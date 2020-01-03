Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Bernie Sanders has the advantage on Super Tuesday as rivals jockey to hold down his delegate count, @danbalz reports. https://t.co/rf1rahadhn— Matt Viser (@mviser) March 1, 2020
Horrifying. https://t.co/61JB6SpzkD— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) March 2, 2020
Several congregants in a historically black church in Selma, Ala. made their feelings about Michael Bloomberg very clear on Sunday when they stood up and turned their backs on him while he was speaking. The former New York mayor attended service at Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Alabama on the 55th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” when police attacked civil-rights marchers. Bloomberg spoke about the fight for civil rights and voter suppression but around 10 minutes into his speech, churchgoers began standing up and silently turned their backs on the former mayor.
According to Fareed Zacharia, Bernie's Scandanavian utopian dream is not what he claims. He may even believe it, but if he does it is because he has not done the research.
Chris Mathews has been accused of sexual harassment. He was noticeably missing from primary coverage in South Carolina.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A political advocacy group founded by Bernie Sanders entered into a nondisclosure agreement with an African American political consultant that bars her from discussing a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination at the organization and the Vermont senator’s 2016 presidential campaign.
The consultant, Tezlyn Figaro, confirmed the existence of the nondisclosure agreement to The Associated Press without providing additional details.
Volunteers texting for the Warren campaign have a 27-page list of talking points minimizing the extent to which they might freelance. https://t.co/NoO2F2qSI4— Philip Bump (@pbump) February 29, 2020
Sarah Kliff on the case, bless her.
New: a father and his 3-year-old daughter were placed in mandatory isolation by the government due to suspected Coronavirus.— Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) February 29, 2020
Now they face thousands of dollars in medical bills, and its not clear who pays.https://t.co/ElV2DnlkEQ
Health officials in Washington state said on Saturday a coronavirus patient has died.
The death is the first from coronavirus illness COVID-19 in the United States.
As of early Saturday, the U.S. has 66 cases of coronavirus, which includes nine people who have recovered and four “presumptive” cases, which are those that tested positive in local tests with confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pending.
RALEIGH, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — A group of protesters will try to disrupt a Sons of Confederate Veterans symposium this weekend in Raleigh that is billed by organizers as an educational event and condemned by opponents as racist.
The national Sons of Confederate Veterans has staged the Stephen D. Lee Institute annually in different cities around the South since 2003, inviting members to come listen as teachers, writers and researchers lecture about the Civil War, the Confederacy and Southern history.
This year’s event, to be held Friday and Saturday at the Embassy Suites Brier Creek, is expected to draw 50 to 60 SCV members, spouses and friends, organizer Chris Sullivan said.
LONDON — Roman Polanski, the film director who fled the United States in 1978 while awaiting sentencing for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, was a big winner Friday night at the Césars, France’s equivalent of the Academy Awards, leading several actors to walk out of the ceremony in outrage.
He was named best director for “J’accuse” (The English title: “An Officer and a Spy”) about Alfred Dreyfus, the Jewish military officer wrongly convicted of treason in what remains France’s most notorious miscarriage of justice.
“Very few” people applauded Mr. Polanski’s best director award, said Le Monde, the French newspaper.
This is a quite extraordinary moment in British politics. Can’t recall anything quite like it. https://t.co/N9TlhEgjNQ— robwatsonBBC (@robwatsonbbc) February 29, 2020
Biden is a heavy favorite in South Carolina, with polls showing a major shift back toward him in the closing days. In the only three fully *post-debate* polls, which also reflect the Clyburn endorsement, he led Sanders by 17, 21 and 28 points.— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 29, 2020
Helpful on the "fear of the unknown" thing. (Doesn't sound exactly like "hell" to me, sounds like when I've had really bad flu in my life, but that's me.) Suggestive that the Chinese are giving out anti-virals like candy for this, that his whole family got some whether that sick or not. If that is indeed helping, wonder if we have anywhere near enough if our outbreak gets as bad and thinking about possibilities of drug cos. blackmailing insurers on that front...
Comments
Oh look, right next to above story in my Twitter feed, here's yet another wild card for Super Tuesday and its aftermath:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 10:52am
Bernie's got big money to spend post Super Tuesday:
But right away I think: there's no guarantee he will spend it wisely rather than counter-productively! Zealots are like that.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 11:23am
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 11:28am
I think this point Warner is making, if stressed, will make many who are not allout Bernie fans think twice about voting for him:
Think it might especially hit hard at Obama/Trump swings who now regret taking a gamble on Trump. The "pie in the sky" factor.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 6:06pm
Bernie gender gap in the actual voting so far:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 6:09pm
Pete Buttigieg is dropping out. Comments and analysis begin with
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 6:48pm
It's all the others doing whatever they have to do to hurt Bernies delegate counts now. Just heard CNN report that says Pete studied the numbers and believes dropping out now is the best way to block Bernie getting too many delegates. Went on Twitter, saw same message about Amy here:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 6:57pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 7:00pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 7:02pm
Nate Silver:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 7:04pm