Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Missed this from Friday. Caught it recommended watching a video @ The Hill. That Warren chose to go with the elite woke, but elite woke don't work in demos like grass roots SC.
By Astead W. Herndon @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 28
She earned coveted endorsements and released racial justice plans that scholars agree could make a real difference. That hasn’t meant much on the ground.
Comments
As a white voter I'm looking for some love too, something that speaks out to my demographic - more Huey and the News revival shows, "Fishing Fridays" days off, TGIF discounts and new Baywatch episodes. Gosh darn it, we should be able to celebrate our differences along with our similarities. Freckles - when was the last time a candidate addressed the trauma of growing up with freckles? I think they're ignoring the silent majority, and by golly there could be blowback if we get angry enough, though I already take Tums to make sure my stomach doesn't act up, so I hope not. Still... guttering. When's there going to be an improvement to clean gutters? With all this fancy technology you read about, Alexa this, I still have to get out the ladder and snake to clean the gutters. What a bunch of malarkey - literally!
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 7:45pm
White voters are getting love, as always. Turnout is up among white and black voters.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 7:54pm
You know these people who've been in a carwreck and have their faces kind of frozen into a stare?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 8:11pm