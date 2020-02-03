The Minnesota senator told staff she's exiting the 2020 race the day before her home state primary.
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Klobuchar Drops Out of Presidential Race 24 Hours Before Super Tuesday; Your Four Choices for Super Tuesday Are Now Warren, Bloomberg, Biden, and Sanders #Warren2020https://t.co/LqkqaTAbaD
How understanding the mind of a radical Islamist can prevent the next white-nationalist attack.
Very interesting video about what a scientist learned from scanning the brains of Muslim extremists: No evidence of mental illness in the people he studied, but scans did show that feelings of exclusion pushed the subject closer to violence. https://t.co/EyCHpyDJ3M
My new one @latimesopinion on the responsibility of cable news to stop with breathless coverage of election reporting delays.
Op-Ed: Can't call the Super Tuesday vote? Be patient https://t.co/6YUN7KQAu8
Former vice president Joe Biden’s support in the Democratic presidential nominating contest has long been a function of his robust backing from two particular voting blocs: black Democrats and Democrats who self-identify as moderate. Those groups have more overlap than you might realize.
A sociologist from Petrograd did “a scientific investigation of starvation” but saw so much death he came away with insufficient data and shattered nerves - @rolandebrown reviews The Russian Job by Douglas Smith https://t.co/4sYzDuQxfZ
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 1:36pm
Percentages of liberal vs. moderate voters in the primaries so far:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 8:19pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 1:37pm
More surprises than just the title in the above. Pete came in at #3 with 66 points, pretty close to Biden @ #2 and 70 points.
Note it wasn't "breaking" when Ambramson tweeted it. It was published Friday morning in time for the SC primary.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 8:58pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 1:46pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 4:50pm
Fuck this. I'm retired and on SS. Old people vote at a high enough rate that even republicans won't take it away. rmrd keeps telling us that black votes are the ones that matter because 90% of them vote democrat. Let them elect Biden without my white vote. I won't vote for Biden. I'm probably sitting out this election. America gets the president that want and that they deserve.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 2:12pm
I don't get why you're not running - or are you too young?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 3:52pm
He's pining after the days Samuel Clemens wrote 'bout in Huck Finn:
by NCD on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 4:39pm
Huck Finn days? Implying I'm racist or that old? I'm sure I'm an irredeemable racist. Just like the Obama to Trump voters. An Obama to no voter is surely just as racist.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 5:50pm
You'll always have your SS, gotta hang your hat somewhere.
by NCD on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 6:07pm
And no kids. I can sit back and watch the world go to hell. You can fix it. All your vile attacks on Warren were a good start. Good luck.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 6:12pm
This is a no win situation for you. If Biden or Sanders wins, you no longer matter. If Trump is re-elected, you helped him win.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 7:46pm
I already don't matter. Biden is going to unite America and lead the democrats to complete control of congress. Then he's going to make deals with republicans because the fever will be over. Your dream becomes reality. Go forward and enjoy it. Or not. Why should I care? The way I see it, I win either way.
eta: You just don't get it. I've never been a democrat for me. I've been a democrat to everyone else. I've been a democrat for women, for gays, for black people, for the poor. Nothing Biden will do will help me. Nothing Trump will do will hurt me. You all want to go with Biden, go ahead. I won't go there with you.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 8:36pm
I've already commented on Biden a few times. Still hoping for a Warren revival I guess, but removing Trump is rather the base requirement for me. Wish we were farther. Biden and Bloomberg kept threatening their curtain call in 2016 to "save us" from Hillary. Guess there are 2nd acts in politics after all.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 9:14pm
Trump has plans for your SS. Trump will hurt those that you say that you cast votes to help.
2016 was based on Hillary not being fundamentally different from Trump
Biden does not equal Trump.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 9:39pm
Are you being serious?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 1:18am
when I see that kind of comment, I have always thought: yikes, imagine having someone canvassing in a swing neighborhood for a Dem candidate saying someone like that.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 1:27am
My candidates won.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 7:55am
Eight "I"s, one "me", It's not about you, or anybody here "winning."
