Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
How understanding the mind of a radical Islamist can prevent the next white-nationalist attack.
Very interesting video about what a scientist learned from scanning the brains of Muslim extremists: No evidence of mental illness in the people he studied, but scans did show that feelings of exclusion pushed the subject closer to violence. https://t.co/EyCHpyDJ3M
Look at their color coded map at the link.
Thank you, Texas! https://t.co/QjmWecyyFD— Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 4, 2020
My new one @latimesopinion on the responsibility of cable news to stop with breathless coverage of election reporting delays.— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) March 3, 2020
Op-Ed: Can't call the Super Tuesday vote? Be patient https://t.co/6YUN7KQAu8
The Fed made an emergency rate cut, and the Fed will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to explain it in more detail. Our (fast-evolving) story: https://t.co/dnd0LjSvmI— Jeanna Smialek (@jeannasmialek) March 3, 2020
Missed this from Friday. Caught it recommended watching a video @ The Hill. That Warren chose to go with the elite woke, but elite woke don't work in demos like grass roots SC.
By Astead W. Herndon @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 28
She earned coveted endorsements and released racial justice plans that scholars agree could make a real difference. That hasn’t meant much on the ground.
#SCOTUS is eyeing whether to make it easier for President Trump to say those words he was once famous for on TV: "you're fired!" https://t.co/Yy1R0syQGk— Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) March 3, 2020
I would lunge for the remote at 7 pm to cut away from MSNBC and fuck up his ratings...
Former vice president Joe Biden’s support in the Democratic presidential nominating contest has long been a function of his robust backing from two particular voting blocs: black Democrats and Democrats who self-identify as moderate. Those groups have more overlap than you might realize.
The Minnesota senator told staff she's exiting the 2020 race the day before her home state primary.
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Klobuchar Drops Out of Presidential Race 24 Hours Before Super Tuesday; Your Four Choices for Super Tuesday Are Now Warren, Bloomberg, Biden, and Sanders #Warren2020 https://t.co/LqkqaTAbaD— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 2, 2020
A sociologist from Petrograd did “a scientific investigation of starvation” but saw so much death he came away with insufficient data and shattered nerves - @rolandebrown reviews The Russian Job by Douglas Smith https://t.co/4sYzDuQxfZ— The Critic Books (@TheCriticBooks) March 2, 2020
in the New England Journal of Medicine!
Bill Gates on how to respond to Covid-19, and how to prep for the *next* pandemic https://t.co/jT998l63Ge— David Hirshleifer (@4misceldah) March 2, 2020
Their map has shockingly similar appearance to one of those red vs. blue maps of the U.S. Joe is blue, and the map is strikingly blue, nearly solid in most of the state. Bernie is purple and he got only big urban areas and select others.
Note Bloomberg's dark green has injected itself into two Bernie areas-interesting! Also over there on the right between Dallas and Houston, is that a light green Buttigieg I spy?What the heck is that about?
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 2:04am
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 2:22am
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 2:25am
I see some Never Trumpers giving Nate Silver some pats on the back by retweeting this prediction thread of his from 20 hrs. ago:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 3:11am
Er, any way to walk back those comments about Castro and AIPAC?
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 3:19am
now here's a Newsmax top infuencer, a black Republican guy with radio show, 17 mins. ago
tweeting the dementia thing against Joe!!! As I saw these Never Trumpers gleefully noting Tuesday: DO YOU REALLY WANT TO GO THERE?! Seriously? A presidential campaign about who has the most dementia?
Who is suggesting these talking points? Wack!
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 4:04am
Let's note the point of contention:
So let's debate which white boy talked about passing the torch to another white boy generation.
Really, with such a stunning unforgettable line, no one's ever said that before,
I wonder how Joe ever forgot. Wait, what was the line again? "Passing the torch".
Poetic. Strong. A bit iffy on the torches thing since Charlottesville, but maybe we give it a pass...
Yes, I've been seeing the "Joe's senile" meme popping up for a bit now.
They'll rerun their Hillary playbook as much as possible, worked so well...
Passing the torch, um....
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 4:51am
great pix, I laughed
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 5:09am
Kudos where due:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 4:26am
more praise for the awesomeness of Biden's feat:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 7:57am
Politico on Liz:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 4:32am
She finished 3rd despite the billionaire and the rush to stent the bleeding with a safe old white dude.
She should be proud.
She may find herself as VP (if not Kamala Harris?), so while could be better, could be okay, a point of influence
(and with old people, one tick away means a lot)
And she came prepared - Joe just waltzed on and it was handed to him. Would we were all so lucky.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 4:56am
Here's a current just the facts summary with list from CNN. Bloomberg did win one: American Samoa, HAH, too funny! Only CA and ME have not been called:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 4:50am
Let's be careful making fun of Samoa - they've achieved moments of greatness...
