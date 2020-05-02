I started to post updates concerning this on my last Romney thread on his "Excommunication" from conservative land. But now I think it deserves a new thread. Link is to NYTimes' entry on this at its live coverage of the impeachment vote. Because as Peter Baker sez:

As has been pointed out, Romney now becomes the first senator in American history to vote to remove a president of his own party in a Senate impeachment trial. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 5, 2020