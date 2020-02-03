The Minnesota senator told staff she's exiting the 2020 race the day before her home state primary.
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Klobuchar Drops Out of Presidential Race 24 Hours Before Super Tuesday; Your Four Choices for Super Tuesday Are Now Warren, Bloomberg, Biden, and Sanders #Warren2020https://t.co/LqkqaTAbaD
Former vice president Joe Biden’s support in the Democratic presidential nominating contest has long been a function of his robust backing from two particular voting blocs: black Democrats and Democrats who self-identify as moderate. Those groups have more overlap than you might realize.
The Minnesota senator told staff she's exiting the 2020 race the day before her home state primary.
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Klobuchar Drops Out of Presidential Race 24 Hours Before Super Tuesday; Your Four Choices for Super Tuesday Are Now Warren, Bloomberg, Biden, and Sanders #Warren2020https://t.co/LqkqaTAbaD
A sociologist from Petrograd did “a scientific investigation of starvation” but saw so much death he came away with insufficient data and shattered nerves - @rolandebrown reviews The Russian Job by Douglas Smith https://t.co/4sYzDuQxfZ
WASHINGTON (AP) — A political advocacy group founded by Bernie Sanders entered into a nondisclosure agreement with an African American political consultant that bars her from discussing a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination at the organization and the Vermont senator’s 2016 presidential campaign.
The consultant, Tezlyn Figaro, confirmed the existence of the nondisclosure agreement to The Associated Press without providing additional details.
Comments
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 1:36pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 1:37pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 1:46pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 4:50pm
Fuck this. I'm retired and on SS. Old people vote at a high enough rate that even republicans won't take it away. rmrd keeps telling us that black votes are the ones that matter because 90% of them vote democrat. Let them elect Biden without my white vote. I won't vote for Biden. I'm probably sitting out this election. America gets the president that want and that they deserve.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 2:12pm
I don't get why you're not running - or are you too young?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 3:52pm
He's pining after the days Samuel Clemens wrote 'bout in Huck Finn:
[not sure if that was supposed to be funny, but before it starts a big fight, deleted - PP]
by NCD on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 4:39pm