    What racism? It's socialists, the elderly and Muslims that are suffering from discrimination now!

    Americans' Willingness to Vote for Presidential Candidates From Certain Groups

    Black: 96%
    Catholic: 95%
    Hispanic: 95%
    A woman: 94%
    Jewish: 93%
    An evangelical Christian: 80%
    Gay/lesbian: 76%
    Under age 40: 71%
    Muslim: 66%
    Over age 70: 63%
    A socialist: 47%https://t.co/9g6minauwL pic.twitter.com/nvYgy1X65I

    Comments

    As long as this set of facts makes you believe racism is gone, everything is OK. For you.


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 7:22am

    Because of course, ability to vote for a black is the only issue around racism.

    Why do you keep playing at grade school level? Is this fun for you?


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 7:49am

    I'm responding to the title of the post.

    Edit to add:

    Saying who you would vote for does not equate with who you actually vote for.


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 9:17am

    So the fuck what? Are we going to ever discuss anything real, or more word games and parsing the obvious? Yes, racism still exists and will exist in various forms in 500 years. can we move on now?


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 9:25am

