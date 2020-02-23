Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, who wields enormous influence in his home state of South Carolina, is planning to endorse Joe Biden on Wednesday, multiple sources with knowledge of the Democrat’s plans told POLITICO.
The planned endorsement is expected three days ahead of the state's Saturday primary, giving Biden an important boost in a state that will likely determine the fate of his candidacy. Clyburn, the highest ranking African American in Congress, has long been close with Biden and has been open about his affinity for the former vice president during the Democratic primary.
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 10:18pm
Clyburn endorses Chris-Ann Vassell instead, says we need new blood in the race...
(narrator: he was just fucking with you)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 2:11am
"Explaining a joke is like dissecting a frog. You understand it better but the frog dies in the process.”
E.B. White
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 11:28am
Man, you dissect live frogs?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 1:11pm
Interesting
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/24/us/politics/tom-steyer-james-clyburn-south-carolina.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
If Clyburn endorses Biden, it means that the money paid to his daughter did not buy influence.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 11:52am
Clyburn officially endorses Biden
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/joe-biden-jim-clyburn-south-carolina_n_5e56847fc5b649ec43312078
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 02/26/2020 - 10:37am
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/27/2020 - 9:33pm