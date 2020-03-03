    Heckuva MAGA lately

    By artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 3:23am |

    Trump is humiliated by the Taliban and Kim Jong Un on the same day. Who in America thinks this man’s inept leadership helps America? https://t.co/WMjhkXJ5fw

    — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 2, 2020

    Makes me recall how he spent a lot of time bragging about the Afghanistan deal at the start of the press conference that was intended to be a redo of the first disastrous one on coronavirus. After each fail, always change the subject to something that hasn't even panned out yet?

    Actually, I am thinking the Homer-Simpson-like characterization of him on Showtime's "Our Cartoon President" more than The Apprentice character, but that's probably just me.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 3:43am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 3:45am

    One does have to give to Team Trump so far that we rate higher than New Zealand:

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 4:05am

    Trump says the coronavirus situation goes to show you that you never know what will happen. "Six weeks ago, eight weeks ago, you never heard of this. All of a sudden, it's got the world aflutter."

    — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 3, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 11:34am

