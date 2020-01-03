Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Trump again nominates Rep. John Ratcliffe to be director of national intelligence. Senate Intelligence Committee chair Richard Burr did not immediately signal his support. w/@shaneharris https://t.co/sUSaK8ZEoU— Ellen Nakashima (@nakashimae) February 29, 2020
Chris Mathews has been accused of sexual harassment. He was noticeably missing from primary coverage in South Carolina.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A political advocacy group founded by Bernie Sanders entered into a nondisclosure agreement with an African American political consultant that bars her from discussing a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination at the organization and the Vermont senator’s 2016 presidential campaign.
The consultant, Tezlyn Figaro, confirmed the existence of the nondisclosure agreement to The Associated Press without providing additional details.
Volunteers texting for the Warren campaign have a 27-page list of talking points minimizing the extent to which they might freelance. https://t.co/NoO2F2qSI4— Philip Bump (@pbump) February 29, 2020
Sarah Kliff on the case, bless her.
New: a father and his 3-year-old daughter were placed in mandatory isolation by the government due to suspected Coronavirus.— Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) February 29, 2020
Now they face thousands of dollars in medical bills, and its not clear who pays.https://t.co/ElV2DnlkEQ
Health officials in Washington state said on Saturday a coronavirus patient has died.
The death is the first from coronavirus illness COVID-19 in the United States.
As of early Saturday, the U.S. has 66 cases of coronavirus, which includes nine people who have recovered and four “presumptive” cases, which are those that tested positive in local tests with confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pending.
RALEIGH, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — A group of protesters will try to disrupt a Sons of Confederate Veterans symposium this weekend in Raleigh that is billed by organizers as an educational event and condemned by opponents as racist.
The national Sons of Confederate Veterans has staged the Stephen D. Lee Institute annually in different cities around the South since 2003, inviting members to come listen as teachers, writers and researchers lecture about the Civil War, the Confederacy and Southern history.
This year’s event, to be held Friday and Saturday at the Embassy Suites Brier Creek, is expected to draw 50 to 60 SCV members, spouses and friends, organizer Chris Sullivan said.
LONDON — Roman Polanski, the film director who fled the United States in 1978 while awaiting sentencing for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, was a big winner Friday night at the Césars, France’s equivalent of the Academy Awards, leading several actors to walk out of the ceremony in outrage.
He was named best director for “J’accuse” (The English title: “An Officer and a Spy”) about Alfred Dreyfus, the Jewish military officer wrongly convicted of treason in what remains France’s most notorious miscarriage of justice.
“Very few” people applauded Mr. Polanski’s best director award, said Le Monde, the French newspaper.
This is a quite extraordinary moment in British politics. Can’t recall anything quite like it. https://t.co/N9TlhEgjNQ— robwatsonBBC (@robwatsonbbc) February 29, 2020
Biden is a heavy favorite in South Carolina, with polls showing a major shift back toward him in the closing days. In the only three fully *post-debate* polls, which also reflect the Clyburn endorsement, he led Sanders by 17, 21 and 28 points.— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 29, 2020
Helpful on the "fear of the unknown" thing. (Doesn't sound exactly like "hell" to me, sounds like when I've had really bad flu in my life, but that's me.) Suggestive that the Chinese are giving out anti-virals like candy for this, that his whole family got some whether that sick or not. If that is indeed helping, wonder if we have anywhere near enough if our outbreak gets as bad and thinking about possibilities of drug cos. blackmailing insurers on that front...
Woman Sentenced to at Least 51 Years in Prison for Drunk Driving Crash That Killed 3 Teens https://t.co/T3umS8HStn pic.twitter.com/NkbyT9CTFw— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) February 29, 2020
Trump again nominates Rep. John Ratcliffe to be director of national intelligence. Senate Intelligence Committee chair Richard Burr did not immediately signal his support. w/@shaneharris https://t.co/sUSaK8ZEoU— Ellen Nakashima (@nakashimae) February 29, 2020
The Root addresses methods to combat Russian Trolls Targeting The African-American
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Adam Schiff:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 10:02pm
Purges & corruption
https://www.americanoversight.org/news-roundup-launching-our-investigati...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 6:49am
Authoritarian blindness
https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2020/02/coronavirus-and-b...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 6:56am