Anyone not voting against Republicans this year is for sure not "for women, for gays, for black people, for the poor." Likely never had been.
by NCD on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 10:18pm
He identifies himself as a victim.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 10:25pm
Jeez. you post such stupid things. The party seems about to nominate a candidate I can't vote for. Or a candidate some conservative or moderate dems can't vote for. So you're saying that dems that decide they can't vote for Sanders see themselves as victims? Exactly why?
by ocean-kat on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 2:37am
You said you vote for blacks. Blacks in South Carolina voted overwhelmingly for Biden. Your response is to reject their vote.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 7:55am
Bernie May have a lead too large to beat after a churchlifor and we have a is and Texas. He may win with popular vote and delegates.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 8:17am
Commutative Property may not apply to politics:
X votes for Y and Y votes for Z therefore X most vote for Z
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 8:58am
It seems like you're having some trouble understanding the use of tenses in the English language? He said he used to but that he's thinking of not doing it any more.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 10:55am
What does that have to do with your inane claim that I identify as a victim? It's just a diversion tactic to avoid discussing one of the most stupid of the many stupid things you post here. But I'll address it.
For years there's been a long discussion among democrats and liberals about working class people and how they seem in our view to vote against their interests. If we want to vote For the interests of the working class and make life better for them should we vote With them even if we think they are making a mistake? The working class voted for Trump. Do you support trying to make life better for the working class? If you want to vote for them do you vote with the working class or do you reject their vote?
by ocean-kat on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 2:58pm
Apples ........... Oranges
Edit to add:
I support the white working class. The portion of the white working class that felt true economic strife were more likely to vote for Hillary over Trump. So-called Centrist Democrats appeal to the white working class.
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/5/9/15592634/trump-clinton-racism-economy-prri-survey
I think Biden can appeal to those same voters. I support those voters.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 6:20pm
Kinda surprising how many blacks identify as victims since many of those who voted for Obama sat out the election in 2016.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 7:17pm
Not sure "many"
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 7:24pm
California and Texas haven't reported in. Don't panic.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 7:43pm
Jeez you really are slow. California and Texas reported in on the 2008 vote in 2008 and the 2016 vote in 2016. We have a good idea of the number of blacks who as you say, identify as a victim.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 8:38pm
I was telling you not to be a victim. Biden may still wind up losing the delegate race.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 8:50pm
No, you said something incredibly stupid and you're looking for any diversion to keep from discussing it. So since nearly a million black voters who voted in 2008 sat out the election in 2016 can we say that at least a million blacks identify as victims?
by ocean-kat on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 9:36pm
Did they sit out or were they kicked off voting rolls, didn't have the new ID, had machines malfunction, had nearby voting places removed, long lines to keep them from voting or targeted by vicious disinfo?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 1:03am
I guess Biden/Warren may be an outcome of this all, with Biden needing serious help to function in office, so it might turn out to be a partially satisfying compromise. Just my guess.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 6:54pm
Every time you post NCD it increases my desire to sit out this election.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 11:04pm
Your mirrors, ocean-kat:
Voters Who’ll Support Biden — But Not Sanders — Probably Really Do Mean It
By Dan Hopkin @ FiveThirtyEight.com FEB. 29
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 12:54am
yes, we're about to choose one of the two most divisive candidates running. Neither of them should have run.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 2:04am
8-9 years ago I told Ramona I didn't think Hillary would run again after brain issue and up-and-coming generation. 8-9 years later we have a bunch of 70 year olds on the stage. The 2018 midterms give some hope, but overall we've had a really shitty farm club, and running a bunch of nothings like Pete and Beto is both a reflection of the dangerous Obama lesson that "anyone can do it" and a sign we're missing the combination of experience + presence/personality + ability to command & inspire = executive leadership. Missing 1 of these and unknowns in 1 or 2 others is incredible at this point in the game. Do the Yankees field a kid down the street?
We killed off Franken, Sherrod Brown chose not to run, Corey Booker never turned his inspiration into super-inspiration. Warren's the only one who's successfully evolved, but the system and all the rich men works against her. Like with Hillary, being an experienced policy wonk gets you a brief attagirl and that's it. We like our JFK or Bush Jr joking about girls and baseball with the press corps.
