My new one @latimesopinion on the responsibility of cable news to stop with breathless coverage of election reporting delays.
Op-Ed: Can't call the Super Tuesday vote? Be patient https://t.co/6YUN7KQAu8
Former vice president Joe Biden’s support in the Democratic presidential nominating contest has long been a function of his robust backing from two particular voting blocs: black Democrats and Democrats who self-identify as moderate. Those groups have more overlap than you might realize.
The Minnesota senator told staff she's exiting the 2020 race the day before her home state primary.
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Klobuchar Drops Out of Presidential Race 24 Hours Before Super Tuesday; Your Four Choices for Super Tuesday Are Now Warren, Bloomberg, Biden, and Sanders #Warren2020https://t.co/LqkqaTAbaD
A sociologist from Petrograd did “a scientific investigation of starvation” but saw so much death he came away with insufficient data and shattered nerves - @rolandebrown reviews The Russian Job by Douglas Smith https://t.co/4sYzDuQxfZ
Comments
more here, including Vanity Fair scuttlebutt
Don't really agree with your glee, though, I'll miss him, before the internet he was one of the few with intelligent analysis and great insight into political games. Plus he didn't do the frigging celeb model of lecturing a whole hour or more (talking about you Rachel Maddow, wasn't me that wanted a frigging liberal version of Rush Limbaugh, can only stand 10 mins. of your shtick, no more) he had intelligent guests, well chosen, viciously challenged any talking heads when he knew they were spinning talking points, tried to get the real skinny. Wasn't there to sell any p.o.v., was there to get guests' honest input.
BUT way way past his prime! 74 years old! Basically: been missing him for a couple years now, not all there anymore! Time to retire: correct choice, done pretty well given the circumstances. Didn't bother making a big drama about having to get fired, don't fight the accusations, recognize the change in the zeitgeist and realize you don't belong anymore. Good exit, actually.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 2:35am
This which I just ran across:
Made me think about how I always got more out of a hour watching his show than days spent on the frigging early 2000's blogosphere. Even though I was against the Iraq invasion from the start and he wasn't. During the Clinton impeachment, similar situation tho no blogosphere, I was a Bill Clinton fan and he most clearly wasn't, but his was the best show to watch on the day's developments. Most clearly not "Roberta on Facebook."
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 4:00am
I consider him a shoo in for first year of eligibility induction into the Obtuse Questioner Hall-of-Fame
He could pull from his ass the most bizarre topics for comment and pose, (with gravitas) the same to a completely inappropriate interlocutor, ending with a triumphant flourish!
by jollyroger on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 6:32pm
LOL
I agree about Rachel. Her lengthy introductions are irritating.
Mathews' tendency to answer his own questions and his habit of interrupting before the gust got out their first words also grew old. He earned his old nickname, "Tweety".
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 6:42pm