Makes me recall how he spent a lot of time bragging about the Afghanistan deal at the start of the press conference that was intended to be a redo of the first disastrous one on coronavirus. After each fail, always change the subject to something that hasn't even panned out yet?
Actually, I am thinking the Homer-Simpson-like characterization of him on Showtime's "Our Cartoon President" more than The Apprentice character, but that's probably just me.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 3:43am
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 3:45am
One does have to give to Team Trump so far that we rate higher than New Zealand:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 4:05am