On the left, every 4 years they'll find someone to toss their agenda on, like Bradley 2000 - not a great fit, but he kept the media and primary voters distracted long enough to influence the generals. Bernie's a better fit for much if that, so the crowds are a bit larger, but when he's gone, we'll see the same happen with another - point being, it's not Bernie's capabilities being celebrated - he's just the best actor for this long-running TV series.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 2:38am
Yeah, I don't get it. Pete who has done nothing but run a small city thinking he's ready to be president. Beto who's only claim to fame is losing to Cruz. You know, I've said it before. I didn't realize how divisive Hillary was. There were too many dems that just wouldn't vote for her. I was wrong. And now we're about to do the same thing. Doesn't matter if it's Sanders or Biden. There's just too many people, different people in each camp, that won't vote for them. /shrug who knows? Maybe Trump hate is enough to get either of these candidates to win but it didn't work for Hillary.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 3:30am
1) There were quite enough Dems who did vote for her - she "won" the popular vote by 3 million - just 70K too few combined in *3 states*, oddly enough 3 of the 4 states that Manafort passed Kilimnik polling data on in Aug 2016.
The 4th state being Minnesota, where Hillary won by only 45K votes out of 3.1 million cast despite a totally steady 6% spread over the final 2 months.
The election was almost certainly stolen - the Alfa Bank bit was probably a charade to divert attention from actual methods, but between voter suppression, illegal campaign money & assets used, asking foreign assistance, and then idiot Comey letting them use him to mess with the election... What agreements Republicans had put in place with the voting machines or with the counting structure... or was it just vote repression and the rest was gravy/distraction?
MN 2016 - Johnson got 113,000, Jill Stein 37,000, Evan McMullin 53k & others 51k.
How did McMullin - a Mormon candidate who did his best *percentages* obviously in Utah & Idaho - get more votes in Minnesota with a total Mormon population of 33,000 than he did in Idaho (46K) with a Mormon population of 456,000? (he got 12,000 in neighboring Wisconsin and 8K next door in Michigan, 17K in Arizona with 432K Mormons)
Most of the government and press announcements were focused on pronouncing that nothing got breached despite being scanned and scoped. Of course security people never say "they didn't get in" - they say "we didn't detect them (yet)".
This has focused on the hacking and voter repression sides, but the extreme efforts to make Hillary "unlikeable" are legion. Look at how much time Hillary's Sarajevo gaffe spent on the front page vs. the minutes Biden saying he was "arrested" in South Africa. Biden voted for the 2002 Iraq AUMF, plus was VP in the administration overseeing war efforts in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria for 8 years. (Hillary as SoS for only 4 years was arguably less involved in the military side than the diplomatic, and of course no one will accuse John Kerry, SoS for the other 4 years, of being a "hawk"). Pedophilia pizza and the slanderous misuse of Seth Rich's death - by Wikileaks, the media, the GOP... - dwarfs swiftboating. Hillary had gone from about 80+% popularity pre-propaganda push, including about 45% favorability *with Republicans*.
But that's also before Fox and the ever-growing Sinclair network kicked in, before Benghazi Benghazi Benghazi started, etc. Maybe Hillary's a Baba Yaga who every accusation will stick to, but none of these other candidates are strong enough to get the *positives* that she had to counter the overwhelming push of negatives. Some people talk about Kamala Harris, but as a DA & state Attorney General plus only 4 years in the Senate, no, she was no Jerry Brown for example. Klobuchar's no Paul Wellstone. Beto's no Ann Richards. Warren at least has some cred vs. Ted Kennedy. So if we get dragged into this FUD about Hillary's negatives, remember who's President now, and how we over-fret all the time about how much people will like us. I've said over and over I have no problem voting for assholes - I don't want to sleep with them or have a beer with them - I just want them to get the job done.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 5:41am
PS - all those people in 2011 worried about Syria, and now it's gone awfully quiet - the right, the left, Russians & Turks bombing in Idlib, no ISIS discussions - no one gives a fuck it seems. Guess it's no fun without Hillary to kick. Just streams of refugees - apolitical, it seems. Maybe she *was* the unifier.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 6:09am
allout war between Turkey and Syria going on, and it's a big shrug
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 12:02pm
"allout" is a bit of an exaggeration, but yes, there's dangerous hostilities that could break into serious war.
