Several congregants in a historically black church in Selma, Ala. made their feelings about Michael Bloomberg very clear on Sunday when they stood up and turned their backs on him while he was speaking. The former New York mayor attended service at Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Alabama on the 55th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” when police attacked civil-rights marchers. Bloomberg spoke about the fight for civil rights and voter suppression but around 10 minutes into his speech, churchgoers began standing up and silently turned their backs on the former mayor. Around 10 people remained standing until Bloomberg stopped speaking.