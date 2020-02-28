Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The Root addresses methods to combat Russian Trolls Targeting The African-American
By Greg Bluestein @ AJC.com, 1 hr. ago
DeKalb County chief executive Michael Thurmond will endorse Mike Bloomberg at a rally on Friday, giving the former New York mayor’s presidential bid a boost from one of the state’s most prominent African-American officials.
Thurmond is set to announce his support at a noon “Mike for Black America” rally at Georgia Piedmont Technical College, where he will be joined by former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake. Bloomberg’s Georgia operation has aggressively courted Thurmond, a political pragmatist who is one of the more influential Georgia Democrats.
Coming to a podcast near you: Hillary Clinton https://t.co/TQTS1ykuzr via @politico— Robin Pogrebin (@rpogrebin) February 28, 2020
You're going to start hearing about superdelegates ... a lot. Make sure you know who they are, when they come into play, and how the candidates feel about them (especially Bernie Sanders).— The Recount (@therecount) February 28, 2020
Watch more: https://t.co/e02apAjnQl. pic.twitter.com/sxqywpCutG
Army SFAB Will Face Tough Conditions During Africa Mission: Milley https://t.co/1MtiGTSJwi— Small Wars Journal (@smallwars) February 28, 2020
No surprise another cabinet member lied to facilitate a cover up. Will Trump voters care that Americans, not Ukrainians, put directly at risk? https://t.co/yCkBeZnj4u— Frank Rich (@frankrichny) February 27, 2020
Getting canceled has come to mean anything from getting dragged on Twitter to losing your career and livelihood.
How did British Indians become so prominent in the Conservative party? | Neha Shah https://t.co/2pHnhdYCE9— The Guardian (@guardian) February 27, 2020
She was one of the first to expose how populist leaders are using lies on Facebook to gain power.
Now @mariaressa fears fascism will replace democracy unless social networks start policing their content
@rapplerdotcom https://t.co/H2WI1r8mM3
Migrants in Bosnia are braving the cold to reach Croatia https://t.co/Rcvj2VURGu— The National (@TheNationalUAE) February 27, 2020
Nearly 1 million people are living here. 1 000,000 https://t.co/Iv9I3LMDy0— Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) February 27, 2020
Was a work rage shooting, the shooter had been fired. Only two handguns needed, one with legal silencer:
BREAKING: The Molson Coors gunman was armed with two handguns - one with a silencer, which is legal in Wisconsin.— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 27, 2020
A silencer was also used in the workplace mass shooting last year in Virginia Beach. Employees said it made the gunfire sound distant. #wileg https://t.co/qReykBeyWw
Kanye West was mocked for rediscovering faith and backing Trump, but he has genuine concerns about the modern world he helped fashion - Our cover story by @ollywiseman https://t.co/UQ8VdXQMqx— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) February 27, 2020
Pardon this
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 10:03am
Do you know what Larry Klayman looks like and talks like? The humour here is extra rich if you do.
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 4:02pm
Full disclosure: I'm not a constitutional lawyer. Nonetheless, this is idiotic. If Stone were directly involved in the Ukraine scandal, one could make this argument, and the Roberts court might at least discuss it before kowtowing to Trump. But the argument that Stone is linked to Trump's impeachment because "abuse of power!" is just sophistry. I can't even see the liberal justices accepting it. I hate that Trump will pardon Stone, but the founding fathers in their infinite wisdom granted the president nearly unfettered pardon power, and the Roberts court will certainly uphold it.
by Michael Wolraich on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 6:44pm