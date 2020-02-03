Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
in the New England Journal of Medicine!
Bill Gates on how to respond to Covid-19, and how to prep for the *next* pandemic https://t.co/jT998l63Ge— David Hirshleifer (@4misceldah) March 2, 2020
The Minnesota senator told staff she's exiting the 2020 race the day before her home state primary.
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Klobuchar Drops Out of Presidential Race 24 Hours Before Super Tuesday; Your Four Choices for Super Tuesday Are Now Warren, Bloomberg, Biden, and Sanders #Warren2020 https://t.co/LqkqaTAbaD— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 2, 2020
A sociologist from Petrograd did “a scientific investigation of starvation” but saw so much death he came away with insufficient data and shattered nerves - @rolandebrown reviews The Russian Job by Douglas Smith https://t.co/4sYzDuQxfZ— The Critic Books (@TheCriticBooks) March 2, 2020
Horrifying. https://t.co/61JB6SpzkD— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) March 2, 2020
Several congregants in a historically black church in Selma, Ala. made their feelings about Michael Bloomberg very clear on Sunday when they stood up and turned their backs on him while he was speaking. The former New York mayor attended service at Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Alabama on the 55th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” when police attacked civil-rights marchers. Bloomberg spoke about the fight for civil rights and voter suppression but around 10 minutes into his speech, churchgoers began standing up and silently turned their backs on the former mayor.
According to Fareed Zacharia, Bernie's Scandanavian utopian dream is not what he claims. He may even believe it, but if he does it is because he has not done the research.
Bernie Sanders has the advantage on Super Tuesday as rivals jockey to hold down his delegate count, @danbalz reports. https://t.co/rf1rahadhn— Matt Viser (@mviser) March 1, 2020
Chris Mathews has been accused of sexual harassment. He was noticeably missing from primary coverage in South Carolina.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A political advocacy group founded by Bernie Sanders entered into a nondisclosure agreement with an African American political consultant that bars her from discussing a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination at the organization and the Vermont senator’s 2016 presidential campaign.
The consultant, Tezlyn Figaro, confirmed the existence of the nondisclosure agreement to The Associated Press without providing additional details.
Volunteers texting for the Warren campaign have a 27-page list of talking points minimizing the extent to which they might freelance. https://t.co/NoO2F2qSI4— Philip Bump (@pbump) February 29, 2020
Sarah Kliff on the case, bless her.
New: a father and his 3-year-old daughter were placed in mandatory isolation by the government due to suspected Coronavirus.— Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) February 29, 2020
Now they face thousands of dollars in medical bills, and its not clear who pays.https://t.co/ElV2DnlkEQ
Health officials in Washington state said on Saturday a coronavirus patient has died.
The death is the first from coronavirus illness COVID-19 in the United States.
As of early Saturday, the U.S. has 66 cases of coronavirus, which includes nine people who have recovered and four “presumptive” cases, which are those that tested positive in local tests with confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pending.
Comments
Really really got me thinking weird about private philanthropy vs. higher taxes for billionaires etc.: the higher taxes thing is all fine and dandy as long as your kind of people win the elections.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 1:50am
As long as someone sane wins the election.
But yeah, we've been fighting the Reagan/Gordon Norquist quest to shrink & drown government in a bathtub for 40 years now. No level of failure tempers their hardset goal (just the ability to selectively ignore it when they want to spend money)
In any case, nice to have a grown-up billionaire on the stage. Quibble about results, at least Bill & Melinda have been taking on decent world challenges while others are finding a new paramour or promoting their brand.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 1:59am
With epidemics there's basically no choice you have to have govt. , espec. because some nasty choices for common good often have to be made.
Ah but lookit this:
And that article comes from 2015. Before the horror of the recent case of CA wildfires and PG&E's involvement.
"China syndrome" indeed, the totalitarian thing, the Kafka bureaucracy thing?
Nobody is crying they want Ma Bell back despite all the kvetching.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 2:24am
LIZ HAS COMPLETED A PLAN! What a surprise NOT. Just joking, is smart politically as well as otherwise-seize the day--reminds me of old Carville war room days:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 11:08am