Biden is a heavy favorite in South Carolina, with polls showing a major shift back toward him in the closing days. In the only three fully *post-debate* polls, which also reflect the Clyburn endorsement, he led Sanders by 17, 21 and 28 points.— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 29, 2020
According to Fareed Zacharia, Bernie's Scandanavian utopian dream is not what he claims. He may even believe it, but if he does it is because he has not done the research.
Bernie Sanders has the advantage on Super Tuesday as rivals jockey to hold down his delegate count, @danbalz reports. https://t.co/rf1rahadhn— Matt Viser (@mviser) March 1, 2020
Chris Mathews has been accused of sexual harassment. He was noticeably missing from primary coverage in South Carolina.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A political advocacy group founded by Bernie Sanders entered into a nondisclosure agreement with an African American political consultant that bars her from discussing a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination at the organization and the Vermont senator’s 2016 presidential campaign.
The consultant, Tezlyn Figaro, confirmed the existence of the nondisclosure agreement to The Associated Press without providing additional details.
Volunteers texting for the Warren campaign have a 27-page list of talking points minimizing the extent to which they might freelance. https://t.co/NoO2F2qSI4— Philip Bump (@pbump) February 29, 2020
Sarah Kliff on the case, bless her.
New: a father and his 3-year-old daughter were placed in mandatory isolation by the government due to suspected Coronavirus.— Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) February 29, 2020
Now they face thousands of dollars in medical bills, and its not clear who pays.https://t.co/ElV2DnlkEQ
Health officials in Washington state said on Saturday a coronavirus patient has died.
The death is the first from coronavirus illness COVID-19 in the United States.
As of early Saturday, the U.S. has 66 cases of coronavirus, which includes nine people who have recovered and four “presumptive” cases, which are those that tested positive in local tests with confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pending.
RALEIGH, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — A group of protesters will try to disrupt a Sons of Confederate Veterans symposium this weekend in Raleigh that is billed by organizers as an educational event and condemned by opponents as racist.
The national Sons of Confederate Veterans has staged the Stephen D. Lee Institute annually in different cities around the South since 2003, inviting members to come listen as teachers, writers and researchers lecture about the Civil War, the Confederacy and Southern history.
This year’s event, to be held Friday and Saturday at the Embassy Suites Brier Creek, is expected to draw 50 to 60 SCV members, spouses and friends, organizer Chris Sullivan said.
LONDON — Roman Polanski, the film director who fled the United States in 1978 while awaiting sentencing for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, was a big winner Friday night at the Césars, France’s equivalent of the Academy Awards, leading several actors to walk out of the ceremony in outrage.
He was named best director for “J’accuse” (The English title: “An Officer and a Spy”) about Alfred Dreyfus, the Jewish military officer wrongly convicted of treason in what remains France’s most notorious miscarriage of justice.
“Very few” people applauded Mr. Polanski’s best director award, said Le Monde, the French newspaper.
This is a quite extraordinary moment in British politics. Can’t recall anything quite like it. https://t.co/N9TlhEgjNQ— robwatsonBBC (@robwatsonbbc) February 29, 2020
Helpful on the "fear of the unknown" thing. (Doesn't sound exactly like "hell" to me, sounds like when I've had really bad flu in my life, but that's me.) Suggestive that the Chinese are giving out anti-virals like candy for this, that his whole family got some whether that sick or not. If that is indeed helping, wonder if we have anywhere near enough if our outbreak gets as bad and thinking about possibilities of drug cos. blackmailing insurers on that front...
Woman Sentenced to at Least 51 Years in Prison for Drunk Driving Crash That Killed 3 Teens https://t.co/T3umS8HStn pic.twitter.com/NkbyT9CTFw— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) February 29, 2020
Trump again nominates Rep. John Ratcliffe to be director of national intelligence. Senate Intelligence Committee chair Richard Burr did not immediately signal his support. w/@shaneharris https://t.co/sUSaK8ZEoU— Ellen Nakashima (@nakashimae) February 29, 2020
more thoughts from Nate:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/29/2020 - 7:31am
39% say health care #1 issue. But only 50% support Medicare for all, 44% against it!
