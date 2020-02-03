The Minnesota senator told staff she's exiting the 2020 race the day before her home state primary.
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Klobuchar Drops Out of Presidential Race 24 Hours Before Super Tuesday; Your Four Choices for Super Tuesday Are Now Warren, Bloomberg, Biden, and Sanders #Warren2020https://t.co/LqkqaTAbaD
Former vice president Joe Biden’s support in the Democratic presidential nominating contest has long been a function of his robust backing from two particular voting blocs: black Democrats and Democrats who self-identify as moderate. Those groups have more overlap than you might realize.
The Minnesota senator told staff she's exiting the 2020 race the day before her home state primary.
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Klobuchar Drops Out of Presidential Race 24 Hours Before Super Tuesday; Your Four Choices for Super Tuesday Are Now Warren, Bloomberg, Biden, and Sanders #Warren2020https://t.co/LqkqaTAbaD
A sociologist from Petrograd did “a scientific investigation of starvation” but saw so much death he came away with insufficient data and shattered nerves - @rolandebrown reviews The Russian Job by Douglas Smith https://t.co/4sYzDuQxfZ
WASHINGTON (AP) — A political advocacy group founded by Bernie Sanders entered into a nondisclosure agreement with an African American political consultant that bars her from discussing a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination at the organization and the Vermont senator’s 2016 presidential campaign.
The consultant, Tezlyn Figaro, confirmed the existence of the nondisclosure agreement to The Associated Press without providing additional details.
Comments
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 1:36pm
Percentages of liberal vs. moderate voters in the primaries so far:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 8:19pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 1:37pm
More surprises than just the title in the above. Pete came in at #3 with 66 points, pretty close to Biden @ #2 and 70 points.
Note it wasn't "breaking" when Ambramson tweeted it. It was published Friday morning in time for the SC primary.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 8:58pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 1:46pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 4:50pm
Fuck this. I'm retired and on SS. Old people vote at a high enough rate that even republicans won't take it away. rmrd keeps telling us that black votes are the ones that matter because 90% of them vote democrat. Let them elect Biden without my white vote. I won't vote for Biden. I'm probably sitting out this election. America gets the president that want and that they deserve.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 2:12pm
I don't get why you're not running - or are you too young?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 3:52pm
He's pining after the days Samuel Clemens wrote 'bout in Huck Finn:
[not sure if that was supposed to be funny, but before it starts a big fight, deleted - PP]
by NCD on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 4:39pm
Huck Finn days? Implying I'm racist or that old? I'm sure I'm an irredeemable racist. Just like the Obama to Trump voters. An Obama to no voter is surely just as racist.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 5:50pm
You'll always have your SS, gotta hang your hat somewhere.
by NCD on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 6:07pm
And no kids. I can sit back and watch the world go to hell. You can fix it. All your vile attacks on Warren were a good start. Good luck.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 6:12pm
This is a no win situation for you. If Biden or Sanders wins, you no longer matter. If Trump is re-elected, you helped him win.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 7:46pm
I already don't matter. Biden is going to unite America and lead the democrats to complete control of congress. Then he's going to make deals with republicans because the fever will be over. Your dream becomes reality. Go forward and enjoy it. Or not. Why should I care? The way I see it, I win either way.
eta: You just don't get it. I've never been a democrat for me. I've been a democrat to everyone else. I've been a democrat for women, for gays, for black people, for the poor. Nothing Biden will do will help me. Nothing Trump will do will hurt me. You all want to go with Biden, go ahead. I won't go there with you.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 8:36pm
I've already commented on Biden a few times. Still hoping for a Warren revival I guess, but removing Trump is rather the base requirement for me. Wish we were farther. Biden and Bloomberg kept threatening their curtain call in 2016 to "save us" from Hillary. Guess there are 2nd acts in politics after all.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 9:14pm
Trump has plans for your SS. Trump will hurt those that you say that you cast votes to help.
2016 was based on Hillary not being fundamentally different from Trump
Biden does not equal Trump.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 9:39pm
Eight "I"s, one "me", It's not about you, or anybody here "winning."
Anyone not voting against Republicans this year is for sure not "for women, for gays, for black people, for the poor." Likely never had been.
by NCD on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 10:18pm
He identifies himself as a victim.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 10:25pm
Every time you post NCD it increases my desire to sit out this election.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 11:04pm