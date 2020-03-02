Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Democrats, don't take the bait over the fake outrage about @TheRickWilson's TV hit. No one is going to suddenly vote for Trump because they're mad at Rick. Those were already in the bag. Trump's support is baked into the cake, and your only goal is to win back 4 or 5 states. /1— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
The fact that the President himself is trying to floor the pedal on outrage means he know it works. Your response should not be *more* outrage, it should be ice-cold discipline to increase the vote among people who - quietly - basically *agree* with Rick. There are many. /2— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
The red-hat "fuck your feelings" MAGA nuts scare their fellow citizens more than many of them admit. There's a lot of votes in those five or six states in the burbs, among women, minorities, the educated. Your only goal is not to scare them more than Trump scares them already. /3— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Many of you seem determined to blow this by matching Trump's rage with someone like Sanders or Warren. That's understandable, but dumb. People are tired of being unnerved by this guy and his goons. Your *base* wants to fight, but so does Trump. And he's better at it than you. /4— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Let the Never Trumpers like Rick and the rest of us strip the bark off Trump. (It's practically a literary art form now.) It's a way of making Trump and his minions show themselves and it flushes the MAGA hate mobs out into the open. That helps you, if you use it wisely. /5— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
But don't try to match Trump's rage machine with a ragier candidate and a rage-filled campaign. He's better funded and can put out more wattage than you can. Trump is praying you get into a poo-flinging match with him. Ask Rubio and the others who tried and failed. /6— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
I know you'll say your base needs to be "energized." if they're not "energized" after the past three months, to say nothing of the past three years, Sanders waving his finger in the air about plans he will never manage to enact will not solve that problem. /7— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Build a coalition, and fund a turnout effort, not a battle machine. Get to 270. Ignore the rest of the noise. No one cares if California cranks out a 5 million vote plurality. Let Trump be his own worst enemy, every day, and let your candidate be the guy who can get to 270. /8— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Call Steyer and Bloomberg and tell them to start doing anti-Trump ad buys that will speak across a wide spectrum of voters. Do not go negative on Bernie; it only helps him. Let Iowa and NH do what they always do and just move on to SC. /8— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Do this and save the country.— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Thank you for coming to my Never Trumper Dem Pep Talk. /9x
By Greg Bluestein @ AJC.com, 1 hr. ago
DeKalb County chief executive Michael Thurmond will endorse Mike Bloomberg at a rally on Friday, giving the former New York mayor’s presidential bid a boost from one of the state’s most prominent African-American officials.
Thurmond is set to announce his support at a noon “Mike for Black America” rally at Georgia Piedmont Technical College, where he will be joined by former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake. Bloomberg’s Georgia operation has aggressively courted Thurmond, a political pragmatist who is one of the more influential Georgia Democrats.
Coming to a podcast near you: Hillary Clinton https://t.co/TQTS1ykuzr via @politico— Robin Pogrebin (@rpogrebin) February 28, 2020
You're going to start hearing about superdelegates ... a lot. Make sure you know who they are, when they come into play, and how the candidates feel about them (especially Bernie Sanders).— The Recount (@therecount) February 28, 2020
Army SFAB Will Face Tough Conditions During Africa Mission: Milley https://t.co/1MtiGTSJwi— Small Wars Journal (@smallwars) February 28, 2020
No surprise another cabinet member lied to facilitate a cover up. Will Trump voters care that Americans, not Ukrainians, put directly at risk? https://t.co/yCkBeZnj4u— Frank Rich (@frankrichny) February 27, 2020
Getting canceled has come to mean anything from getting dragged on Twitter to losing your career and livelihood.
How did British Indians become so prominent in the Conservative party? | Neha Shah https://t.co/2pHnhdYCE9— The Guardian (@guardian) February 27, 2020
She was one of the first to expose how populist leaders are using lies on Facebook to gain power.
Now @mariaressa fears fascism will replace democracy unless social networks start policing their content
Migrants in Bosnia are braving the cold to reach Croatia https://t.co/Rcvj2VURGu— The National (@TheNationalUAE) February 27, 2020
Nearly 1 million people are living here. 1 000,000 https://t.co/Iv9I3LMDy0— Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) February 27, 2020
Was a work rage shooting, the shooter had been fired. Only two handguns needed, one with legal silencer:
BREAKING: The Molson Coors gunman was armed with two handguns - one with a silencer, which is legal in Wisconsin.— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 27, 2020
A silencer was also used in the workplace mass shooting last year in Virginia Beach. Employees said it made the gunfire sound distant. #wileg https://t.co/qReykBeyWw
Kanye West was mocked for rediscovering faith and backing Trump, but he has genuine concerns about the modern world he helped fashion - Our cover story by @ollywiseman https://t.co/UQ8VdXQMqx— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) February 27, 2020
Sounds to me like health insurance copays & deductibles would an accessory to homicide here. Noting this kind of problem more and more.
By Kerry Burke, Rocco Parascandola & John Annese @ NYDailyNews.com, Feb. 25
A Bronx woman died 10 days after she was jumped and beaten for not letting another woman into a bank ATM vestibule, police sources said Tuesday. Tamara Sinclair told her sister she thought she was followed and set up when three women pummeled her on Feb. 11.
Missouri poll released today.— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) February 27, 2020
Exclusive: These are the issues Missouri voters care about & the Democratic candidates they prefer | | https://t.co/RJi08uYUFw https://t.co/BiwGm9r4yY
Comments
Rick adds:
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 5:47am
Rick Scott vies to rule the Internet's next 5 minutes, kinda fails miserably.
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5e314dc1c5b693878a88e439
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 6:30am
re: Do not go negative on Bernie; it only helps him:
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 3:06pm
But but but he knows how to switch on a dime from outrage and victimhood to: Stable Genius MAGA Winner. What does one do with this?
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 1:51am
p.s. especially the chart in the last tweet, for which I have not checked the accuracy.
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 1:53am
From
@ProjectLincoln founder. Bush 41/McCain/Kasich strategist. tonight:
and 24 hrs. ago, one he pinned to the top of his page:
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 10:56pm
Radio Tom's reality check for the Trump fans in the heartland: you see, he doesn't know Missouri from Kansas, like I said he doesn't give a shit about you:
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 12:43am
He's been in Washington state too long - should get out and see the rest of the country.
Seriously, this is one advanced age or ever-ignorant screwup. Following the Super Bowl? And the Chiefs were hug e stuff in the early 70s - woulda thought that bit of t ivua would've imprinted his reptilian brain.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 1:08am