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/29/2020 - 5:22pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/29/2020 - 5:34pm
Jim Clyburn tells CNN that Biden needs to "retool" his "mishandled" campaign
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/29/2020 - 5:46pm
Apparently, Biden has only one office in California. Other candidates have multiple offices in the state.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 02/29/2020 - 6:57pm
It's a little late to affect as much about California as in there might have been in the past as they have major changes in their system. The have early voting More than 2.7 million of 20.6 million registered voters had returned ballots in early voting as of Thursday, Secretary of State Alex Padilla said.
Also other major changes such as The transition to vote centers is huge, says Orange County Registrar Neal Kelley, and he worries he'll get calls from irate voters on Tuesday: “I’m standing in front of the garage I’ve voted at for the last 20 years — why is it not open?”
The results of competitive races, such as the presidential primary, likely won't be known Tuesday.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/29/2020 - 10:42pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/29/2020 - 10:29pm
Striking to me that the above synchs with the difference in the amount of conservatism shown in the green and yellow bar graph slightly upthread @ Sat, 02/29/2020 - 5:34pm. SC voters self-described as 51% liberal to 49% moderate/conservative, while in NV, IA and NH the percentage of liberals was much higher and the moderates/conservatives much lower. Southeast just more conservative! Doesn't cotton as much to liberal cultural and/or social warring except in hipster-fied urban areas, and a lot of it is rural.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/29/2020 - 10:53pm
Same kind of conservatism/traditionalism exhibited in this discussion about which would be a better ticket, Biden/Stacey Abrams or Biden/Kamala Harris. As to the southeast:
Basically millenial style "progressivism" is seen as a bug, not a feature? Which also brings up the significant generational differences we have all been seeing in all kinds of polls that separate out "black voters". Dissecting voting habits by race makes less and less sense, and region and age and ideology more and more.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/29/2020 - 11:12pm
MSNBC emphasized the generational differences of black voters in SC. Dissecting is important. In SC, the majority of Democrats are black. The majority of Republicans are white. Why hide the facts? Dissecting brings out the truth.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 8:47am
Huh? Because they're talking about the Democratic race right now.
Also, that most who identify as black also identify as Democrat applies to the whole country, is generally known. Not mentioning that all the time, it's called not treating your audience like absolute dummies?
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 9:53am
Huh?
You are the one who thinks of blacks as a tribe. Looking at the data on the black vote in SC shows that there were differences in the political priorities. Biden got a big lift from Clyburn. Sanders had his core of supporters. Actually listening to what black voters are saying is not the arena of dummies. In the past, Democratic candidates talked at black voters. That was dumb. This time, candidates are listening to black voters. Voter turnout for the SC primary reached historic levels.
There is a Republican attempt to suppress the black vote. Democratic candidates have to send a message to the black community that they understand this attack and will deploy countermeasures as President. Race is extremely important in 2020.
Ignoring race is stupid.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 10:30am
Uh, if Biden got a big lift from black voters because of a black leader throwing him his endorsement, that's pretty "tribal", dontchathink? In the future, candidates should just talk to Clyburn - will save them a lot of trouble.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 10:32am
About 25% of all South Carolina primary voters said the endorsement was important. A third of black voters said the endorsement was important most of the "tribe" was not moved.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/29/politics/south-carolina-exit-polls/index.html
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 11:29am
Jesus, 1/3 of all black voters is a helluva lot. I wasn't saying this was Germany 1937.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 12:21pm
You weren't saying much at all.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 12:51pm
I refuse to be totally misrepresented should any lurker be reading this thread some day.
It is YOU who consistently argues blacks are a tribe and should remain tribal for political benefit and practice identity politics.
And nearly everything I post on this site basically goes FOR THE OPPOSITE: that that is changing and that this country is becoming interracial and that in urban areas subcultures of people of color are actually shown preference, while the country's suburban areas and even rural areas are becoming more mixed racially. But not black vs. white, those simplistic divisions are breaking down. In the near future pollsters will not even be able to do polls and demographics like this as people more and more consider themselves mixed race and do not answer as black or white to pollsters nor census takers.
