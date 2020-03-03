Trump is humiliated by the Taliban and Kim Jong Un on the same day. Who in America thinks this man’s inept leadership helps America? https://t.co/WMjhkXJ5fw — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 2, 2020

Makes me recall how he spent a lot of time bragging about the Afghanistan deal at the start of the press conference that was intended to be a redo of the first disastrous one on coronavirus. After each fail, always change the subject to something that hasn't even panned out yet?