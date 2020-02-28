The Root addresses methods to combat Russian Trolls Targeting The African-American

1. Better equip those fighting disinformation campaigns: First, professionals across all sectors who are working to combat disinformation campaigns during this upcoming presidential election must be trained on the weaponization of race as a mechanism to drive polarization. Understanding the historical exploitation of race relations in America and how social platforms and other tools are leveraged to amplify these narratives to discourage engagement in the political process to skew results is essential to understanding adversary tools, tactics, and procedures. Without this understanding, the teams working on this issue cannot fully grasp the various manifestations of information operations and the tangential efforts to polarize using real narratives or sentiments through artificial engagement nor can they build effective detection and mitigation tools and procedures.

2. Educate affected communities on what disinformation looks and sounds like: Black communities must learn to be skeptical and critical of the content they consume. Media literacy, cyber hygiene, critical thinking skills, and general information about false narratives that are being amplified through the platforms we love need to be communicated widely through our education system, the media, and community programming and conversations. Some states have already implemented K-12 media literacy programs in schools and this is a positive first step. Other states should follow suit, and these literacy skills should be amplified via black media and social media outlets.

3. Media coverage needs to be better: The media plays an important role in our democracy—one that helps Americans distinguish between fact and fiction. But it needs to be better about calling out racial tropes and to make a concerted effort to highlight positive stories about America’s black communities. For example, amplifying the stories of how local communities are working to decrease the number of BBQ Beckys around the country by elevating the voices of communities that were damaged by her calls can change the narrative around these incidents. The media has a unique opportunity to provide context that will move the national dialogue towards racial reconciliation rather than outrage.

4. Address the root cause: Foreign agents are able to easily exploit America’s black community because racial injustice impacts every facet of a black person’s life in this country. Our nation’s democracy will continue to remain vulnerable to the weaponization of America’s issues around race if we are unwilling to take action despite fear and discomfort. Meaningful action to address social cleavages such as policy innovation to create equitable outcomes for all Americans, reimagining our institutions, and facilitating tough conversations about our dark history and the impacts on black Americans will make us less vulnerable.

It’s 2020, and another election cycle is upon us. Greater awareness, faster action, and cross-cutting engagement are essential to stopping this problem before it becomes even more of a threat this time around.