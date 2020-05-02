Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
I started to post updates concerning this on my last Romney thread on his "Excommunication" from conservative land. But now I think it deserves a new thread. Link is to NYTimes' entry on this at its live coverage of the impeachment vote. Because as Peter Baker sez:
As has been pointed out, Romney now becomes the first senator in American history to vote to remove a president of his own party in a Senate impeachment trial.— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 5, 2020
According to Fareed Zacharia, Bernie's Scandanavian utopian dream is not what he claims. He may even believe it, but if he does it is because he has not done the research.
Bernie Sanders has the advantage on Super Tuesday as rivals jockey to hold down his delegate count, @danbalz reports. https://t.co/rf1rahadhn— Matt Viser (@mviser) March 1, 2020
Chris Mathews has been accused of sexual harassment. He was noticeably missing from primary coverage in South Carolina.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A political advocacy group founded by Bernie Sanders entered into a nondisclosure agreement with an African American political consultant that bars her from discussing a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination at the organization and the Vermont senator’s 2016 presidential campaign.
The consultant, Tezlyn Figaro, confirmed the existence of the nondisclosure agreement to The Associated Press without providing additional details.
Volunteers texting for the Warren campaign have a 27-page list of talking points minimizing the extent to which they might freelance. https://t.co/NoO2F2qSI4— Philip Bump (@pbump) February 29, 2020
Sarah Kliff on the case, bless her.
New: a father and his 3-year-old daughter were placed in mandatory isolation by the government due to suspected Coronavirus.— Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) February 29, 2020
Now they face thousands of dollars in medical bills, and its not clear who pays.https://t.co/ElV2DnlkEQ
Health officials in Washington state said on Saturday a coronavirus patient has died.
The death is the first from coronavirus illness COVID-19 in the United States.
As of early Saturday, the U.S. has 66 cases of coronavirus, which includes nine people who have recovered and four “presumptive” cases, which are those that tested positive in local tests with confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pending.
RALEIGH, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — A group of protesters will try to disrupt a Sons of Confederate Veterans symposium this weekend in Raleigh that is billed by organizers as an educational event and condemned by opponents as racist.
The national Sons of Confederate Veterans has staged the Stephen D. Lee Institute annually in different cities around the South since 2003, inviting members to come listen as teachers, writers and researchers lecture about the Civil War, the Confederacy and Southern history.
This year’s event, to be held Friday and Saturday at the Embassy Suites Brier Creek, is expected to draw 50 to 60 SCV members, spouses and friends, organizer Chris Sullivan said.
LONDON — Roman Polanski, the film director who fled the United States in 1978 while awaiting sentencing for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, was a big winner Friday night at the Césars, France’s equivalent of the Academy Awards, leading several actors to walk out of the ceremony in outrage.
He was named best director for “J’accuse” (The English title: “An Officer and a Spy”) about Alfred Dreyfus, the Jewish military officer wrongly convicted of treason in what remains France’s most notorious miscarriage of justice.
“Very few” people applauded Mr. Polanski’s best director award, said Le Monde, the French newspaper.
This is a quite extraordinary moment in British politics. Can’t recall anything quite like it. https://t.co/N9TlhEgjNQ— robwatsonBBC (@robwatsonbbc) February 29, 2020
Biden is a heavy favorite in South Carolina, with polls showing a major shift back toward him in the closing days. In the only three fully *post-debate* polls, which also reflect the Clyburn endorsement, he led Sanders by 17, 21 and 28 points.— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 29, 2020
Helpful on the "fear of the unknown" thing. (Doesn't sound exactly like "hell" to me, sounds like when I've had really bad flu in my life, but that's me.) Suggestive that the Chinese are giving out anti-virals like candy for this, that his whole family got some whether that sick or not. If that is indeed helping, wonder if we have anywhere near enough if our outbreak gets as bad and thinking about possibilities of drug cos. blackmailing insurers on that front...
Woman Sentenced to at Least 51 Years in Prison for Drunk Driving Crash That Killed 3 Teens https://t.co/T3umS8HStn pic.twitter.com/NkbyT9CTFw— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) February 29, 2020
Trump again nominates Rep. John Ratcliffe to be director of national intelligence. Senate Intelligence Committee chair Richard Burr did not immediately signal his support. w/@shaneharris https://t.co/sUSaK8ZEoU— Ellen Nakashima (@nakashimae) February 29, 2020
The Hill has the video up of his remarks:
He talked to The Atlantic about his decision. I find that appropriate as they've been covering the American polity since 1857:
Ben Wittes:
Nate Silver retweeted, so I look:
he also just retweeted this:
this guy is amazing, he has a quote from the ancients for nearly every news occasion:
The judgment of history in a few decades will decide Trump is guilty and that Romney was among the few, likely the only republican senator with the honor and integrity to say so. I"m not really surprised or only mildly so. To pat myself on the back, I made this point several times in 2012 when I defended Romney against many of the stupid and unfair attacks against him.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 3:28pm
Gayle Collins mentioned Mitt's dog on the car roof in like 25 op-eds that year - should've lost her journalism credentials for that.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 4:32pm
Would the nation, the world and the future be better off if Romney won in 2012? Not criticizing Obama, but 8 years of Romney would beat 4 more of Obama followed by 4, or likely 8, years of Trump.
Romney, "the last honest Republican in America?"
by NCD on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 4:35pm
Hard to imagine him picking Gorsuch and Kavanaugh.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 4:57pm
Possible supreme picks have always been my priority in voting for prez, it's the most important thing the prez does, as we are stuck with it for a lifetime.
Comes to mind, tho: but that was when I was looking at a lifetime ahead of me. Now I'm not. I'm not as honorable, more selfish than, Mitt, I guess.
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 5:13pm
Well I disagree with almost all of Romney's policy positions. But he's a good and honorable man who takes his responsibilities seriously. What a contrast to what we have now.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 6:26pm
sports fans admiring:
Too funny, Red State jumping in on the Romney hunt
Even more absurd. The wingers are really really frustrated:
GOP backed Biden on Burisma back then.
How times change.
https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/old-letter-proves-gop-senators-echo...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 7:25am
The Mitt Effect?
Luntz to Geatz: looking to make yourself the minority party in the Senate?
sound and fury signifying nothing real:
Probably had an assistant do this for him, but so what. Clearly not writhing in misery because of bucking party solidarity:
Standing ovation in Denver at Rasmussen Alliance of Democracies group:
