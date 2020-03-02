Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Democrats, don't take the bait over the fake outrage about @TheRickWilson's TV hit. No one is going to suddenly vote for Trump because they're mad at Rick. Those were already in the bag. Trump's support is baked into the cake, and your only goal is to win back 4 or 5 states. /1— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
The fact that the President himself is trying to floor the pedal on outrage means he know it works. Your response should not be *more* outrage, it should be ice-cold discipline to increase the vote among people who - quietly - basically *agree* with Rick. There are many. /2— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
The red-hat "fuck your feelings" MAGA nuts scare their fellow citizens more than many of them admit. There's a lot of votes in those five or six states in the burbs, among women, minorities, the educated. Your only goal is not to scare them more than Trump scares them already. /3— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Many of you seem determined to blow this by matching Trump's rage with someone like Sanders or Warren. That's understandable, but dumb. People are tired of being unnerved by this guy and his goons. Your *base* wants to fight, but so does Trump. And he's better at it than you. /4— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Let the Never Trumpers like Rick and the rest of us strip the bark off Trump. (It's practically a literary art form now.) It's a way of making Trump and his minions show themselves and it flushes the MAGA hate mobs out into the open. That helps you, if you use it wisely. /5— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
But don't try to match Trump's rage machine with a ragier candidate and a rage-filled campaign. He's better funded and can put out more wattage than you can. Trump is praying you get into a poo-flinging match with him. Ask Rubio and the others who tried and failed. /6— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
I know you'll say your base needs to be "energized." if they're not "energized" after the past three months, to say nothing of the past three years, Sanders waving his finger in the air about plans he will never manage to enact will not solve that problem. /7— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Build a coalition, and fund a turnout effort, not a battle machine. Get to 270. Ignore the rest of the noise. No one cares if California cranks out a 5 million vote plurality. Let Trump be his own worst enemy, every day, and let your candidate be the guy who can get to 270. /8— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Call Steyer and Bloomberg and tell them to start doing anti-Trump ad buys that will speak across a wide spectrum of voters. Do not go negative on Bernie; it only helps him. Let Iowa and NH do what they always do and just move on to SC. /8— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Do this and save the country.— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Thank you for coming to my Never Trumper Dem Pep Talk. /9x
Former vice president Joe Biden’s support in the Democratic presidential nominating contest has long been a function of his robust backing from two particular voting blocs: black Democrats and Democrats who self-identify as moderate. Those groups have more overlap than you might realize.
The Minnesota senator told staff she's exiting the 2020 race the day before her home state primary.
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Klobuchar Drops Out of Presidential Race 24 Hours Before Super Tuesday; Your Four Choices for Super Tuesday Are Now Warren, Bloomberg, Biden, and Sanders #Warren2020 https://t.co/LqkqaTAbaD— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 2, 2020
A sociologist from Petrograd did “a scientific investigation of starvation” but saw so much death he came away with insufficient data and shattered nerves - @rolandebrown reviews The Russian Job by Douglas Smith https://t.co/4sYzDuQxfZ— The Critic Books (@TheCriticBooks) March 2, 2020
in the New England Journal of Medicine!
Bill Gates on how to respond to Covid-19, and how to prep for the *next* pandemic https://t.co/jT998l63Ge— David Hirshleifer (@4misceldah) March 2, 2020
Horrifying. https://t.co/61JB6SpzkD— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) March 2, 2020
Several congregants in a historically black church in Selma, Ala. made their feelings about Michael Bloomberg very clear on Sunday when they stood up and turned their backs on him while he was speaking. The former New York mayor attended service at Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Alabama on the 55th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” when police attacked civil-rights marchers. Bloomberg spoke about the fight for civil rights and voter suppression but around 10 minutes into his speech, churchgoers began standing up and silently turned their backs on the former mayor.
According to Fareed Zacharia, Bernie's Scandanavian utopian dream is not what he claims. He may even believe it, but if he does it is because he has not done the research.
Bernie Sanders has the advantage on Super Tuesday as rivals jockey to hold down his delegate count, @danbalz reports. https://t.co/rf1rahadhn— Matt Viser (@mviser) March 1, 2020
Chris Mathews has been accused of sexual harassment. He was noticeably missing from primary coverage in South Carolina.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A political advocacy group founded by Bernie Sanders entered into a nondisclosure agreement with an African American political consultant that bars her from discussing a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination at the organization and the Vermont senator’s 2016 presidential campaign.
The consultant, Tezlyn Figaro, confirmed the existence of the nondisclosure agreement to The Associated Press without providing additional details.
Volunteers texting for the Warren campaign have a 27-page list of talking points minimizing the extent to which they might freelance. https://t.co/NoO2F2qSI4— Philip Bump (@pbump) February 29, 2020
Sarah Kliff on the case, bless her.
New: a father and his 3-year-old daughter were placed in mandatory isolation by the government due to suspected Coronavirus.— Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) February 29, 2020
Now they face thousands of dollars in medical bills, and its not clear who pays.https://t.co/ElV2DnlkEQ
