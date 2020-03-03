Former vice president Joe Biden’s support in the Democratic presidential nominating contest has long been a function of his robust backing from two particular voting blocs: black Democrats and Democrats who self-identify as moderate. Those groups have more overlap than you might realize.
The Minnesota senator told staff she's exiting the 2020 race the day before her home state primary.
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Klobuchar Drops Out of Presidential Race 24 Hours Before Super Tuesday; Your Four Choices for Super Tuesday Are Now Warren, Bloomberg, Biden, and Sanders #Warren2020https://t.co/LqkqaTAbaD
A sociologist from Petrograd did “a scientific investigation of starvation” but saw so much death he came away with insufficient data and shattered nerves - @rolandebrown reviews The Russian Job by Douglas Smith https://t.co/4sYzDuQxfZ
Comments
Some lovely stats here, I hadn't seen them before, our monster hospital industrial complex growing all the time:
As long as we're on topic, y'all know that current Medicare Part A, covering hospitalization, has a deductible of $1,408 per year before coverage kicks in, right?
(Unless you cover your ass by buying a supplemental policy which can cost hundreds a month or sign up for a limited-provider Medicare Advantage plan which may or may not still require a deductible.)
On plain Medicare after you pay the deductible for the hospital, you are fully covered for 60 days only. After 60 days, you will have to come up with mo money
my source: medicare.gov
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/29/2020 - 4:17pm
Dr. Atul Gawande on Gov. Cuomo's new directive early this morning:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 6:06am
Potty humor alert
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/03/toilet-paper-is-trending-i...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 6:50am