See Lenny Fali, aka the "Polynesian Panzer"...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 5:08am
An AOC-style lefty primary of old guard Dem Cuellar failed:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 7:28am
For those who like this sort of thing, here's your skin-color chart for Texas:
I like to harp on the point that I'd like to know who choses the racial I.D. on these exit polls: the pollster or the respondent? Even if you go by woke news alone, racial I.D.'s are very suspect now. I.E. many people in SW have very specific desires as to being labelled correctly, and Hispanic is one label that is increasingly rare by choice, more and more used only by those who have a lot of actual Spanish heritage, as in: from Spain.
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 7:39am
and even more, Texan Democrats by skin color also broken down by age:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 8:29am
Jeff Sessions is stuck in a runoff for Alabama Senate primary and Trump is rubbing it in:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 7:43am
Rick Wilson, most recently author of "Running against the Devil...how to save Democrats from themselves"
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 7:53am
Interesting thread here with Bernie bro "Brent" reacting to loss of Texas. I see it as a contemporary millennial version of depressed Clean Gene supporter, Nov. 1972. Where he says The views of our elders are very out ot touch with ours. I'd just like to say: okay, you think older people don't get the urgency of it, bankruptcy from student debt and global warming et. al. looming, but maybe just try imagining being forced to get on a plane tomorrow and have to start shooting at Vietnamese with high chances of coming home in a body bag. And then living through it and seeing that Nixon really did end the war and the draft really did end. We get it Brent. We just think you haven't learned yet what doesn't work to fix it; been there, done that. Sorry it sounds like clueless old folks to you.
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 8:35am
Comes to mind that we can't get Brent and his pals any of the fixes he wants if the world economy is in depression because the U.S. elected another iconoclast in the midst of a pandemic. "They" like him, they really like him: Futures jump after Biden's Super Tuesday sweep. Also comes to mind that many millennials blamed Obama for not delivering on revolutionary change they expected from him when he fucking had to help save the world from a depression in 2009 on.
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 8:47am
I think most people are confused when we started leaving Vietnam and how quick. Some "progressive" was proclaiming Nixon *extended* the war a year to help his re-election, which is a major exercise in delusion - wars aren't easy to manage, much less microtune.
And so it also misses one of the major sources of Nixon's popularity - he *did* end the war fairly quickly while looking responsible. The generations that fought D-Day and North Africa and Korea from a tiny toehold to stalemate wouldn't be thrilled to see us just abandon SE Asia to the Communists without trying.
The level of anti-capitalism and foolish 60s socialist formulas damages the 2020 effort to actually responsibly address structural issues with our markets and corporate ability to stack the deck. Gore made the mistake of thinking he could turn the clock back on the dot com revolution and both be an oldstyle social populist and champion the internet.
But if Biden wins, his success in office will come from surrounding himself wilith people more woke and savvy than he. Perhaps *some# reaching across the aisle will work, but mostly it's been an exercise in begging for abuse. But just as the woke activists rail against the free trade that lifted a couple billion boats, their capitalist targets are often the engines they need for social programs. Nuclear *energy* is great, clean,few emissions. It's the fuel that's the problem, both it's explosiveness and ability to melt down, and the difficulty if getting rid of it once used. This is a kind of metaphor - solutions don't come without related problems.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 9:19am
two all in for quitting with the dissing of voters as clueless hapless idiot followers of what the Dem establishment wants:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 8:33am
supporting point:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 10:16am
@ Biden's victory event:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 8:51am
Has a savior complex,I think he really was just there for that, "in case".
Edit to add, he endorsed Biden:
And it's hard to argue he did it as part of the Dem machine.
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 10:19am
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 10:13am
I didn't expect to feel so depressed this morning. It's not that I dislike Biden or think he won't be able to beat Trump (though I do worry...). It's that, at least for a few months, it seemed as if the Democratic Party might rouse from its long slumber and move forward in some new direction. Maybe Bernie's revolution or Warren's structural change or even Buttigieg's millennial perspective. But alas, the voters seem to prefer the sheltering embrace of old-fashioned Uncle Joe, who promises to return us to the days of yore, record players and all.
by Michael Wolraich on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 10:32am
Just random thoughts inspired by your comment.
It's not nostalgia, many not ready for "socialism" proudly proclaimed as such. They can take a lot of it if it's not labeled as such.
Much as anti-immigration people claim different, immigrants don't come here for the socialism, they come for the capitalism.
Don't forget Trump still has a high forties approval rating and they are not all fans of his but fans of his economy.
People want the divisiveness to stop, would one get that from a proudly socialist Bernie? Every district in this country is not like AOC's, far from it.
I think Warren got branded too lefty in an attempt to win over Bernie followers and couldn't break out of that else we would be seeing her vision still strongly in the mix.
Mayor Pete, Andrew Yang were more popular visions that were capitalist but decided to fall on their sword to get some joementum going.
Did you like the radical change the independent minded Donald J. Trump brought? I think not.
People have enough radical change in their lives right now, all of us!
Like PP just pointed out--and I agree--if Joe wins and seeds his admin with young wokes, more change will happen than with Bernie at the top.
