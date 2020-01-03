Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Health officials in Washington state said on Saturday a coronavirus patient has died.
The death is the first from coronavirus illness COVID-19 in the United States.
As of early Saturday, the U.S. has 66 cases of coronavirus, which includes nine people who have recovered and four “presumptive” cases, which are those that tested positive in local tests with confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pending.
Snopes confirms Trump massive screwup.
And Bolton is now responsible for abandoning his duty in the impeachment trial and axing our pandemic reaction force under his tenure. Maybe the shitfuck's reputation as a grown-up will finally be shitcanned when he should have disappeared azfter championing the Iraq invasion.
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/trump-fire-pandemic-team/
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 4:23am
2nd Death Near Seattle Adds to Signs Coronavirus Is Spreading in U.S.
Officials see growing indications that the virus has been spreading undetected for weeks. A cluster of cases at one nursing home have made Kirkland, Wash., a focus of concern.
By Mike Baker, Sheri Fink, Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs and Jack Healy @ NYTimes.com
Updated March 2, 2020, 12:33 a.m. ET
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 1:58am