You're going to start hearing about superdelegates ... a lot. Make sure you know who they are, when they come into play, and how the candidates feel about them (especially Bernie Sanders).— The Recount (@therecount) February 28, 2020
Trump again nominates Rep. John Ratcliffe to be director of national intelligence. Senate Intelligence Committee chair Richard Burr did not immediately signal his support. w/@shaneharris https://t.co/sUSaK8ZEoU— Ellen Nakashima (@nakashimae) February 29, 2020
The Root addresses methods to combat Russian Trolls Targeting The African-American
By Greg Bluestein @ AJC.com, 1 hr. ago
DeKalb County chief executive Michael Thurmond will endorse Mike Bloomberg at a rally on Friday, giving the former New York mayor’s presidential bid a boost from one of the state’s most prominent African-American officials.
Thurmond is set to announce his support at a noon “Mike for Black America” rally at Georgia Piedmont Technical College, where he will be joined by former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake. Bloomberg’s Georgia operation has aggressively courted Thurmond, a political pragmatist who is one of the more influential Georgia Democrats.
Getting canceled has come to mean anything from getting dragged on Twitter to losing your career and livelihood.
Comments
The following USA Today piece is not by horse race junkies but by Robert Alexander, director of the Institute for Civics and Public Policy at Ohio Northern University, is author of "Representation and the Electoral College." Lauren Copeland is an assistant professor and associate director of the Community Research Institute at Baldwin Wallace University
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/27/2020 - 10:55pm
I wish Tom Steyer had stayed out of the race and continued to pump money into Democratic candidates.
Is that a "SuperPAC"? I don't care. THe Republicans have crooked Saudi & Russian money, NRA money, huge billionaire donors, assholes like Karl Rove doing their PACs, and a variety of other legal and illegal sources of money. At this point I just care about someone smart enough to win, preferably understanding coattails to bring in others who will support an agenda. Do SuperPACS imply compromise? Fine, cut off that 10-15% of the progressive agenda if it's not the most important part and call it the price of doing business. Elections have consequences, being rich & embedded into the business/power structure has consequences. We're getting slaughtered except for Nov 2018, and we seem to have lost the focus that made those midterms a success.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 5:10am
JuvieTheGreat disagrees with you on Steyer, PP
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 10:11pm
Whatever Warren's up to, she's taking big risks as far as possibly alienating the lefty base:
Elizabeth Warren Super PAC Run by Former ‘Oil Advocacy Group’ Frontman
@ LawandCrime.com | 6:03 pm, February 28th, 2020
She's also smart enough to know all the purity testing stuff ends at the convention. Doing an "ends justify the means" at this point?
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 9:18pm
Obama's followers hated Superdelegates until he got enough of them.
Bernie hates Superdelegates because he's not tied into the party mechanism.
As has been known for a while, Superdelegates are one party mechanism to avoid suicide.
We may need it this year. It's less undemocratic than Caucuses - Superdelegates are people
who put in work, chaperone the party to a more winning position.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 5:03am
The current rules are Sanders' creation. He was heavily involved in the rules that exist today.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 7:20am