsements and released racial justice plans that scholars agree could make a real difference. That hasn’t meant much on the ground.
#SCOTUS is eyeing whether to make it easier for President Trump to say those words he was once famous for on TV: "you're fired!" https://t.co/Yy1R0syQGk— Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) March 3, 2020
I would lunge for the remote at 7 pm to cut away from MSNBC and fuck up his ratings...
Former vice president Joe Biden’s support in the Democratic presidential nominating contest has long been a function of his robust backing from two particular voting blocs: black Democrats and Democrats who self-identify as moderate. Those groups have more overlap than you might realize.
The Minnesota senator told staff she's exiting the 2020 race the day before her home state primary.
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Klobuchar Drops Out of Presidential Race 24 Hours Before Super Tuesday; Your Four Choices for Super Tuesday Are Now Warren, Bloomberg, Biden, and Sanders #Warren2020 https://t.co/LqkqaTAbaD— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 2, 2020
A sociologist from Petrograd did “a scientific investigation of starvation” but saw so much death he came away with insufficient data and shattered nerves - @rolandebrown reviews The Russian Job by Douglas Smith https://t.co/4sYzDuQxfZ— The Critic Books (@TheCriticBooks) March 2, 2020
in the New England Journal of Medicine!
Bill Gates on how to respond to Covid-19, and how to prep for the *next* pandemic https://t.co/jT998l63Ge— David Hirshleifer (@4misceldah) March 2, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Another, doing it tongue-in-cheek: The Woke Temple
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 6:35pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 2:53am
Kenan Malik @ The Observer @The Guardian.com
Stop telling authors what they can write. The only limit is imagination
Condemning a white novelist for writing on Mexican migrants is to create gated cultures
Beware the politics of identity. They help legitimise the toxic far right, Feb. 23
The vile ideas behind the Hanau attack have moved from the fringe to the mainstream
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 5:53pm
Great global point:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 10:03pm
Had not realized that Liz Warren had all these "plans" pandering to the "intersectional" lobby/crowd/crew until I read this spin on her from Suzanna Danuta Walters at The Nation
I hope it's not accurate
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 5:59pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 6:55pm
Oof, you're paying for my Tylenol - just downed a whole pack. Too late/early for a beer.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 9:25pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/25/2020 - 12:35am
Didn't there used to be an actual discipline called "Comparative Lit".? What happened to that? SIGH
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 1:47pm