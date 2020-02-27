Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
No surprise another cabinet member lied to facilitate a cover up. Will Trump voters care that Americans, not Ukrainians, put directly at risk? https://t.co/yCkBeZnj4u— Frank Rich (@frankrichny) February 27, 2020
Helpful on the "fear of the unknown" thing. (Doesn't sound exactly like "hell" to me, sounds like when I've had really bad flu in my life, but that's me.) Suggestive that the Chinese are giving out anti-virals like candy for this, that his whole family got some whether that sick or not. If that is indeed helping, wonder if we have anywhere near enough if our outbreak gets as bad and thinking about possibilities of drug cos. blackmailing insurers on that front...
Woman Sentenced to at Least 51 Years in Prison for Drunk Driving Crash That Killed 3 Teens https://t.co/T3umS8HStn pic.twitter.com/NkbyT9CTFw— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) February 29, 2020
Trump again nominates Rep. John Ratcliffe to be director of national intelligence. Senate Intelligence Committee chair Richard Burr did not immediately signal his support. w/@shaneharris https://t.co/sUSaK8ZEoU— Ellen Nakashima (@nakashimae) February 29, 2020
The Root addresses methods to combat Russian Trolls Targeting The African-American
By Greg Bluestein @ AJC.com, 1 hr. ago
DeKalb County chief executive Michael Thurmond will endorse Mike Bloomberg at a rally on Friday, giving the former New York mayor’s presidential bid a boost from one of the state’s most prominent African-American officials.
Thurmond is set to announce his support at a noon “Mike for Black America” rally at Georgia Piedmont Technical College, where he will be joined by former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake. Bloomberg’s Georgia operation has aggressively courted Thurmond, a political pragmatist who is one of the more influential Georgia Democrats.
Coming to a podcast near you: Hillary Clinton https://t.co/TQTS1ykuzr via @politico— Robin Pogrebin (@rpogrebin) February 28, 2020
You're going to start hearing about superdelegates ... a lot. Make sure you know who they are, when they come into play, and how the candidates feel about them (especially Bernie Sanders).— The Recount (@therecount) February 28, 2020
Watch more: https://t.co/e02apAjnQl. pic.twitter.com/sxqywpCutG
Army SFAB Will Face Tough Conditions During Africa Mission: Milley https://t.co/1MtiGTSJwi— Small Wars Journal (@smallwars) February 28, 2020
Getting canceled has come to mean anything from getting dragged on Twitter to losing your career and livelihood.
How did British Indians become so prominent in the Conservative party? | Neha Shah https://t.co/2pHnhdYCE9— The Guardian (@guardian) February 27, 2020
She was one of the first to expose how populist leaders are using lies on Facebook to gain power.
Now @mariaressa fears fascism will replace democracy unless social networks start policing their content
@rapplerdotcom https://t.co/H2WI1r8mM3
Migrants in Bosnia are braving the cold to reach Croatia https://t.co/Rcvj2VURGu— The National (@TheNationalUAE) February 27, 2020
Comments
It's over @ WaPo too, headline story: HHS whistleblower says workers without protective gear or proper training met coronavirus evacuees
The whistleblower alleges she was improperly reassigned after raising concerns with HHS Secretary Alex Azar's office.
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/27/2020 - 5:22pm
And this is the story WaPo editors put right next to it at the top
Coronavirus pushes Trump to rely on experts he has long maligned
At a time when expertise is paramount, the president has hollowed out the very government agencies responsible for the tasks at hand.
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/27/2020 - 5:25pm
Not a chance - Larry Kudlow & Mike Pence are on it.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 02/27/2020 - 6:12pm
I started a blog on this, Pence is to lead the cover-up.
by NCD on Thu, 02/27/2020 - 6:20pm
Meanwhile, how the Yanks are dealing with it "over there", not paying any attention to the White House circus, don't have to, the military not a democracy, after all"
US Military Braces for Base Lockdowns in Germany as Coronavirus Cases Rise
25 Feb 2020 @ Military.com | By Oriana Pawlyk
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/27/2020 - 7:37pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/27/2020 - 10:46pm
Robin Wright ot The New Yorker
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 9:57pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 5:04pm
excellent twitter thread of several people offering specific examples of actual supply chain problems that will impact the economy
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 9:43pm
Media hides Trump crazy
https://presswatchers.org/2020/02/big-media-is-covering-up-trumps-terrif...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/29/2020 - 2:50am