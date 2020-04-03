My new one @latimesopinion on the responsibility of cable news to stop with breathless coverage of election reporting delays.
Op-Ed: Can't call the Super Tuesday vote? Be patient https://t.co/6YUN7KQAu8
Former vice president Joe Biden’s support in the Democratic presidential nominating contest has long been a function of his robust backing from two particular voting blocs: black Democrats and Democrats who self-identify as moderate. Those groups have more overlap than you might realize.
The Minnesota senator told staff she's exiting the 2020 race the day before her home state primary.
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Klobuchar Drops Out of Presidential Race 24 Hours Before Super Tuesday; Your Four Choices for Super Tuesday Are Now Warren, Bloomberg, Biden, and Sanders #Warren2020https://t.co/LqkqaTAbaD
Their map has shockingly similar appearance to one of those red vs. blue maps of the U.S. Joe is blue, and the map is strikingly blue, nearly solid in most of the state. Bernie is purple and he got only big urban areas and select others.
Note Bloomberg's dark green has injected itself into two Bernie areas-interesting! Also over there on the right between Dallas and Houston, is that a light green Buttigieg I spy?What the heck is that about?
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 2:04am
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 2:22am
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 2:25am
I see some Never Trumpers giving Nate Silver some pats on the back by retweeting this prediction thread of his from 20 hrs. ago:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 3:11am
Er, any way to walk back those comments about Castro and AIPAC?
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 3:19am
now here's a Newsmax top infuencer, a black Republican guy with radio show, 17 mins. ago
tweeting the dementia thing against Joe!!! As I saw these Never Trumpers gleefully noting Tuesday: DO YOU REALLY WANT TO GO THERE?! Seriously? A presidential campaign about who has the most dementia?
Who is suggesting these talking points? Wack!
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 4:04am
Let's note the point of contention:
So let's debate which white boy talked about passing the torch to another white boy generation.
Really, with such a stunning unforgettable line, no one's ever said that before,
I wonder how Joe ever forgot. Wait, what was the line again? "Passing the torch".
Poetic. Strong. A bit iffy on the torches thing since Charlottesville, but maybe we give it a pass...
Yes, I've been seeing the "Joe's senile" meme popping up for a bit now.
They'll rerun their Hillary playbook as much as possible, worked so well...
Passing the torch, um....
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 4:51am
great pix, I laughed
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 5:09am
Kudos where due:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 4:26am
Politico on Liz:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 4:32am
She finished 3rd despite the billionaire and the rush to stent the bleeding with a safe old white dude.
She should be proud.
She may find herself as VP (if not Kamala Harris?), so while could be better, could be okay, a point of influence
(and with old people, one tick away means a lot)
And she came prepared - Joe just waltzed on and it was handed to him. Would we were all so lucky.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 4:56am
Here's a current just the facts summary with list from CNN. Bloomberg did win one: American Samoa, HAH, too funny! Only CA and ME have not been called:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 4:50am
