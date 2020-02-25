I'm posting this only because I am incredibly impressed with the three paragraphs I quote! Talk about the art of journalistic writing making things clear and simple, geez, this is genius. Good luck, though, folks, with the rest of your argument.

By The State Opinion Page, Feb. 24

[...] History does not lie.

During the last half-century, the Democratic Party has only won the presidency when it has resisted the temptation to pick status-quo nominees and shown the courage to choose centrist outsiders with fresh, optimistic messages.

Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama prevailed in part because they understood the values of real-world America. All three successfully connected with voters by tapping into the sensibilities of average Americans [....]