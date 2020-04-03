My new one @latimesopinion on the responsibility of cable news to stop with breathless coverage of election reporting delays.
Op-Ed: Can't call the Super Tuesday vote? Be patient https://t.co/6YUN7KQAu8
Former vice president Joe Biden’s support in the Democratic presidential nominating contest has long been a function of his robust backing from two particular voting blocs: black Democrats and Democrats who self-identify as moderate. Those groups have more overlap than you might realize.
The Minnesota senator told staff she's exiting the 2020 race the day before her home state primary.
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Klobuchar Drops Out of Presidential Race 24 Hours Before Super Tuesday; Your Four Choices for Super Tuesday Are Now Warren, Bloomberg, Biden, and Sanders #Warren2020https://t.co/LqkqaTAbaD
A sociologist from Petrograd did “a scientific investigation of starvation” but saw so much death he came away with insufficient data and shattered nerves - @rolandebrown reviews The Russian Job by Douglas Smith https://t.co/4sYzDuQxfZ
Their map has shockingly similar appearance to one of those red vs. blue maps of the U.S. Joe is blue, and the map is strikingly blue, nearly solid in most of the state. Bernie is purple and he got only big urban areas and select others.
Note Bloomberg's dark green has injected itself into two Bernie areas-interesting! Also over there on the right between Dallas and Houston, is that a light green Buttigieg I spy?What the heck is that about?
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 2:04am
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 2:22am
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 2:25am
I see some Never Trumpers giving Nate Silver some pats on the back by retweeting this prediction thread of his from 20 hrs. ago:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 3:11am
Er, any way to walk back those comments about Castro and AIPAC?
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 3:19am
now here's a Newsmax top infuencer, a black Republican guy with radio show, 17 mins. ago
tweeting the dementia thing against Joe!!! As I saw these Never Trumpers gleefully noting Tuesday: DO YOU REALLY WANT TO GO THERE?! Seriously? A presidential campaign about who has the most dementia?
Who is suggesting these talking points? Wack!
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 4:04am
Let's note the point of contention:
So let's debate which white boy talked about passing the torch to another white boy generation.
Really, with such a stunning unforgettable line, no one's ever said that before,
I wonder how Joe ever forgot. Wait, what was the line again? "Passing the torch".
Poetic. Strong. A bit iffy on the torches thing since Charlottesville, but maybe we give it a pass...
Yes, I've been seeing the "Joe's senile" meme popping up for a bit now.
They'll rerun their Hillary playbook as much as possible, worked so well...
Passing the torch, um....
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 4:51am
great pix, I laughed
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 5:09am
Kudos where due:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 4:26am
more praise for the awesomeness of Biden's feat:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 7:57am
Politico on Liz:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 4:32am
She finished 3rd despite the billionaire and the rush to stent the bleeding with a safe old white dude.
She should be proud.
She may find herself as VP (if not Kamala Harris?), so while could be better, could be okay, a point of influence
(and with old people, one tick away means a lot)
And she came prepared - Joe just waltzed on and it was handed to him. Would we were all so lucky.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 4:56am
Here's a current just the facts summary with list from CNN. Bloomberg did win one: American Samoa, HAH, too funny! Only CA and ME have not been called:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 4:50am
Let's be careful making fun of Samoa - they've achieved moments of greatness...
See Lenny Fali, aka the "Polynesian Panzer"...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 5:08am
An AOC-style lefty primary of old guard Dem Cuellar failed:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 7:28am
For those who like this sort of thing, here's your skin-color chart for Texas:
I like to harp on the point that I'd like to know who choses the racial I.D. on these exit polls: the pollster or the respondent? Even if you go by woke news alone, racial I.D.'s are very suspect now. I.E. many people in SW have very specific desires as to being labelled correctly, and Hispanic is one label that is increasingly rare by choice, more and more used only by those who have a lot of actual Spanish heritage, as in: from Spain.
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 7:39am
and even more, Texan Democrats by skin color also broken down by age:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 8:29am
Jeff Sessions is stuck in a runoff for Alabama Senate primary and Trump is rubbing it in:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 7:43am
Rick Wilson, most recently author of "Running against the Devil...how to save Democrats from themselves"
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 7:53am
Interesting thread here with Bernie bro "Brent" reacting to loss of Texas. I see it as a contemporary millennial version of depressed Clean Gene supporter, Nov. 1972. Where he says The views of our elders are very out ot touch with ours. I'd just like to say: okay, you think older people don't get the urgency of it, bankruptcy from student debt and global warming et. al. looming, but maybe just try imagining being forced to get on a plane tomorrow and have to start shooting at Vietnamese with high chances of coming home in a body bag. And then living through it and seeing that Nixon really did end the war and the draft really did end. We get it Brent. We just think you haven't learned yet what doesn't work to fix it; been there, done that. Sorry it sounds like clueless old folks to you.
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 8:35am
Comes to mind that we can't get Brent and his pals any of the fixes he wants if the world economy is in depression because the U.S. elected another iconoclast in the midst of a pandemic. "They" like him, they really like him: Futures jump after Biden's Super Tuesday sweep. Also comes to mind that many millennials blamed Obama for not delivering on revolutionary change they expected from him when he fucking had to help save the world from a depression in 2009 on.
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 8:47am
I think most people are confused when we started leaving Vietnam and how quick. Some "progressive" was proclaiming Nixon *extended* the war a year to help his re-election, which is a major exercise in delusion - wars aren't easy to manage, much less microtune.
And so it also misses one of the major sources of Nixon's popularity - he *did* end the war fairly quickly while looking responsible. The generations that fought D-Day and North Africa and Korea from a tiny toehold to stalemate wouldn't be thrilled to see us just abandon SE Asia to the Communists without trying.
The level of anti-capitalism and foolish 60s socialist formulas damages the 2020 effort to actually responsibly address structural issues with our markets and corporate ability to stack the deck. Gore made the mistake of thinking he could turn the clock back on the dot com revolution and both be an oldstyle social populist and champion the internet.
But if Biden wins, his success in office will come from surrounding himself wilith people more woke and savvy than he. Perhaps *some# reaching across the aisle will work, but mostly it's been an exercise in begging for abuse. But just as the woke activists rail against the free trade that lifted a couple billion boats, their capitalist targets are often the engines they need for social programs. Nuclear *energy* is great, clean,few emissions. It's the fuel that's the problem, both it's explosiveness and ability to melt down, and the difficulty if getting rid of it once used. This is a kind of metaphor - solutions don't come without related problems.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 9:19am
two all in for quitting with the dissing of voters as clueless hapless idiot followers of what the Dem establishment wants:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 8:33am
@ Biden's victory event:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 8:51am
Has a savior complex,I think he really was just there for that, "in case".
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 10:08am
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 10:13am