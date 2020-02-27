Sounds to me like health insurance copays & deductibles would an accessory to homicide here. Noting this kind of problem more and more.

By Kerry Burke, Rocco Parascandola & John Annese @ NYDailyNews.com, Feb. 25

A Bronx woman died 10 days after she was jumped and beaten for not letting another woman into a bank ATM vestibule, police sources said Tuesday. Tamara Sinclair told her sister she thought she was followed and set up when three women pummeled her on Feb. 11.

On Saturday, the 44-year-old nursing assistant and one-time Miss Jamaica contestant died, after saying, “I’m not afraid. I just hope we get through this,” and uttering her sister’s name one final time.

[....] Tamara Sinclair filed a police report six days after the attack, telling police what happened. Three days after the filing, Sinclair went to Montefiore Medical Center complaining of head and chest pains, police sources said. She had a fractured ankle and doctors told her they wanted to do more tests to deal with her other medical issues but she refused and left, sources said.

A doctor warned her that she had blood clots from the beating that could kill her, but she feared she being hit with a large hospital bill, her sister told The News. "She said Keshia, I can’t afford to stay. She was determined to go home,” Keshia Sinclair said [....]