Not only that, you have shown a clear marked interest in the SC primary race. This suggests you have a lot invested in keeping to old timey paradigms where the country is stuck in old 20th century conservative divisions. They are becoming fewer and far between, but in states like SC, they remain. I dare say, SC is the outlier now, very old fashioned. It speaks less for the country than NH, IA and NV do. It's not at all like the huge west, or FL for example. Better than Mississippi, but not by much, mostly because of the influence of the growth of NC via snowbirds and international business development, and trying to keep up with NC, with which it shares a huge urban sprawl area on the border.
Case in point: GA is far more advanced, not so backward. And surprise, an endorsement of Bloomberg there by a major "black" politician.
Meanwhile, I do think it is of extreme import and interest that young people who currently still identify as "black" are beginning to show that they vote differently from their elders in socially and culturally conservative areas. To me that is further proof of the beginning of the end for identity politics as to race. And the sooner, the better, mho. Skin color has no business being a sign of anything except genetic heritage. That reinforces racism.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 11:17am
Voter suppression is not an old-time issue. Talking about race remains important, even though it seems uncomfortable for you.
I'm interested in the SC primary because it may have changed the trajectory for the Biden campaign.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 11:35am
p.s. I realize you have a lot invested in racism and racial tribalism. But if you keep thinking about keeping people with black skin united against the world, you are going to fade into just another old timer who doesn't get it: Voters are more complex now. Times are a changing. Unless you are like, a Hasid or Amish, devoted to living in the past, which includes voting as a bloc as the leader tells ya to. But even there, nearly everyone learns to read and write and use the internet these days and your vote is kept secret for a reason.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 11:46am
All the Democratic candidates are making specific appeals to black voters. Even Bernie Sanders is reaching out.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/29/politics/south-carolina-exit-polls/index.html
You remain in a bubble.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 12:00pm
The one defining and uniting feature of your interest in news and other stories is that they are about people with black skin, but I am the one in a bubble. You are like the definition of news bubble, you are limited to the black skin beat. I remember someone once trying to get you to talk about something else, anything else you might be interested in, but that. It lasted a day when you talked about wine. Otherwise it's black skin topics day in day out, in every area of human endeavor and interest.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 12:18pm
Nice diversion. Sanders talked about race and voter suppression.
I have posts up about Chris Mathews missing from MSNBC, Sanders NDA, and COVID-19.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 12:55pm
Wuh-wait, South Carolina's not woke?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 12:22pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 12:51am
Nate Silver to Josh Marshall on poll accuracy:
Edit to add, Nate's ranting on this, go to his feed for much more:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 12:48am
And that has a huge effect on our political conversation and queering the next outcome. And then there's the question how Warren fits into that noisy landscape.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 4:13am
I think Warren stays a major national figure now even if she quits the race. No going back. And when you see it that way, you see Klobuchar is not at the same level. Though both could do the presidential managerial job just fine, mho. Not talking about that, talking about inspirational power. Klobuchar doesn't have "it." Maybe that's why Warren's not winning, actually? She's becoming like a Ted Kennedy figure?...running has just made her more famous and verified her power. Can't be labeled so easy anymore, she's got her own brand, so to speak, just Elizabeth Warren, not just another snowflake.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 10:23am
I think it was Nate Silver who deacribed how this works. You don't win by being #2 in multiple categories. You win by being #1 in at least one. Bernie's got the "break it up" vote, Biden's got the "safe old white dude/dudette". See how Bloomberg and Steyer gasped for air? If Warren had gunned for her own category, she might be ahead, though "competent qualified female who knows how to multitask and keep innovating and reforming" has its own set of hurdles historically. And America only accepts angry *white men*, and even that's limited.
PS - still happy to have Bloomberg involved, though think he and Steyer are more effective using their money and voice outside the ring. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/mar/01/mike-bloomberg-tv-ad-cor...
PPS - flirting with the title "socialist" isn't terribly smart in US politics. Fine if you don't expect to win.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 12:31pm