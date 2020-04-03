Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Americans' Willingness to Vote for Presidential Candidates From Certain Groups— Rob Henderson (@robkhenderson) February 28, 2020
Black: 96%
Catholic: 95%
Hispanic: 95%
A woman: 94%
Jewish: 93%
An evangelical Christian: 80%
Gay/lesbian: 76%
Under age 40: 71%
Muslim: 66%
Over age 70: 63%
A socialist: 47%https://t.co/9g6minauwL pic.twitter.com/nvYgy1X65I
Look at their color coded map at the link.
Thank you, Texas! https://t.co/QjmWecyyFD— Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 4, 2020
My new one @latimesopinion on the responsibility of cable news to stop with breathless coverage of election reporting delays.— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) March 3, 2020
Op-Ed: Can't call the Super Tuesday vote? Be patient https://t.co/6YUN7KQAu8
The Fed made an emergency rate cut, and the Fed will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to explain it in more detail. Our (fast-evolving) story: https://t.co/dnd0LjSvmI— Jeanna Smialek (@jeannasmialek) March 3, 2020
Missed this from Friday. Caught it recommended watching a video @ The Hill. That Warren chose to go with the elite woke, but elite woke don't work in demos like grass roots SC.
By Astead W. Herndon @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 28
She earned coveted endorsements and released racial justice plans that scholars agree could make a real difference. That hasn’t meant much on the ground.
#SCOTUS is eyeing whether to make it easier for President Trump to say those words he was once famous for on TV: "you're fired!" https://t.co/Yy1R0syQGk— Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) March 3, 2020
I would lunge for the remote at 7 pm to cut away from MSNBC and fuck up his ratings...
Former vice president Joe Biden’s support in the Democratic presidential nominating contest has long been a function of his robust backing from two particular voting blocs: black Democrats and Democrats who self-identify as moderate. Those groups have more overlap than you might realize.
The Minnesota senator told staff she's exiting the 2020 race the day before her home state primary.
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Klobuchar Drops Out of Presidential Race 24 Hours Before Super Tuesday; Your Four Choices for Super Tuesday Are Now Warren, Bloomberg, Biden, and Sanders #Warren2020 https://t.co/LqkqaTAbaD— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 2, 2020
A sociologist from Petrograd did “a scientific investigation of starvation” but saw so much death he came away with insufficient data and shattered nerves - @rolandebrown reviews The Russian Job by Douglas Smith https://t.co/4sYzDuQxfZ— The Critic Books (@TheCriticBooks) March 2, 2020
in the New England Journal of Medicine!
Bill Gates on how to respond to Covid-19, and how to prep for the *next* pandemic https://t.co/jT998l63Ge— David Hirshleifer (@4misceldah) March 2, 2020
Horrifying. https://t.co/61JB6SpzkD— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) March 2, 2020
As long as this set of facts makes you believe racism is gone, everything is OK. For you.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 7:22am
Because of course, ability to vote for a black is the only issue around racism.
Why do you keep playing at grade school level? Is this fun for you?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 7:49am
I'm responding to the title of the post.
Edit to add:
Saying who you would vote for does not equate with who you actually vote for.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 9:17am
So the fuck what? Are we going to ever discuss anything real, or more word games and parsing the obvious? Yes, racism still exists and will exist in various forms in 500 years. can we move on now?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 9:25am
No we can't move on. We can act to decrease racism.
We can challenge voter suppression
We can challenge housing discrimination
We can challenge banks the charge different rates for blacks regardless of credit status.
We can challenge bias in the judicial system.
Etc.
No, we cannot move on. We have to pay attention to racism when we see it. That is how progress occurs.
It is identical to pointing out the flaws in the Trump administration, and working to combat the errors. We cannot move on.
Edit to add:
A ranking of the Black Agenda of Democratic candidates
https://www.theroot.com/every-democratic-candidates-black-agenda-ranked-1841959166
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 9:47am
If you're going to argue stupid shit about whether racism still exists which nobody except you ever contends we're saying. Welcome to Mickey Mouse kindergarten.
Instead you just derailed the whole purpose for this post, you asshole. Hey, every day is 1617, right?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 9:52am
I merely responded to the title of the post.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 10:48am
The title of the post does not refer to the whole world, the title of the post refers to the content of the post.
Which is: a poll asking about characteristics that don't discourage you from voting for a president.
That content shows only 4% of Americans now consider race a factor when voting for a president.
The title of the post also served double duty as a joke about Bernie. Many people are clearly still prejudiced against socialists for president. In addition, many people do not want to vote for someone over 70, which reflects on more of the candidates.
That went way over your head in your jihad where you take everything both literally and personally.
By the way, the reason that "Catholic" is on the list is because at the time JFK was elected, many people did not think a Catholic president capable of keeping church and state separate. And were in fact quite prejudiced against Catholics. That changed.
Again, the title was basically a joke about Bernie.
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 3:48pm
I would like to reiterate: the title of a post is supposed to refer to the post.
Also, in case it's not clear to you: the writer of any post would not always be thinking "how would rmrd with his special obsessions take this? He may not understand"
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 3:59pm
OK, "What Racism?", is a joke about Bernie Sanders. Got it.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 4:16pm
It's tongue-in-cheek referring to elections - "socialism is the new black" in this case. But way too deep, apparently. What would Ta-Nehisi say?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 4:32pm
Coates would ask, "WTF did she just say?"
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 5:18pm
READ!!! Can you? Then answer "where's the proof of rampant racism" in this Gallup doc?
Does NOT show people judging by race.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ER02dWLU4AAuYhw?format=png&name=small
AGAIN: the title refers to the content.
I was NOT making a post on racism in general. I was making a post about a tweeted doc. Pointing out an interesting doc, even if one didn't get the inside joke.
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 4:58pm
Socialism is the new black. Got it.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 5:25pm
Great point:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 10:21am