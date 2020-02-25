    Blowing all the competition for live debate coverage out of the water?

    By artappraiser on Tue, 02/25/2020 - 6:54pm |

    Heading on @Cnn tonight after the debate and will be live tweeting it throughout. Tonight will be the Bernie debate as he is at this point the clear, almost prohibitive, frontrunner. Super Tuesday is a week from now and this is the last debate before then.

    — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) February 25, 2020

    Frank Rich retweeted this and he knows a bad production when he sees one:

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 02/25/2020 - 10:14pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 02/26/2020 - 9:21pm

    How debates should be run

     

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/29/2020 - 3:28am

    Pandemic litmus test: who'd be best handling public health emergencies, gain the most trust?

    https://digbysblog.net/2020/02/which-candidate-would-you-trust-to-manage...


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/29/2020 - 3:33am

    I saw that, yeah it's good, I was impressed, everyone should watch. Among other things, hard to believe she's 70, as snappy as a 40 yr. old.  Plus she he really really listens, and is an empath about other's mood....is funny but avoids snark/sarcasm...


    by artappraiser on Sat, 02/29/2020 - 4:05am