But then again, Hillary's emails and she said super-predator. Gotta remember what drives a news cycle. With Chris Matthews leaving, who's gonna carry the "Nurse Ratched" and "she makes me wanna cross my legs" baton? The place where the churlish right & the hurlish left can link up.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 12:48pm
Five Thirty Eight current forecast/odds of candidates chances of winning more than half of pledged delegates sounds and feels right to me after reading around a bit.
And the winner is:
So probably many more twists and turns to go. Even just tomorrow--entirely possible not to know results from California and Texas for quite some time with their current messy voting systems.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 1:38am
Here's their related article published 7 hrs or so ago
Super Tuesday Preview: Sanders And Biden Are Duking It Out In Texas
Bloomberg and Warren are hovering on either side of the 15 percent delegate threshold.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 1:48am
I'm not Nate Silver, but I have a theory that Coronavirus will largely impact today's vote for Biden and Warren, who have some cred managing government response and would be seen as calmer responsible voices. (I don't see much on a corona effect on polls in op-eds, news stories, or 538)
California - major Asian population, including extremely heavy shipping & transportation with China. A lot of livelihoods affected by this pandemic. Virus now found in 11 counties.
Texas - new San Antonio occurrence, lack of masks in Houston, etc - it will be on people's minds, though not as much as in a week or two.
Just the act of going to the polls when more places are restricting any large gatherings will highlight the problem. If Democrats held office, it would hurt them, but here it's a reminder of the seriousness of the problem and the inadequacy of the Trump Admin - and possibly a return to business as normal instead of a new massive shakeup.
Rightly or wrongly, Bernie is a lot like the virus people (party) are circling together to stop, even as Bern Believers curse this as a corrupt corporate cheating/sellout move. Few want a revolution during a pandemic (tho I read a piece on Lenin yesterday welcoming exactly that mass hunger and cannibalism to push his around 1919-1920).
https://www.houstonchronicle.com/business/article/retailers-masks-corona...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 2:06am
You're hired for talking head teevee panel! Interesting and provocative thoughts.
Rambling thoughts: Warren not going anywhere whether part of presidential team or not. Because: definitely unbranded herself as a squeaky angry snowflake lady, especially with this latest on coronavirus ,she's shining. The GOP can't do that to her now. Is the grownup in the race. In the old days she'd be leading everyone in the back room negotiations at the convention. If staying in the Senate, she'll become the new "lion of the Senate." If Bernie wins, and she stays in Congress, she'll be a real thorn in his side with practicalities and sausage making.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 2:22am
Has anyone else improved in this whole ordeal? "She not busy being born is busy dying" - It's Alright, Dad (Dylan's version of 'OK, Boomer'
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 7:02pm
Sahil Kapur
A helluva statistic given that Elizabeth Warren offered the most comprehensive plan to tackle the coronavirus.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 8:50pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 8:54pm
Mho, as opposed to Bernie style of passionate screaming and yelling and getting red in the face,
this is the sort of thing that appeals to many of the more heavily estrogen endowed:
like her:
(Caveat: not implying anything about the gender i.d. of Fred nor Andrew one way or another.)
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 4:59am
Ryan Lizza is pointing out here that Dem establishment clearly thinks that the votes they need to win want this quality, and not the more ideological approach, nor even the wonk approach, that they are saying it pretty clearly in their endorsements
There's no need to say it, they could endorse with other words. And they do know a thing or two about which kind of voters are really needed to win the presidential race via the Electoral College, with the cavaet, of course, that mistakes have been made.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 4:44pm
Ha, I already had estrogen streaming out my pores before you got to name it. I feel all weepy, not since Gore kneeled and prayed with Joe Lieberman... I need a shower and a stiff drink - here the hangovers come first, then the drunk binge.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 7:07pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 12:12pm
Comey endorses Biden; campaign says no thanks @ TheHill.com, 03/03/20 01:47 PM EST
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 5:26pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 5:35pm
Did they sit out or were they kicked off voting rolls, didn't have the new ID, had machines malfunction, had nearby voting places removed, long lines to keep them from voting or targeted by vicious disinfo?
You know PP, there's a lot of talk about voter suppression and of course no democrat likes it and we all want to find ways to fight against it. But I've seen no evidence that it's having much of an effect. If it did we'd see differences in minority turn out in states that have the laws and states that don't. But we don't. Black voter turn out dropped from 08 to 16 at similar levels across all states with or without voter suppression laws.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 12:33pm