The coattails affect of Joe at top could be enormous downticket as more swings will be amenable to voting blue downticket with a moderate at the top.
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 11:30am
I didn't mean "change" in the broad sense or even political change. I was lamenting the stasis of the Democratic Party. Whether we like it or not, the world has changed. The GOP is adapting to these changes (in a very dangerous way). Meanwhile, the Democratic Party remains stuck in its ways.
I don't know whether Bernie has the right answer or if Pete is an empty suit. Warren was my favorite, but I don't know if she could pull it off either. Yet all these folks at least represented a new direction for the party. Biden emphatically does not. His whole campaign, his whole worldview, is characterized by continuation (or perhaps restoration) of an obsolete institution.
by Michael Wolraich on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 11:57am
Democratic voters don't seem to be in the mood for revolution. They appear to want a return to normal rather than burning everything down.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 12:11pm
The GOP is adapting to these changes (in a very dangerous way)
I disagree, they got nothing, they haven't changed, all that has happened is they are being held hostage by Trump and haven't a clue what to do about that. They did not want to be the populist isolationist party, they wanted to be the globalist investor party. They're losing their loyalists every day and they got a bunch of yahoos instead. Who even says anymore "I am a loyal Republican voter"? They don't because no one has a clue what that might mean. There is a Trump party which is about 1/3 of the electorate, and that is the 1/3 conservatives who once were the Republican base. Without him, they're nothing, especially after they sold out to his every narcissistic wish.
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 12:16pm
The yahoos invaded the GOP long before 2016. Who do you think nominated Trump (and tossed Jeb on his ear)? And how did those yahoos get into the party in the first place? Republican leaders invited them of course--even courted them--in order to grow their party. The fact that some Republicans now look in horror at the monster they created does not negate the fact that the party has radically evolved in a way that has made it more powerful.
by Michael Wolraich on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 1:35pm
I'm cautiously optimistic. I feel we dodged a bullet.
We can't compete as the party of resentment, and who would want to?
Biden may be just the idiot we need.
We may not need a Teddy Roosevelt crusader, an FDR master planner.
Maybe we just need someone to pay the bills, attend to the funerals,
get the kids to the doctor, keep them out of traffic...
Do we need all the ideas to come out of the White House?
Things like AI, gene splicing, new energy... they're largely outside of government.
Marriott didn't design the next big thing in hotels - a dumb startup named AirBNB did.
Liz Warren trying to be Bernie Sanders doesn't quite work.
Liz Warren being Liz Warren does - we need systemic checks & optimizations,
not a whole new economic system.
But someone who does it while believing in the system, not trying to gut it or hijack it.
We need better dispersed distribution, not a new massive point of control.
The distributed model of blockchain & cryptocurrencies isn't bad, except still too easy to rig and take over.
(see N. Korean hacks, Russian hacks....)
Think of cloud computing or other nimble services - stuff that's easier to ramp up & down.
Apply it where it needs to be, not more one-size-fits all.
But still, the Dems are the ones to drive this - they like innovation & customer service.
Republicans like low hanging fruit, skimming the profits, downsizing that cuts into performance.
Etc., etc. will think/sleep on it more.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 1:01pm
I don't know if Bernie Sanders (or Warren or Buttigieg) understands how to rebuild the Democratic Party, but I am quite certain that Joe Biden does not. That's the source of my sadness, the end of possibility.
You have a point that reform doesn't have to start at the top. But party leaders at least need to be willing to fertilize grassroots innovators instead of trying to crush them. Republicans held their fire-breathing rebels at arms length, but they were happy to let them run amok on the conservative airways and gin up votes. Democrats just want their own rebels--think AOC--to shut up and sit down.
by Michael Wolraich on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 1:47pm
PP is overly optimistic. Biden will pick a moderate to conservative democrat as vp, just like Hillary did. If elected he will fill his administration with moderates. Oh they'll be younger than him, he has no choice given how old he is. But there will be no new way forward, no real change, no innovative policy ideas. And there will be no cooperation from republicans in congress.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 12:02pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 11:12am
Interesting choice of stats, especially if you keep in mind that these are the Dem voters in each state and not the whole electorate:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 11:36am
Bernie's immediately trying to rebrand as Obama-certified safe, not radical. You can be assured that the value of your IRA won't crash and that you won't be required to share your house with others like in that scene in Dr. Zhivago when he comes home after the revolution:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 11:57am
p.s. there's a doctored tape alert out on Bernie's Obama ad:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 12:58pm
David Frum:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 12:35pm
Turnout numbers don't show any proof that Bernie has captured the desires and needs of a whole generation, many younger people just didn't show up at all. Like Trump, what he has is ardent fans, and the fans happen to include a lot of young people but are not necessarily representative of the generation:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 12:46pm
Actually we shouldn't be running against Trump - we're just enhancing his power.
We need to get out of this hypnotized situation, take control again.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 1:02pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 1:28pm