My new one @latimesopinion on the responsibility of cable news to stop with breathless coverage of election reporting delays.
Op-Ed: Can't call the Super Tuesday vote? Be patient https://t.co/6YUN7KQAu8
Former vice president Joe Biden’s support in the Democratic presidential nominating contest has long been a function of his robust backing from two particular voting blocs: black Democrats and Democrats who self-identify as moderate. Those groups have more overlap than you might realize.
The Minnesota senator told staff she's exiting the 2020 race the day before her home state primary.
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Klobuchar Drops Out of Presidential Race 24 Hours Before Super Tuesday; Your Four Choices for Super Tuesday Are Now Warren, Bloomberg, Biden, and Sanders #Warren2020https://t.co/LqkqaTAbaD
A sociologist from Petrograd did “a scientific investigation of starvation” but saw so much death he came away with insufficient data and shattered nerves - @rolandebrown reviews The Russian Job by Douglas Smith https://t.co/4sYzDuQxfZ
Really really got me thinking weird about private philanthropy vs. higher taxes for billionaires etc.: the higher taxes thing is all fine and dandy as long as your kind of people win the elections.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 1:50am
As long as someone sane wins the election.
But yeah, we've been fighting the Reagan/Gordon Norquist quest to shrink & drown government in a bathtub for 40 years now. No level of failure tempers their hardset goal (just the ability to selectively ignore it when they want to spend money)
In any case, nice to have a grown-up billionaire on the stage. Quibble about results, at least Bill & Melinda have been taking on decent world challenges while others are finding a new paramour or promoting their brand.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 1:59am
With epidemics there's basically no choice you have to have govt. , espec. because some nasty choices for common good often have to be made.
Ah but lookit this:
And that article comes from 2015. Before the horror of the recent case of CA wildfires and PG&E's involvement.
"China syndrome" indeed, the totalitarian thing, the Kafka bureaucracy thing?
Nobody is crying they want Ma Bell back despite all the kvetching.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 2:24am
LIZ HAS COMPLETED A PLAN! What a surprise NOT. Just joking, is smart politically as well as otherwise-seize the day--reminds me of old Carville war room days:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 11:08am
Privatizing the CDC?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 1:22am