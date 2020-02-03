Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The Minnesota senator told staff she's exiting the 2020 race the day before her home state primary.
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Klobuchar Drops Out of Presidential Race 24 Hours Before Super Tuesday; Your Four Choices for Super Tuesday Are Now Warren, Bloomberg, Biden, and Sanders #Warren2020 https://t.co/LqkqaTAbaD— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 2, 2020
A sociologist from Petrograd did “a scientific investigation of starvation” but saw so much death he came away with insufficient data and shattered nerves - @rolandebrown reviews The Russian Job by Douglas Smith https://t.co/4sYzDuQxfZ— The Critic Books (@TheCriticBooks) March 2, 2020
in the New England Journal of Medicine!
Bill Gates on how to respond to Covid-19, and how to prep for the *next* pandemic https://t.co/jT998l63Ge— David Hirshleifer (@4misceldah) March 2, 2020
Horrifying. https://t.co/61JB6SpzkD— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) March 2, 2020
Several congregants in a historically black church in Selma, Ala. made their feelings about Michael Bloomberg very clear on Sunday when they stood up and turned their backs on him while he was speaking. The former New York mayor attended service at Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Alabama on the 55th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” when police attacked civil-rights marchers. Bloomberg spoke about the fight for civil rights and voter suppression but around 10 minutes into his speech, churchgoers began standing up and silently turned their backs on the former mayor.
According to Fareed Zacharia, Bernie's Scandanavian utopian dream is not what he claims. He may even believe it, but if he does it is because he has not done the research.
Bernie Sanders has the advantage on Super Tuesday as rivals jockey to hold down his delegate count, @danbalz reports. https://t.co/rf1rahadhn— Matt Viser (@mviser) March 1, 2020
Chris Mathews has been accused of sexual harassment. He was noticeably missing from primary coverage in South Carolina.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A political advocacy group founded by Bernie Sanders entered into a nondisclosure agreement with an African American political consultant that bars her from discussing a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination at the organization and the Vermont senator’s 2016 presidential campaign.
The consultant, Tezlyn Figaro, confirmed the existence of the nondisclosure agreement to The Associated Press without providing additional details.
Volunteers texting for the Warren campaign have a 27-page list of talking points minimizing the extent to which they might freelance. https://t.co/NoO2F2qSI4— Philip Bump (@pbump) February 29, 2020
Sarah Kliff on the case, bless her.
New: a father and his 3-year-old daughter were placed in mandatory isolation by the government due to suspected Coronavirus.— Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) February 29, 2020
Now they face thousands of dollars in medical bills, and its not clear who pays.https://t.co/ElV2DnlkEQ
Health officials in Washington state said on Saturday a coronavirus patient has died.
The death is the first from coronavirus illness COVID-19 in the United States.
As of early Saturday, the U.S. has 66 cases of coronavirus, which includes nine people who have recovered and four “presumptive” cases, which are those that tested positive in local tests with confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pending.
Comments
I read the whole thing carefully. Second half of the article, starting with the paragraph that starts
The rush of poll closures in Texas cannot be attributed to any one policy. Just over half of the closures are part of a push toward centralized, countywide polling places, called “vote centers”....
suggests the problem is much more complex than a lot of direct manipulation by GOP powers that be that is suggested by headlines.
Says straight out some Dems were for vote centers. It's the vote centers thing is where the growth in minority population is. Suggests more like: they were trying something new bt it's a mess. And that made me recall that I recently read that California is also transitioning to vote centers and might be a messy primary because of it.
And also second last sentence suggests, in the low population areas: somebody's got to come up with some mon-ay if they want to keep some places open where there is little voting traffic Elections officials have cited tight budgets and difficulty recruiting poll workers as among the reasons for the reductions. Mr. Steyer, Mr. Bloomberg? I bet: nope, because they want bang for their buck, too, not going to pay for a full day of workers to get 8 more votes? And here in the following we are back to the concept where you have to beg people to want to vote
And activists argue that low turnout at a particular polling place is not a reason to close it – it is a sign that the turnout itself, which is typically lower in Latinx neighborhoods, must be addressed. Closing a polling station for reasons of low turnout can have a discriminatory impact, activists say.
You have to beg them like a season ahead of time. So that you can agitate for a significant number of voters need a station.And get the mon-ay to pay for it. Since you have to do it in advance, why not just frigging agitate to get them to send in absentee ballots? Problem solved.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 10:46am
Arg, you ruined my outrage
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 11:04am