Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Biden is a heavy favorite in South Carolina, with polls showing a major shift back toward him in the closing days. In the only three fully *post-debate* polls, which also reflect the Clyburn endorsement, he led Sanders by 17, 21 and 28 points.— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 29, 2020
Chris Mathews has been accused of sexual harassment. He was noticeably missing from primary coverage in South Carolina.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A political advocacy group founded by Bernie Sanders entered into a nondisclosure agreement with an African American political consultant that bars her from discussing a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination at the organization and the Vermont senator’s 2016 presidential campaign.
The consultant, Tezlyn Figaro, confirmed the existence of the nondisclosure agreement to The Associated Press without providing additional details.
Volunteers texting for the Warren campaign have a 27-page list of talking points minimizing the extent to which they might freelance. https://t.co/NoO2F2qSI4— Philip Bump (@pbump) February 29, 2020
Sarah Kliff on the case, bless her.
New: a father and his 3-year-old daughter were placed in mandatory isolation by the government due to suspected Coronavirus.— Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) February 29, 2020
Now they face thousands of dollars in medical bills, and its not clear who pays.https://t.co/ElV2DnlkEQ
Health officials in Washington state said on Saturday a coronavirus patient has died.
The death is the first from coronavirus illness COVID-19 in the United States.
As of early Saturday, the U.S. has 66 cases of coronavirus, which includes nine people who have recovered and four “presumptive” cases, which are those that tested positive in local tests with confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pending.
RALEIGH, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — A group of protesters will try to disrupt a Sons of Confederate Veterans symposium this weekend in Raleigh that is billed by organizers as an educational event and condemned by opponents as racist.
The national Sons of Confederate Veterans has staged the Stephen D. Lee Institute annually in different cities around the South since 2003, inviting members to come listen as teachers, writers and researchers lecture about the Civil War, the Confederacy and Southern history.
This year’s event, to be held Friday and Saturday at the Embassy Suites Brier Creek, is expected to draw 50 to 60 SCV members, spouses and friends, organizer Chris Sullivan said.
LONDON — Roman Polanski, the film director who fled the United States in 1978 while awaiting sentencing for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, was a big winner Friday night at the Césars, France’s equivalent of the Academy Awards, leading several actors to walk out of the ceremony in outrage.
He was named best director for “J’accuse” (The English title: “An Officer and a Spy”) about Alfred Dreyfus, the Jewish military officer wrongly convicted of treason in what remains France’s most notorious miscarriage of justice.
“Very few” people applauded Mr. Polanski’s best director award, said Le Monde, the French newspaper.
This is a quite extraordinary moment in British politics. Can’t recall anything quite like it. https://t.co/N9TlhEgjNQ— robwatsonBBC (@robwatsonbbc) February 29, 2020
Biden is a heavy favorite in South Carolina, with polls showing a major shift back toward him in the closing days. In the only three fully *post-debate* polls, which also reflect the Clyburn endorsement, he led Sanders by 17, 21 and 28 points.— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 29, 2020
Helpful on the "fear of the unknown" thing. (Doesn't sound exactly like "hell" to me, sounds like when I've had really bad flu in my life, but that's me.) Suggestive that the Chinese are giving out anti-virals like candy for this, that his whole family got some whether that sick or not. If that is indeed helping, wonder if we have anywhere near enough if our outbreak gets as bad and thinking about possibilities of drug cos. blackmailing insurers on that front...
Woman Sentenced to at Least 51 Years in Prison for Drunk Driving Crash That Killed 3 Teens https://t.co/T3umS8HStn pic.twitter.com/NkbyT9CTFw— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) February 29, 2020
Trump again nominates Rep. John Ratcliffe to be director of national intelligence. Senate Intelligence Committee chair Richard Burr did not immediately signal his support. w/@shaneharris https://t.co/sUSaK8ZEoU— Ellen Nakashima (@nakashimae) February 29, 2020
The Root addresses methods to combat Russian Trolls Targeting The African-American
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
more thoughts from Nate:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/29/2020 - 7:31am
39% say health care #1 issue. But only 50% support Medicare for all, 44% against it!
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/29/2020 - 5:22pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/29/2020 - 5:34pm
Jim Clyburn tells CNN that Biden needs to "retool" his "mishandled" campaign
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/29/2020 - 5:46pm
Apparently, Biden has only one office in California. Other candidates have multiple offices in the state.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 02/29/2020 - 6:57pm
It's a little late to affect as much about California as in there might have been in the past as they have major changes in their system. The have early voting More than 2.7 million of 20.6 million registered voters had returned ballots in early voting as of Thursday, Secretary of State Alex Padilla said.
Also other major changes such as The transition to vote centers is huge, says Orange County Registrar Neal Kelley, and he worries he'll get calls from irate voters on Tuesday: “I’m standing in front of the garage I’ve voted at for the last 20 years — why is it not open?”
The results of competitive races, such as the presidential primary, likely won't be known Tuesday.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/29/2020 - 10:42pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/29/2020 - 10:29pm
Striking to me that the above synchs with the difference in the amount of conservatism shown in the green and yellow bar graph slightly upthread @ Sat, 02/29/2020 - 5:34pm. SC voters self-described as 51% liberal to 49% moderate/conservative, while in NV, IA and NH the percentage of liberals was much higher and the moderates/conservatives much lower. Southeast just more conservative! Doesn't cotton as much to liberal cultural and/or social warring except in hipster-fied urban areas, and a lot of it is rural.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/29/2020 - 10:53pm
Same kind of conservatism/traditionalism exhibited in this discussion about which would be a better ticket, Biden/Stacey Abrams or Biden/Kamala Harris. As to the southeast:
Basically millenial style "progressivism" is seen as a bug, not a feature? Which also brings up the significant generational differences we have all been seeing in all kinds of polls that separate out "black voters". Dissecting voting habits by race makes less and less sense, and region and age and ideology more and more.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/29/2020 - 11:12pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 12:28am
Nate Silver to Josh Marshall on poll accuracy:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/01/2020 - 12:43am