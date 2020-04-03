My new one @latimesopinion on the responsibility of cable news to stop with breathless coverage of election reporting delays.
Op-Ed: Can't call the Super Tuesday vote? Be patient https://t.co/6YUN7KQAu8
Former vice president Joe Biden’s support in the Democratic presidential nominating contest has long been a function of his robust backing from two particular voting blocs: black Democrats and Democrats who self-identify as moderate. Those groups have more overlap than you might realize.
The Minnesota senator told staff she's exiting the 2020 race the day before her home state primary.
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Klobuchar Drops Out of Presidential Race 24 Hours Before Super Tuesday; Your Four Choices for Super Tuesday Are Now Warren, Bloomberg, Biden, and Sanders #Warren2020https://t.co/LqkqaTAbaD
A sociologist from Petrograd did “a scientific investigation of starvation” but saw so much death he came away with insufficient data and shattered nerves - @rolandebrown reviews The Russian Job by Douglas Smith https://t.co/4sYzDuQxfZ
Their map has shockingly similar appearance to one of those red vs. blue maps of the U.S. Joe is blue, and the map is strikingly blue, nearly solid in most of the state. Bernie is purple and he got only big urban areas and select others.
Note Bloomberg's dark green has injected itself into two Bernie areas-interesting! Also over there on the right between Dallas and Houston, is that a light green Buttigieg I spy?What the heck is that about?
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 2:04am
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 2:22am
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 2:25am
I see some Never Trumpers giving Nate Silver some pats on the back by retweeting this prediction thread of his from 20 hrs. ago:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 3:11am
Er, any way to walk back those comments about Castro and AIPAC?
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 3:19am
now here's a Newsmax top infuencer, a black Republican guy with radio show, 17 mins. ago
tweeting the dementia thing against Joe!!! As I saw these Never Trumpers gleefully noting Tuesday: DO YOU REALLY WANT TO GO THERE?! Seriously? A presidential campaign about who has the most dementia?
Who is suggesting these talking points? Wack!
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 4:04am
Kudos where due:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 4:10am