Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
I'm posting this only because I am incredibly impressed with the three paragraphs I quote! Talk about the art of journalistic writing making things clear and simple, geez, this is genius. Good luck, though, folks, with the rest of your argument.
By The State Opinion Page, Feb. 24
[...] History does not lie.
During the last half-century, the Democratic Party has only won the presidency when it has resisted the temptation to pick status-quo nominees and shown the courage to choose centrist outsiders with fresh, optimistic messages.
Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama prevailed in part because they understood the values of real-world America. All three successfully connected with voters by tapping into the sensibilities of average Americans [....]
Comments
Joe may have Jim Clyburn but Pete has Miss Black America, hah, so there:
Pete Buttigieg is not popular with black voters in South Carolina. Miss Black America is trying to change that.
Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg attends Sunday service with reigning Miss Black America Ryann Richardson at The First Baptist Church of James Island in Charleston, South Carolina. (Win McNamee/AFP/Getty Images)
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/27/2020 - 5:37pm
I guess I should point out that she does not like being labeled "frou frou" like my comment sort of just did, she wants to be known as a serious advocate for "marginalized people"
Fair enough Miz Black America, but hopefully you are smart enough to also realize that doing that through the beauty pageant route can provoke cynical reactions.
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/27/2020 - 5:50pm
Yo're dissing Afrou Chic?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 02/27/2020 - 6:14pm
Speaking of chic, think Geek Chic, all that Beto shit is history, played out?
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/27/2020 - 6:23pm