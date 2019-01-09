Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The $50 billion MTA capital plan, which must be voted on in a month, is being drafted in total secrecy, contrary to practice. https://t.co/jU8c9YhDEw— The Beat (@TheBeatMI) August 29, 2019
The Fed made an emergency rate cut, and the Fed will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to explain it in more detail. Our (fast-evolving) story: https://t.co/dnd0LjSvmI— Jeanna Smialek (@jeannasmialek) March 3, 2020
Missed this from Friday. Caught it recommended watching a video @ The Hill. That Warren chose to go with the elite woke, but elite woke don't work in demos like grass roots SC.
By Astead W. Herndon @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 28
She earned coveted endorsements and released racial justice plans that scholars agree could make a real difference. That hasn’t meant much on the ground.
#SCOTUS is eyeing whether to make it easier for President Trump to say those words he was once famous for on TV: "you're fired!" https://t.co/Yy1R0syQGk— Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) March 3, 2020
I would lunge for the remote at 7 pm to cut away from MSNBC and fuck up his ratings...
Former vice president Joe Biden’s support in the Democratic presidential nominating contest has long been a function of his robust backing from two particular voting blocs: black Democrats and Democrats who self-identify as moderate. Those groups have more overlap than you might realize.
The Minnesota senator told staff she's exiting the 2020 race the day before her home state primary.
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Klobuchar Drops Out of Presidential Race 24 Hours Before Super Tuesday; Your Four Choices for Super Tuesday Are Now Warren, Bloomberg, Biden, and Sanders #Warren2020 https://t.co/LqkqaTAbaD— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 2, 2020
A sociologist from Petrograd did “a scientific investigation of starvation” but saw so much death he came away with insufficient data and shattered nerves - @rolandebrown reviews The Russian Job by Douglas Smith https://t.co/4sYzDuQxfZ— The Critic Books (@TheCriticBooks) March 2, 2020
in the New England Journal of Medicine!
Bill Gates on how to respond to Covid-19, and how to prep for the *next* pandemic https://t.co/jT998l63Ge— David Hirshleifer (@4misceldah) March 2, 2020
Horrifying. https://t.co/61JB6SpzkD— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) March 2, 2020
Several congregants in a historically black church in Selma, Ala. made their feelings about Michael Bloomberg very clear on Sunday when they stood up and turned their backs on him while he was speaking. The former New York mayor attended service at Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Alabama on the 55th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” when police attacked civil-rights marchers. Bloomberg spoke about the fight for civil rights and voter suppression but around 10 minutes into his speech, churchgoers began standing up and silently turned their backs on the former mayor.
According to Fareed Zacharia, Bernie's Scandanavian utopian dream is not what he claims. He may even believe it, but if he does it is because he has not done the research.
Crown Heights tribal hatreds will never cease:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/01/2019 - 2:11pm
Is Everyone Who Opposes a New School Zoning Plan in Brooklyn Racist?
"Controlled choice" is supposed to fix inequality in New York public schools. It might make everything worse.
By Matt Welch @ Reason.com | 9.17.2019 7:00 AM
Related but a much longer, bigger picture, and as always, excellent piece of work by George Packer:
When the Culture War Comes for the Kids
Caught between a brutal meritocracy and a radical new progressivism, a parent tries to do right by his children while navigating New York City’s schools.
By George Packer for The Atlantic, October 2019 issue
If you don't have time to read all of Packer's article, I recommend checking out the last third of it.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/17/2019 - 7:53am
DeBlasio: all hat, no cattle:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/18/2019 - 1:42pm
If this is not an example of some people skimming payola, I'd be shocked:
Because after 30+ years in this town,and comparing it to the Midwestern town I lived in til age 29, and what taxpayers got there for their money, I've come to expect premium prices for the worst work as standard modus operandi. Including double-length contracts, so workers can collect lots of extra hours of union wages at slowdown level of activity. (Donut breaks every hour.)
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/19/2019 - 11:42pm
Hyperloopy.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 6:21pm
While DeBlasio's sweetie Chirlaine continues to do a heckuva job with her $850 million plus mental health program (What a wonderful value, Chirlaine! Why do I think of Ivanka when I see you?) and everyone who is anyone in mental health just dying to work in her corps:
Also see Randy Santos is accused of going on a murderous rampage, killing four homeless men, after years of erratic behavior.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/11/2019 - 7:11pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/04/2019 - 6:58am
But would we have nice things if we could? Would we go for an ethical Facebook (MySpace?)? Would we pay for a better NY metro? Would we make the sacrifices that good healthcare systems require to deliver? Or are we stuck with our own counterintuitive preferences?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/05/2019 - 4:31pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/26/2019 - 1:06am
Huh, possible corruption in the Construction Fraud Tax Force, who'd thunk it? What a surprise!
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 9:17pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 4:43pm
Because we spend tax dollars on teaching Hasidic cult kids how to read the Torah and collect welfare for large families and little else:
Why do we do that instead of demanding that if they get tax dollars, they are also taught the three R's + basic science? We do that because their rebbes deliver block votes to the candidates who make sure the yeshivas get tax dollars. The rebbes can do that because: the flock is not educated to be able to vote independently using their own mind.
Don't get me wrong: we have freedom to be stupid in this country and I will defend it. I just don't like paying for this personal choice. You are free to be stupid and uneducated, but you have to pay for it yourself!
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 5:49pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 8:53pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 5:55am
Kept looking for the "successes" section.
Also, noticed this one - cloud databases r tuff:
https://thecity.nyc/2020/03/nypd-stalls-on-sharing-property-seizure-info...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 6:36am
well it's a NY thing, where like $500 million is squat start up, nobody expects anything to actually happen from that amount.I.E. So now that all these jobs are set up and bureaucracy fed, Chirlane finally has time to go OIC, we got a seriously mentally ill problem here! that's something we could do, maybe, as long as it doesn't cut into managing the yoga classes and the teams designing the think positive today advertising for the subway...
hey thanks for the link, I had no idea the NYPD was cutting into what was always considered the Sheriff's booty. Maybe turf war coming soon
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 9:51am